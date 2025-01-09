THE FEMALE GAYS: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF QUEER WOMEN Announced At 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present The Female Gays: Celebrating the Music of Queer Women on Friday, January 24 at 9:30pm.

Produced by Outside the Lines (a company operated by Emma Cavage, Grace Goble, Jenna Giordano, and McKayla Witt), this evening will consist of music written by and for queer women. Featuring some of your favorite songs like “Silk Chiffon,” “Pink Pony Club,” and “Snow Angel,” it's a Femininomenon at 54 Below.

The Female Gays will feature performances by Giuliana Augello (Jesus Christ Superstar national tour), Becca Carter Freeman (The Handmaid's Tale at Boston Lyric Opera), Jenna Giordano (Spring Awakening at ART/NY Theatres), Grace Goble (Spring Awakening at ART/NY Theatres), Livvie Goble (Spring Awakening at ART/NY Theatres), Julia Ty Goldberg (Rutka: A New Musical world premiere), Amanda Rose Gross (Evita at Gateway Playhouse), Audrey Hare (Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre), Candice Hatakeyama (Funny Girl on Broadway), Emma Mineo, Ren Parker, Erin Rosenfeld (Grey House on Broadway), and Grace Rundberg. Joined by Cat Barker on bass, Abby Gross on drums, Charlotte Weinman on guitar, and Scott Yezzi on piano. Direction by Emma Cavage (Love Life at New York City Center Encores) and music direction by Scott Yezzi (54 Sings The Princess Diaries).

Outside the Lines in The Female Gays: Celebrating the Music of Queer Women plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 24, 2025 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT OUTSIDE THE LINES

Outside the Lines is a collective of resourceful and scrappy theatre artists located in New York City. After members found themselves jumping from one self-produced project to another, they finally ac cepted the thrilling mission of getting a theatre company off the ground. OTL's work sprawls beyond genre, medium, and process–sometimes taking the form of established musicals and others focused on the development of new works. Through it all, OTL seeks to produce ensemble-driven work that explores girlhood, womanhood and all the messiness in between. Amidst a climate of increased polarization, isolation, and miseducation, OTL is committed to creating theatre that speaks to the nuances of our current political landscape. By connecting with the communities around us and engaging with shared experiences, OTL truly believes we can inspire a greater good. And maybe, better yet, begin to shape one for the people around us. Furthermore, we are dedicated to challenging the habits of institutional theatre in order to create equitable spaces.

