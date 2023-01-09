TRANS VOICES CABARET to Return to The Green Room 42 in February

Trans Voices Cabaret, NYC's premier cabaret featuring transgender and nonbinary seasoned performers and rising stars in the musical theater community, returns to the stage - this time at The Green Room 42 - on Sunday, February 5th at 7pm with a brand new show of music, laughter, and chosen family. Trans Voices Cabaret has been performing regularly since its inception in 2017, and also has chapters in Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, OR, and London, England.

Returning cast members Carmen Castillo (she/her), Linda LA F.M. (she/they), Bobbie Lowe (she/her), JJ Maley (they/them/he/him), and Bee Michael (xi/xir/sirs) will be joined by TVC newcomers Dallan G. Halkias (they/he/she), and DeShawn Jenkins (they/them.) TVC creator Donnie Cianciotto (he/they) will direct and emcee the evening with musical direction by Adam. J. Rineer (they/he.)

"We hope you can join us for an evening that not only celebrates but also uplifts the voices of transgender and nonbinary people," says Cianciotto. "At a time when so much legislation is being passed across the country to strip rights and safety away from trans people, especially trans youth, it's very important to come together and celebrate our joy and our power."

Tickets start at $21.50, and live-streaming tickets are available. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 10th Avenue on the 4th floor. To purchase tickets, please visit www.greenroom42.venuetix.com. For more information on Trans Voices Cabaret, visit ​www.transvoicescabaret.com, follow us at @transvoicescabaret on Instagram, or email transvoicescabaret@gmail.com.

CAST:

CARMEN CASTILLO

(She/Her) is thrilled to be returning to The Green Room 42 with Trans Voices Cabaret! She was most recently seen originating the role of Ida in The Red Shades- A Trans Superhero Rock Opera at Z Space Theatre in San Francisco. In New York, she has performed Off Broadway in New Golden Age at 59E59, Tina Landau's The Big Mix at Little Island, and in concert at Joe's Pub, 54 Below, and The Duplex. As an actor and musician, Carmen is a participant with Songbyrd Org and Brooklyn Transcore. Upcoming projects include Noise by Cesar Alvarez at Dartmouth, and recording bass and vocals on Eevie Echoes' debut album. Follow Carmen on Instagram @carmenesperanza_

DONNIE CIANCIOTTO

(he/they) is thrilled to be bringing Trans Voices Cabaret back to the stage. Donnie has been seen on stage at The Public Theater, The Duplex, The Cutting Room, Le Poisson Rouge, The Secret Theatre, and most recently voiced the character of Gunner in "BachelorX", a new podcast coming out soon from Playwrights Horizons. He lives in Queens with his 2 senior cats and his senior rescue dog. IG: @thedonniecianciotto

DALLAN G. HALKIAS

(they/he/she) is thrilled to be making their Green Room 42 debut with Trans Voices Cabaret! He is a true multi-hyphenate who celebrates queer joy through drag, theatre, jazz, and original tunes (find her on Spotify/Instagram @sirdallang)!

DESHAWN JENKINS

(They/Them) is a multidisciplinary performance artist originally from Cleveland, OH, They spent their formative years having studied at Cleveland School of the Arts, Columbia College Chicago and Berklee College of Music. Currently DeShawn has been writing and creating opportunities with hopes to launch their own production company "DeShawn Dreams Productions'' consisting of original theatrical works, visual art, podcasts, music and live performance productions.

BOBBIE LOWE

(She/Her Zie/Hir) is an actor/director from Texas whose credits include; London: King Lear at RADA, New York: Sheer Pandemic, Sex vs. Love, Cabaret, Kelly; 1955, and Urinetown. She was a regular in The Club Cumming Variety Show where she premiered her solo piece; Doris. She made her New York directorial debut in early 2022 with Match Lit. She's so thankful to Donnie and TVC for this opportunity! ig: oh_n0_bobbielowe

LINDA LA F.M.

(she/her and they/them) is an international, multidisciplinary SAG-AFTRA performer, recording artist, writer, teacher, curator, host, and model from the Boogie Down Bronx, New York. Her work infuses elements of music and movement with spoken word and experimental theater, using art as a form of storytelling and resistance. Born out of the NYC Mainstream & Kiki Vogue Ballroom Scene, her experimental sound has been articled in both AFROPUNK and The Fader. She has been featured in The New Yorker, Timeout New York, W Magazine and Coveteur Mag. She has curated performances through The Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance, La Mama Experimental Theater, New York Live Arts and VICE. In 2021, she made her television film debut in the role of Swan on the finale of the hit series POSE on FX. Currently she resides on Munsee-Lenape land, finalizing her first studio recording project set to include original music and poetry. Her work can be found on all streaming platforms and archived at the Brooklyn Museum in the "Nobody Promised You Tomorrow: Art 50 Years After Stonewall '' exhibit. Find out more at Lindala.world. Feel free to tip or donate via Cash App or Venmo @LindaLaFM.

JJ MALEY

(they/them/he/him) is a trans nonbinary Tony-winning producer, actor, writer, director, and consultant. JJ made their Broadway debut as a Producer on Indecent (Tony Nomination) by Paula Vogel. Their recent shows on Broadway include include Be More Chill, A Strange Loop (Tony Winner), and What the Constitution Means to Me (Tony Nomination) . JJ is a producer on Reunion which played at the Byron Theatre in Denver in the summer of 2018. As a Line Producer, Associate Producer, or Executive Producer, JJ has had the pleasure of working with amazing artists and companies such as The Neon Coven, Prospect Theater, Company, Ars Nova, and Second Stage Theater. They are incredibly proud of What the Constitution Means to Me reaching larger audiences on Amazon Prime. JJ is also the consultant on an upcoming Amazon series and consulting with nonprofits on gender topics and representation. JJ's performing credits include Max (Love is Love is Love: The Musical, Audio/Visual Album), Pete (The Sperm Play, Hudson Guild Theatre) The Witch (Into the Woods, Production Workshop), Ilse (Spring Awakening, Wilmette Theatre), Carter (Bull, Production Workshop), Lucy (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Wilmette Theatre), Jackie (Barbies, Columbia MFA Program), and C (Three Tall Women, Production Workshop). JJ was in The Academy for improv and Advanced Study Sketch at UCB. They performed with We Will Slay and Slow Fuse at UCB Hell's Kitchen. As a director, JJ has developed many new works in New York such as The Trombone Lesson (Winner of Manhattan Repertory Theater's Play Contest), Goldilocks: The Drag Musical, and Luna Fest. JJ assistant directed Tyne Rafaeli on Usual Girls at Roundabout Theatre Company and Power Strip at Lincoln Center. Prior companies include Tony Award Productions, Google, Particle3, The Pekoe Group, and Alchemy Production Group. Originally from Chicago, IL, JJ found their love for the arts at a young age. JJ has a BA in Theatre Arts and Performance Studies from Brown University.

BEE MICHAEL

(xe/xir/xirs) is a Brooklyn based trans person. Xe loves to perform, and used to do it a lot (albeit under a different name, with a different gender and overall different vibe), so xe is extremely grateful to be back with Trans Voices Cabaret. Outisde of performing, Bee professionally makes tea and not so secretly writes fan fiction. Love u all :) @nofartsjoker

ADAM J. RINEER

(they/he) is an NYC-based composer, writer, music director, and artistic leader. Composer/Writer: The Naked Truth (O'Neill Semi-Finalist), Obscene...Filthy! (NAMT 15-minute Musical Winner), A Trip to the Moon (Maas Building, Upcoming-CAP21), Bitchfest: LIVE! (commissioned by Prima Theatre). MD: FTR: The Brat Pack (Norwegian Cruise Lines), The Lightning Thief (TheaterWorks USA). Assoc. MD: Cabaret (Goodspeed), Christmas in Connecticut (Goodspeed), Monstersongs (TheaterWorks Hartford). They are the Founding Co-Artistic Director of UNTITLED Musical Project, a space dedicated to BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ musical theatre writers. Education: D.M.A. Candidate in Composition (The Hartt School); M.F.A. in Musical Theatre Collaboration (Temple University). adamjrineer.com