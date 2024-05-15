Susan Mack Returns to Birdland Jazz Club 'No More Blues' in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following numerous sold-out shows, Susan Mack returns to Birdland Jazz Club with her new show, "No More Blues".

Susan's music will transport you away from the stresses of everyday life - a tall order, but she's up to the task. The result? No more blues! Her warm, rich voice breathes new life into beloved jazz standards, timeless classics from the Great American Songbook, and some contemporary surprises. She'll be singing iconic songs by legends such as Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, Billy Strayhorn, Antonio Carlos Jobim and Stevie Wonder.

Her first-class band features musical director Tedd Firth, with David Finck on bass, Eric Halvorson on drums, Tim Armacost on tenor sax, with direction by Lina Koutrakos.

Vocalist Susan Mack received the 2023 BroadwayWorld NYC Cabaret Award for Best Vocalist and she is a three-time nominee for the MAC Award (Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs).

Susan's talent has taken her to some of the most prestigious venues in New York including Carnegie Hall and Avery Fisher Hall as well as Chelsea Table & Stage, Jazz On Main and Mezzrow. Her musical journey has also taken her beyond New York, with memorable performances at Davenport's in Chicago and The Jazz Cave in Nashville. Mack is a native New Yorker with a lifelong passion for singing and performing.

