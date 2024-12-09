THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE-OFF to Have NYC Premiere At The Laurie Beechman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



KOTA Productions will present the U.S. premiere of The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off, a heartwarming musical by Rick Hip-Flores (In Transit, Come From Away), debuting December 14-15, 2024, at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Cookies for Kids' Cancer, combining holiday cheer with a meaningful cause.

Set against the backdrop of a reality baking competition, The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off brings together eight young bakers from across the nation, vying for the ultimate prize. As the competition intensifies, the contestants learn that the true recipe for success goes beyond creating the perfect cookie-it's about collaboration, kindness, and embracing the spirit of the season.

The cast features Danny Olabi as Lawrence Odom, Jensen Freeman as Malcolm Finch, DaShaun Williams as Del Rey, Emma Grace Berardelli as Isabella Bloom, Victor Verhaeghe as Gabe's Dad, Jeorgi Smith as Mrs. Beasley, and Amy Hanratty as Hailey's Grandma.

The production showcases a vibrant cast of young actors, including Kylie Ferland, Mackenzie Reff, Gigi Beckett, Isabella Curulla, Lena Josephine Marano (The Goodbye Girl), Mia Soleil Sanchez (America's Got Talent), Ellie Lila, Eva Petersson, Jaden Myles Waldman (Caroline, Or Change!; The Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Antonio Watson (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Karen Blevins, Ava Scarfone, Madelynn Justice, Summer Henry, Jordyn Mae Friedman, Allison Patton, Bebe Jennings, Adriana Gracchi, Cora Dirk, Jessilyn Rodriguez, Elsa Hancock-Happ, Hailey Parr, Landon Koh, Alexander Fraser, Amelia Willow Roberts, Maya Scarfone, Ruby Blaut, and Yaffa Segal.

Directed and produced by KOTA's Artistic Director Laura Luc, with musical direction by Alex-Renée Davies, the creative team includes Jeorgi Smith as Associate Director, Keala Henry as Stage Manager, Emma Grace Berardelli as Assistant Director, Olivia Kuan-Romano as Assistant Producer, and Cailyn Peddle as Child Guardian.

Based in New York City, KOTA Productions is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to creating exciting theatrical experiences for audiences of all ages. With a mission to inspire young performers and support charitable causes, KOTA integrates artistic expression with community impact through benefit shows and innovative programming.

Join us for this heartwarming holiday production, perfect for the whole family in the heart of Times Square! Tickets start at $15, plus a food and drink minimum. Reserve your tickets now at www.KOTAProductions.com and celebrate the magic of the season with The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off!.

