TEETH Composer Anna K. Jacobs's 54 Below Concert Announces Full Cast And Livestream

The Jonathan Larson Award winner and Drama Desk nominee Anna K. Jacobs, the composer behind Off-Broadway's smash hit musical, Teeth is set to present an evening of songs as a part of 54 Below's on-going series New Writers at 54! on Febuary 11, 2025 at 9:30PM.

Featuring a dazzling line-up of friends and collaborators, the concert will feature a preview of A House Without Windows, the brand-new musical she's creating with celebrated playwright, Anna Ziegler (Photograph 51, The Wanderers), as well as songs from Teeth, Anytown (commissioned by George Street Playhouse), and Witnesses (2022 Craig Noel Award for Outstanding New Production).

The full cast of the concert includes Jean Christian Barry (How to Dance in Ohio), Courtney Bassett (Natasha, Pierre…, Titanique, Teeth), Jennifer Blood (Girl from the North Country, Violet, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Matilda), Sean Doherty (Jagged Little Pill national tour, Teeth), Demond Green (Sister Act), Emily Xu Hall (Stockholm, As You Like It in Shakespeare in the Park), Roe Hartrampf (Diana, The Musical), Jenna Rose Husli (Teeth, Sister Act international tour), Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop, Teeth), Claire Kwon (Maybe Happy Ending, Almost Famous, Teeth), Alyse Alan Louis (Amélie, Disaster!, Mamma Mia!, Teeth), Madison McBride (Teeth), Eric William Morris (King Kong, Coram Boy, Mamma Mia!), Sydney Parra (national tours of Six and Hadestown, Teeth, We are the Tigers), Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill, Teeth), James Sasser (Teeth, national tours of Jesus Christ Superstar and Riverdance), and Arri Lawton Simon (Watch Night at PAC NYC). Joining Anna and the cast on stage are Steve Count on bass, Liz Faure on guitar, and Dan Weiner on drums. The concert is music directed by Adam J. Rineer, line produced by Zhiwei Ma, and directed by Jason Aguirre. Rounding out the creative team is Andrew Shield as the Co-Arranger. Mateo Chavez Lewis serves as the Music Assistant.

The concert is on Tuesday February 11, 2025, at 9:30PM at 54 Below (254 W 54th St. Cellar, New York, NY 10019). The performance will be live streamed online. Tickets to the concert and live stream can be purchased HERE. $40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Doors open at 9:00PM.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

Anna K. Jacobs is a Jonathan Larson and Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award-winning composer, lyricist, and book writer. In collaboration with Michael R. Jackson (Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of A STRANGE LOOP), she wrote the music and co-wrote the book for the Drama Desk Award and Lucille Lortel-nominated TEETH, which premiered at Playwrights Horizons in 2024, and later ran at off-Broadway's New World Stages through January 2025. Anna's new stage adaptation of MOANA for Disney Cruise Line also recently debuted at the Walt Disney Theatre onboard the Disney Treasure.

Anna's other musicals include POP! (w/ Maggie-Kate Coleman), a pop art whodunnit musical about the 1968 shooting of Andy Warhol, which premiered at Yale Repertory Theatre in 2009, ANYTOWN (w/ Jim Jack), which was commissioned by George Street Playhouse in response to the devastating impact that oxycontin, heroin, and fentanyl have had on communities throughout New Jersey, and HARMONY, KANSAS (w/ Bill Nelson), a musical about a gay men's a cappella group in rural Western Kansas, which premiered at Diversionary Theatre in 2012, and received nominations from the San Diego Critics Circle for both Outstanding New Musical and Outstanding New Score.

Currently, Anna is developing the new musical, A HOUSE WITHOUT WINDOWS, a collaboration with playwright Anna Ziegler about the life and disappearance of child prodigy author, Barbara Newhall Follett. Originally from Sydney, Australia, she has called Brooklyn home since 2006.

