THE WOMEN IN THEATRE PROJECT to Play 54 Below This Month

The Women in Theatre Project, part love letter, part musical, part documentary, will celebrate the craft of theatre-making and the women behind the art form at 54 BELOW on October 19th, 2024 at 9:30 p.m.

Based on personal interviews with prominent women in the theatre industry, this show delves into the highs and lows of the creative process, and highlights the fundamentals of what it takes to be a healthy and successful artist.

With music and lyrics by Jen Coogan, direction by Vaibu Mohan, and music direction by Andrea Yohe. Featuring Claire Kwon as Mimi Lien, Heather Ivy as Daryl Roth, Madelyn Simon as Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Erin Quill as Dawn Chiang, Gabrielle Beckford as Earon Nealey, Melody Ricketts as Lauren Gunderson, Deb Leamy as Ilana Levine, Lianne Dobbs as Erin Merritt, and Jen Coogan as herself.

The Women in Theatre Project plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 19th, at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

The cast includes Gabrielle Beckford (Once Upon A One More Time, The Prom national tour) as Earon Nealey, Jen Coogan (composer, San Francisco Shakespeare Festival, Broadway Bares SF) as herself, Lianne Marie Dobbs (“The Gilded Age,” “Law and Order,” White Christmas national tour) as Erin Merritt, Heather Ivy (international tour of Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as Daryl Roth, Claire Kwon (Almost Famous, Galileo - Berkeley Rep) as Mimi Lien, Deb Leamy (Sweet Smell of Success, Never Gonna Dance, Fosse) as Ilana Levine, Erin Quill (Avenue Q- Original Broadway Cast, “Pretty Little Liars,” “Dave”) as Dawn Chiang, Melody Ricketts (Little Shop of Horrors - Farmer's Alley, Cordillera Film Festival) as Lauren Gunderson, Madelyn Simon (A Christmas Carol - American Conservatory Theatre) as Jennifer Ashley Tepper.

Andrea Yohe (The Outsiders - creative asst. to Justin Levine, NY NY- Music Asst.) is Musical Director

