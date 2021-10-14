Storm Large, Marilu Henner & Lena Hall Join Feinstein's at the Nikko November Line-Up

Today, Feinstein's at the Nikko's announced the exciting lineup of artists who will take the stage this coming November. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now by visiting www.feinsteinssf.com. Tickets prices are subject to change without notice.



"As BratPack continues to perform to standing ovations and critical acclaim in our refashioned '80s performance space, I'm thrilled to return to our 3rd floor Nikko Live showroom, where we hosted an incredible series of concerts earlier this summer" said Randy Taradash, Feinstein's at the Nikko General Manager and Creative Director. "Joining us this November are three singularly talented women who all brought something new to the artform and continue to make an impact. Individually, they have broken molds and expectations, and I'm so thrilled to present this new series of concerts to our Bay Area audiences."

Storm Large - LOVE, STORM

Saturday, November 13 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $90

Fresh off her stunning performances on America's Got Talent, Feinstein's at the Nikko is thrilled to present the extraordinary Storm Large in her new show, Love, Storm. Says Storm, "We are finally hitting the road again! After a year and half of missing you, we have put together a love letter of a new show to tell you exactly how thrilled I am to see you again." Don't miss this singular talent in her first Bay Area appearance in nearly two years!

Marilu Henner ­­- MUSIC & MEMORIES

Friday, November 19 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 20 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $70

With the energy of a teenager, the wisdom of a sage, and the memory of a superhero, Marilu Henner, star of "Taxi," "Evening Shade,", Grease!, and Chicago takes you on a journey through her decades long career filled with Broadway shows, movies, two hit sitcoms, and three husbands! Hilarious and heartfelt, this is an evening you won't forget!

Lena Hall - AN EVENING WITH Lena Hall

Friday, November 26 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 27 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $85

Feinstein's is thrilled to present the return of San Francisco native, Lena Hall. Lena is a Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee who received widespread critical acclaim for her feature film debut as the title role in "Becks" (winner of the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival). Following her Tony Award-winning Broadway run in Hedwig And The Angry Inch, Hall toured North America with Josh Groban on his Stages tour, and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco. She originated the role of Nicola in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, and has been seen on HBO's Girls, Amazon Prime's Good Girls Revolt, and can be heard voicing the fan-favorite role of Countess Coloratura on My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. Hall starred opposite Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre's How To Transcend A Happy Marriage. Hall's solo musical revues Sin & Salvation (at the legendary Cafe Carlyle), Art Of The Audition and The Villa Satori: Growing up Haight Ashbury all played sold out shows and received rave reviews. Hall's 2018 passion project, Obsessed, paid tribute to her greatest musical inspirations with 12 EP releases that were accompanied by 54 music videos and a live concert tour. Hall can next be seen as Miss Audrey on TNT's hit TV show "Snowpiercer" opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.



Health and Safety Protocols

Feinstein's at the Nikko has reopened with the health and safety of our patrons, artists, and staff as our top priority and is vaccination-only destination. All patrons must be fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination by all parties must be shown before entering. Proof can be in the form of your physical vaccination card, a digital photo of your vaccination card on your phone, or proof through an official web-based Covid-vaccination registry system (including the state of CA or recognized health-care providers). In all cases, the name of patron, the date of last vaccination shot, and a matching photo-ID must be made available at time of entry. All protocols and safety measures are in-line with the standards and guidelines as set forth by the City and County of San Francisco. All patrons are required to wear a mask anytime you're not actively eating or drinking, including every time a server approaches the table. Ticket holders must agree to these policies during the ticketing process to complete their order.



For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinssf.com.