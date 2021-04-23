THE ROSE ROOM Circus Nightlife Variety Show Begins Brooklyn Performances May 13

Today tickets went on sale for THE ROSE ROOM, a new socially distanced, queer, and body-positive variety and circus experience opening in Brooklyn.

"After the year we've had, we look forward to welcoming our community back to a world of inclusive nightlife," said Mister Dusty Rose, the show's host. "This is the place to reconnect with your bubble, have your first date with that online crush, or have an excuse to dress up and go out with your partner."

The Rose Room is the secret place where the queers and bohemians gather for nights of mystery and wonder. Circus, cabaret, and more are blended into this immersive nightlife experience.

Hosted at the world famous 3 Dollar Bill, The Rose Room is a unique immersive nightlife experience blending an old-world supper club with Brooklyn's underground queer club scene. The Rose Room hosts some of New York's most sought-after nightclub acts in an ever-changing evening of magic, mystery, and mayhem. Sip a cocktail at a private table in our distanced, welcoming, and safe space for all.

Private tables are available at: https://wl.seetickets.us/3DOLLARBILL.