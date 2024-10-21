Talia Suskauer to Perform At The New So & So's Piano Bar At Romer Hell's Kitchen

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Talia Suskauer is best known for her portrayal of Elphaba in the Broadway and national tour productions of Wicked, and she will be performing on October 25th at So & So's in Hell's Kitchen. Talia, a Penn State University graduate with a BFA in Musical Theatre, has graced both the Broadway and Off-Broadway stages. She was featured in Be More Chill on Broadway and at Signature Theater, and starred as Dot in a new revival of Sunday in the Park with George at Axelrod Performing Arts Center. In addition to her stage and screen roles, she has performed solo shows across the country and at Carnegie Hall. From Broadway to folk to classic rock, Talia's versatile voice will take you on a journey that you won't want to miss. Join Talia at So and So's for a night of stories and song that will be sure to heat up your crisp fall night.

Romer Hell's Kitchen is now home to So & So's, a neighborhood piano-bar-meets-supper-club that will welcome guests for the ultimate celebration of high-low. Created as a discrete escape for locals and the theater industry, the sumptuously-appointed, dimly-lit lounge was built to evoke the feeling of stumbling into a local legend's living room.

The name So & So's implies the casual familiarity of a neighborhood fixture, a place where the somebodies mingle easily with the whoevers. Intentionally tucked away on 52nd Street, around the side of the hotel, the venue is removed from the busy activity of 8th Avenue. The front entrance features hand-drawn tags inspired by grease-marker graffiti - transporting guests from an anonymous street corner into a cozy listening room.There is a $75 F+B minimum spend per person regardless of ticket choice.

