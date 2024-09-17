Susan Mack Casts A Spell At Birdland With A Halloween Encore Of NO MORE BLUES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Susan Mack returns to Birdland Theater with an encore performance of No More Blues, a new show that premiered to a sold-out audience on June 10th. On Halloween night, the power and magic of music will take center stage as Susan's warm and enchanting voice casts its spell. Susan breathes new life into timeless jazz standards and beloved classics from the Great American Songbook, while also sprinkling in a few contemporary surprises. Audiences can expect iconic compositions from legends like Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, Billy Strayhorn, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and The Beatles with arrangements by Tedd Firth.

Joining Susan on stage will be an all-star band featuring musical director Allen Farnham on piano, David Finck on bass, Eric Halvorson on drums and Tim Armacost on tenor sax. Direction is by Lina Koutrakos.

Vocalist Susan Mack received the 2023 BroadwayWorld NYC Cabaret Award for Best Vocalist and she is a three-time nominee for the MAC Award (Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs).

Susan's talent has taken her to some of the most prestigious venues in New York including Carnegie Hall and Avery Fisher Hall as well as Chelsea Table & Stage, Jazz On Main and Mezzrow.

Her musical journey has also taken her beyond New York, with memorable performances at Davenport's in Chicago and The Jazz Cave in Nashville. A native New Yorker with a lifelong passion for singing and performance, Susan invites you to experience an unforgettable evening of music and magic this Halloween at Birdland Theater.

"A voice as full-bodied as honey with impeccable pitch and delicious taste in music." ~ BroadwayWorld

Susan Mack's "No More Blues"

Thursday, October 31, 8:30 PM (Doors open at 7:30 PM)

Birdland Theater, 315 West 44th St, NYC 10036

$30 cover + $20 food/drink minimum per person

TICKETS: https://www.birdlandjazz.com/tm-event/susan-mack-in-no-more-blues/

