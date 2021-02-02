Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spend Valentine's Day with Comedian Lane Moore On TINDER LIVE

The special will livestream on February 14 at 9pm EST.

Feb. 2, 2021  

Comedian Lane Moore (The Onion, Cosmopolitan, Bestselling author of How To Be Alone) will host Tinder Live With Lane Moore: Valentine's Day Special live-streaming show on February 14 at 9pm EST, viewable anywhere in the world.

Tinder Live! With Lane Moore is the critically acclaimed, anything-can-happen, totally improvised, interactive comedy show, where Moore projects her Tinder onto a screen, swipes through the best of the worst Tinder profiles live on stage, and the audience votes whether she swipes right or left, and she messages them in real time, to hilarious results.

The show has been featured and praised by the New York Times, on Anna Faris podcast Unqualified, Cosmopolitan, The Washington Post, Entertainment Tonight, Good Morning America, New York Magazine, and CBS.

Tickets are $20 and are available here.


