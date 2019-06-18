Spencer Day Concludes Year-long Residency At The Green Room 42, June 21

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - Broadway's newest intimate concert venue - has announced that acclaimed singer and songwriter Spencer Day will conclude the first season of his celebrated year-long residency at the club on Friday, June 21 at 7:00 PM. Spencer, the unique #1 Billboard charting pop/jazz performer, has appeared at venues from Lincoln Center to the Hollywood Bowl.

This string of packed shows and critical raves at the club has been an opportunity to showcase his humor as well his diverse and eclectic original songs. The June 21 show included material from his recent album Angel City and a preview of his upcoming Broadway-based collection of Rodgers & Hammerstein ("Bali Ha'i"), Lionel Bart ("Who Will Buy"), Jerry Herman ("It Only Takes a Moment") and more.

Spencer's first musical collaboration with Postmodern Jukebox - a reworking of the Panic! at the Disco hit "High Hopes" - is available on YouTube and iTunes. The track was included in the new Postmodern Jukebox album, Jazz Age Thirst Trap.

A special remix of "72 and Sunny," the first single from the album Angel City, was recently put into rotation by Sirius XM Chill and is now featured by DJ Kygo, available on iTunes here. The video for the original version of the song debuted on People.com, which praised the "the song's bright, hopeful lyrics with retro-themed visuals." He performed the song live on Fox TV's "Good Day New York." The album's second single, "Angel City," was the #1 Most Added track from the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart, in addition to being #1 Most Added track on the Groove Jazz Music Chart.

Angel City, Day's seventh and latest album, was recorded at Capitol Records with the support of the 20 piece Budman-Levy Orchestra. Using the fabled city of Los Angeles as a backdrop, the recording continues Spencer's meditations on love, fame, narcissism, and how an artist can maintain integrity and authenticity. The album's lyrics and melodies reveal something of a stylistic departure from Spencer's previous records, although you'll certainly find his unique blend of blue-eyed soul, pop and film noir moodiness from the classic jazz era.

Spencer Day - born in Utah, raised in rural Arizona, and currently living in New York City - has wandered amid the expansive and diverse landscape of American music, developing an artistic sensibility that borrows from numerous sources: jazz, musical theater, cabaret, soul, folk, traditional and contemporary pop. He uses intuition and improvisation as his primary tools to craft a sound that is familiar, yet fresh and innovative at the same time. Day's album Vagabond peaked at #11 on the Billboard Album Chart and stayed on the chart for 47 weeks. The lead single, "Til You Come To Me," peaked at #3. His recent album, Daybreak, debuted at #1 on the iTunes Jazz Chart.

The Washington Post praised his "cool jazz sensibilities" and "cleverly crafted tales," with Time Out New York calling him "a compelling, quirky singer-songwriter." According to The San Francisco Chronicle, "his melodies are infectious, his arrangements are dazzling and, most of all, his delivery is heartfelt and, often, heartbreaking. He is not only a superb pianist, but a brilliant arranger, who consistently celebrates the partnership between his voice and the piano. "

Spencer Day performs at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Friday, June 21 at 7:00 PM. The cover changes is $20-25 with $50 premium tickets (which include preferred seating). There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





