THE RANDY ANDYS HOLIDAY FETE Will Play The Triad December 9th

CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS WITH THE RANDY ANDYS AT NEW YORK'S HISTORIC TRIAD THEATER ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 AT 7 PM

Starring: Sarah Bass, Monica Blume, Sarah Hanlon, Alison Mahoney, Catie Pires-Fernandes, and Roslyn Seale with Broadway Guest Stars Jayson Kerr, Chris Kotera, and DeMone Seraphin and The Matt Everingham Trio.

NEW YORK, NY - Executive Producer and The Food Network's Alison Mahoney (Evita, Ragtime, The Singing Baker) announces The Randy Andys Holiday Fete Friday, December 9 at 7 pm at the historic Triad Theater.

Step back in time with The Randy Andys for a magical evening of nostalgic merriment. Singing holiday favorites with their signature postmodern twist, The Randy Andys will "sweep you away to a sassy and brassy wonderland" this holiday season! - Broadway World

Broadway guest stars Jayson Kerr (The Grinch), Chris Kotera (Evita, Cabaret), and DeMone Seraphin (Miss Saigon, Ragtime) join the holiday revelry as The Randy Andys sing from Bing to Mariah and everything in between.

Come see what Broadway World hails as "musically stunning and comedically brilliant."

The Randy Andys stars an incredible female-identifying rotating cast. The December show stars Sarah Bass (Eugene Onegin), Monica Blume (Kinky Boots), Sarah Hanlon (Jesus Christ Superstar) Alison Mahoney (The King & I), Catie Pires-Fernandes (Little Mermaid), and Roslyn Seale (The Color Purple). Directed by Antoinette DiPietropolo (Mamma Mia!, Annie), music arrangements by Adrian Ries (Band's Visit), music direction by Matt Everingham (Caroline or Change), choreography by Gina Daugherty (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and book by Nate Raven (The Couping Theory).



Friday, December 9, 7:00 PM

The Triad Theatre and Virtual

158 W 72nd St, New York, NY 10023

Ticket Link HERE.