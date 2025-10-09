THE RAGE: CARRIE 2, An Unauthorized Musical Parody Comes to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present The Rage: Carrie 2, An Unauthorized Musical Parody on October 29th at 9:30pm. Right in time for Halloween, The Rage: Carrie 2, An Unauthorized Musical Parody-based on the very real 1999 cult-classic Carrie sequel-comes screlting back to NYC, brought to you by the creative team behind the cult-ish, classic-ish We Are The Tigers. A loving send-off to all things Carrie, The Rage: Carrie 2, An Unauthorized Musical Parody tells the familiar story of a troubled telekinetic teen who doesn't fare well at get-togethers, with a hauntingly catchy pop/rock score by Preston Max Allen, music direction and arrangements by Patrick Sulken, and direction by Michael Bello.

This night you'll never forget will feature crackerjack performances by Ari Afsar (Hamilton), Jenny Rose Baker (We Are The Tigers, Fiddler on the Roof), Stephen Brower (Anastasia, Lempicka), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen, Kinky Boots), Cameron Anika Hill (Elf, Dear Evan Hansen), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill, The Daily Show), Sean McGee (Jersey Boys), Scott Redmond (Oklahoma!), Raleigh Tyler (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer), Charlotte Mary Wen (Hamilton), Britain Shutters (The Rage: Carrie 2, An Unauthorized Musical Parody - original Chicago cast), and NYC's Live Singing Sasshole Sutton Lee Seymour.

The Rage: Carrie 2, An Unauthorized Musical Parody plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 29, 2025 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35 (includes $5 in fees) - $46 (includes $6 in fees). Premiums are $73.50 (includes $8.50 in fees).