Steven Brinberg's SIMPLY BARBRA to Celebrate YENTL & THE WAY WE WERE at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of "Simply Barbra," written and performed by Steven Brinberg, on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM. Streisand's foremost interpreter offers up some of her greatest hits, selections to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Yentl, and the 50th anniversary of The Way We Were, as well as songs she never sang. Brinberg will welcome special guest Geroge Krissa (Hallmark TV's "The Holiday Sitter," The Shaw Festival's Brigadoon). Tickets are $30-50, in addition to a service charge. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

"Simply Barbra" is updated annually as Brinberg travels the globe with the show. The first show began in Brinberg's native New York where it ran for three years and has since played across the US, in London's West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta, and Toronto (more cities than the real Barbra). Steven spent 11 years touring with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestra as a special guest star. Stephen Sondheim requested his appearance at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress. Terrence McNally wrote narration for him to read as Barbra at a concert at Lincoln Center. He has also performed at special events for such notables as Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Liza Minnelli.

"Simply Barbra" has earned two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award and was nominated for a Robby Award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles. Brinberg's film credits include Camp, Boys Life, Heavenly Peace, and Thirsty. His television appearances include "Blue Bloods" on CBS, "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," "Sally Jessy Raphael," "Jerry Springer," and MTV's "Celebrity Death Match." Off-Broadway Steven has appeared in Ivanov (Jewish Rep), The Wind Up Toys (Lambs Theatre) and Ken Page's Musical Nightlife at the Westbeth and Manhattan Theatre Club. He co-starred on Broadway in the concert version of Funny Girl featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Kristin Chenoweth. Brinberg has released two albums, Simply Barbra: Live in London, and Simply Barbra: The Duet Album, featuring Kaye Ballard, Mimi Hines, Debbie Gravitte, Karen Mason, and many others. SimplyBarbra.com

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Every other Thursday at 9:30 PM

AUGIE BELLO

"The Bello Bash"

*Livestream Available*

Social media sensation Augie Bello will present a special weekly jam session. The multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter recently performed on "The Drew Barrymore Show." "The Bello Bash" will feature Martin Shapiro on piano, Tong Cherd on bass, Scottie Madonia on drums, and Christian DeMarco on guitar. Bello, born and raised in New York, has a musical style that is distinctly eclectic and incorporates elements of funk, pop, R&B, jazz and electronic music. Taking influence from artists including Allen Stone, Michael Brecker, Frank Sinatra, Amy Winehouse, and multiple others, giving him an extremely unique sound. Soon after starting college at The New School for Jazz, Bello realized that with music as a career, he needed to create his own opportunities. Bello started to post videos of his music to Instagram in 2018. Since then, he has grown a following of over 700k people who are eager to hear his original music. Through Instagram and TikTok, Bello has met and recorded with multiple artists including Teddy Swims, Darren Criss, Andy Grammer, Casey Abrams, and many others. In August 2021, Bello toured with Teddy Swims, opening for the Zac Brown Band. In September 2021, Bello performed at Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas and Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta with Teddy Swims.

Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 PM

NÉLIDA TIRADO FLAMENCO

Acclaimed Flamenco artist Nélida Tirado will return to the venue with a passionate and dynamic evening of traditional Flamenco music and dance through a contemporary lens, melding improvisation, emotion, "duende," singing, and guitar playing. Tickets are $32. Nélida Tirado began her formal training at Ballet Hispanico of New York at the age of six. She was invited to tour the U.S. with José Molina Bailes Españoles and work as a soloist in Carlota Santana's Flamenco Vivo, soloist/ dance captain of Compañia Maria Pages and Compañia Antonio el Pipa, performing at prestigious flamenco festivals and television in Spain and throughout France, Italy, UK, Germany and Japan. She has performed in Carmen with New York's Metropolitan Opera and was the featured flamenco star in Riverdance on Broadway and touring companies.

Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 PM

Carole J. Bufford

"Setting New Standards"

*Livestream Available*

The Great American Songbook is an ever-expanding canon of musical treasures. With this new show, Carole J. Bufford mines the 2000s for musical gems that, had they been written in earlier decades, could have found themselves designated as standards and included in that canon. Expect an evening of powerhouse vocals and captivating storytelling with songs you know and love (and perhaps a few new discoveries). The show, featuring songs made famous by John Legend, Bruno Mars, Amy Winehouse, Norah Jones, Jennifer Nettles, Chris Stapleton, Melody Gardot, Duffy, Little Big Town and more, features musical director Ian Herman.

Sunday, April 30 - Monday, May 29 - Monday, June 26 - All shows at 7:00 PM

Samantha Pauly

*Livestream Available*

After smash-hit debut performances last year, Samantha Pauly returns with a residency show at Chelsea Table + Stage. She is best known for originating the role of Katherine Howard in Broadway's Six the Musical, as well as starring as Eva Peron in Jamie Lloyd's critically acclaimed revival of Evita on London's West End. Join Samantha as she sings everything from Broadway to pop and maybe even a country song.

Monday, May 1 at 7:00 PM

James Jackson, JR.

*Livestream Available*

James Jackson, Jr. will present his new show "On Broadway." He was recently featured on Broadway in Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop, and is currently appearing in the writer's new Off-Broadway musical White Girl in Danger at Second Stage Theater. Jackson, Jr. brings his unique sense of storytelling and song interpretation to the Broadway music that has inspired him as an artist, with selections including songs by Stephen Sondheim and Michael John LaChiusa, in addition to Peter Udell and Gary Geld's score from Purlie. The evening, directed by Farah Alvin, will feature musical director Elliot Roth on piano, Lavondo Thomas on bass, Christopher Heinz on drums, and special guest Amy Lynn Hamlin, of Amy Lynn & The Honeymen, on vocals.

May 6 and 13, June 3 and 24, and July 1 and 8 - Saturdays at 9:30 PM

Allan Harris

"New York Nights"

*Livestream Available*

Renowned jazz vocalist, guitarist and composer Allan Harris stars in the "New York Nights," his six-show residency featuring Arcoiris Sandoval on piano, Marty Kenney on bass, and Norman Edwards on drums. Harris will welcome special guests for each show, including Grammy-winning harmonica player and composer Gregoire Maret (May 6), vocalist Carolyn Leonhart (May 13), saxophonist Irwin Hall (June 3), and Emmy-nominated singer and actress Gloria Reuben (June 24). For this residency, Harris will perform selections from his most recent album Kate's Soul Food - a spirited, soul-drenched recording that pays homage to his home of Harlem - and preview material from his upcoming summer release, Live at Blue Llama. Harris has reigned as one of the most accomplished and exceptional singers of his generation since he burst on the jazz scene in the latter part of the twentieth century. The evidence of his moving and magisterial artistry can be heard on his 14 recordings as a leader and his far-flung and critically acclaimed concerts around the world. His numerous awards include the New York Nightlife Award for "Outstanding Jazz Vocalist," the Bistro Award for "Ongoing Achievement in Jazz," the DownBeat Critics Poll Award for "Rising Star Jazz Vocalist," the Hot House Magazine "Jazz Vocalist of the Year Award," and the Harlem Speaks "Jazz Museum of Harlem Award." In addition, Harris was recently awarded third place in the Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition. He has been heralded by The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Glide Magazine, Jazz Times, DownBeat, Vintage Guitar, and many more.

Monday, May 8 at 7:00 PM

Kayla Davion

*Livestream Available*

Recently seen in the title role of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway, she now tells her own story. Her show "An Ode to Self" is a peek into her psyche as she examines what it means to accept the call to live in the fullness of herself through self-exploration, belief, and trust. This is her moment to step into her own power and she would love for you to come along on the ride. The show features Blu, Rachel Webb, and Judith Franklin on background vocals. Her Tina co-star Jhardon DiShon Milton will be the show's special guest. Allen Louis serves as music supervisor. The show is directed by Zhailon Levingston, with Aisha Jackson serving as co-producer.

Friday, May 12 at 7:00 PM

Marieann Meringolo

*Livestream Available*

The award-winning songstress returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with a monthly residency titled "A Lot of Livin' to Do!" After a year on the road performing for sold-out crowds in Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond, Marieann will present a different show each night at the venue with special guests from the Broadway and Cabaret worlds to be announced soon.

The show, directed by WILL NUNZIATA, features music selections ranging from Broadway and American Songbook to pop and original works. Meringolo will be joined by Musical Director) Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums.

Wednesday, June 7 at 9:00 PM

Nicolas King

"Shaking the Blues Away!"

*Livestream Available*

This "promising pop-jazz singer" (New York Times) is the recipient of the Bistro Award, Julie Wilson Award, and a BroadwayWorld Award for best swing act. King will take you through a collection of "feel good" songs from the musical worlds of jazz, Broadway, pop, and the Great American Songbook. He was seen first on Broadway in Beauty and the Beast, then in A Thousand Clowns opposite Tom Selleck, and Hollywood Arms, directed by Hal Prince, all before age 12. Other credits include 8 consecutive annual performances on "The Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon," Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, "The View," NBC's "Today" show, "Liza & David," "Sally Jesse Raphael" and twice on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." Other career highlights include originating the role of "Oscar" on Discovery Kids' "Kenny the Shark," as well as over two dozen national television commercials. His "Oscar Mayer Lunchables" commercial went international, and won the Golden Marble Award in 1998. Nicolas went on the road with his mentor Liza Minnelli to perform as her opening act from 2002-2012.

Friday, June 9 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow ("Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle ("Isn't it A Shame"), Blood Sweat and Tears ("Blue Street"), Kool & the Gang ("Amore, Amore"), Nelly ("My Place"), and more.

"DRUNK KARAOKE"

Every Tuesday night from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM

Have you ever dreamt of rocking out onstage with a live band? Lights up, the mic's hot, you're on! Join us at "Drunk Karaoke," where you are the star. Guests are encouraged to jump onstage with a four-piece band to perform from a list of pop and rock classics. The band features Peter Douskalis on lead guitar, Zach Spound on keyboard and rhythm guitar, Elmo Zapp on bass, and Brad Bailey on drums.

NO COVER