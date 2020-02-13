Star of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK, Vinegar Strokes, Will Debut at Lola's Underground

Club 11 London, the leading Broadway and West End concert producers in partnership with William J. Connolly have announced that RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Vinegar Strokes will debut at Lola's Underground Casino, at The Hippodrome on Thursday 27th February at 11pm.

Tickets are available from www.club11.london/vinegar

The Hodge Podge Cabaret is a mix of live vocals and performance, comedy and games together in one wild night that will leave you feeling on top of the world. Vinegar will also discuss hit competition reality show Drag Race UK, spilling the tea on her time on the show - the birthplace of the Hodge Podge.

Throughout the night, Vinegar will be joined by special guests including Sooz Kempner, Miss Moppe, and Mark T Cox.

The Hodge Podge Cabaret is a sure-fire hit that's set to lift the room off Lola's Underground Casino and secure Vinegar as the Queen of Camp!

On the announcement today, Vinegar Strokes said: "I'm beyond thrilled to bring my Hodge Podge Cabaret to Lola's Underground Casino. I'll be bringing some friends along for the ride as well, including the incredible Sooz Kempner, my Everybody's Talking About Jamie sister Miss Moppe, and my naughty friend Mark T Cox. I can't wait to see you all there for live songs, comedy and some rather cheeky games. The night promises to be camp, camp, camp - just like me!"

Vinegar Strokes - or Daniel Jacob as he's also known day-to-day - launched to international fame on the debut season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. She most recently appeared in the original London cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie as drag queen Sandra Bollock. He remained with the cast until January 2020 and appeared on the original cast recording.

She now tours the world, spreading her love and live performances.

Strictly over 18's only. Id required. www.begambleaware.org

INFORMATION

VINEGAR STROKES HODGE PODGE CABARET

THURSDAY 27 FEBRUARY

11PM - OVER 18'S ONLY

LOLA'S UNDERGROUND CASINO at The Hippodrome

Tickets: www.club11.london/vinegar

Ticket Prices: From £15





