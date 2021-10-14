Tanya Moberly Celebrates New York Songwriters at Don't tell Mama

The versatile, much loved performer, producer and director, Tanya Moberly, returns to the stage at Don't Tell Mama with her continuing tribute to New York songwriters, aptly titled: I Love NY Songwriters, Part II. The show will play for three performances on Oct 15, November 19, and December 17 at 7PM, and will celebrate the work of many of the city's artists including David Hajdu, Tracy Stark, Darnell White, Meg Flather, D.C. Anderson and Julie Gold among others. Moberly will be accompanied by Pianist Seven Ray Watkins, Matt Scharfglass on bass, and Bradley Bosenbeck on violin. Please reserve seats at donttellmamanyc.com. More details below.

Tanya Moberly is the 2016 MAC Award Winner for Best Female Vocalist for her Songs I Feel Like Singing - Four Different Shows With Four Different Musicians series and a 2014 Bistro Award Winner for Outstanding Theme Show for her I Love New York Songwriters show. She has been performing in cabaret since 1997 when she co-created the MAC Award nominated The Blonde Leading the Blonde. Her first solo show, Moberly Sings Di Franco, was deemed by Cabaret Hotline "The Best Musical Event of 2001."

She is the Six-Time MAC Award Winning Producer of THE SALON (NYC's Most Award Winning Open-Mic) and a 2019 Bistro Award Winner for Outstanding Director. As a director, she has worked with Dan Ruth (A Life Behind Bars), a 2018 Bistro Award and Mac Award Winner, Bistro and Hanson Award Winner, Amy Beth Williams, and comedian/ storyteller, Kendra Cunningham, among others.

The legendary cabaret, Don't Tell Mama, is located at 343 West 46th Street, and is an ALL CASH ROOM with a full bar and a light food menu. Please reserve seats at donttellmamanyc.com. There is a $10 cover and a 2 drink minimum per person. You must have proof of Covid-19 vaccination and ID to enter the premises.