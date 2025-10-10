Spotlight: 'YACHT' ROCKERS ON BROADWAY at Sony Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



'Yacht' Rockers On Broadway sets sail for a night of slick grooves, breezy vocals, legendary hooks, and unforgettable performances! Inspired by the golden era of soft rock, this year’s show celebrates the timeless hits and laid-back energy that defined the late ’70s and early ’80s. From soaring harmonies to feel-good rhythms, the evening will capture the spirit of Yacht Rock at its finest—music that transports you to endless summer nights on the open water.

The event will honor the iconic Jefferson Starship with the Rock Legend Award and celebrate Chris Stewart as our Ambassador of Rock. And it’s more than just a concert— Rockers On Broadway supports arts education, helping to nurture creativity and inspire the next generation of performers. Climb aboard for an evening that blends incredible talent, legendary music, and a cause that makes a difference. The evening will be hosted by Renée Marino, Broadway star (Jersey Boys, West Side Story) and celebrated communications coach, named by People Magazine as one of the “Most Inspiring Women of 2021.”

In addition to honoring Jefferson Starship and Stewart, the night will feature Broadway stars, rock legends, student performances, and an exciting live auction. ABOUT ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® Founded in 1993, Rockers On Broadway® unites Broadway performers and Rock ’n’ Roll icons to support charitable causes.

This annual event is produced by The PATH Fund, Inc.®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to championing arts education, supporting emerging talent, and inspiring the next generation of artists. Over the years, Rockers On Broadway® has honored music luminaries such as Pete Townshend, Frankie Valli, Micky Dolenz, Rupert Holmes, Diane Warren, KT Tunstall, Huey Lewis, and Melissa Etheridge.

ABOUT THE PATH FUND, INC.

The PATH Fund, Inc.® is a nonprofit organization committed to championing arts education. We believe artists have a responsibility to nurture community and empower the next generation of performers. Our mission is to provide unwavering support and inspiration to artists as they navigate and discover their unique artistic paths. Learn more at www.thepathfund.org.