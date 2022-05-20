Singer-Songwriters Anya Turner And Robert Grusecki Celebrate Their New CD At Don't Tell Mama, May 29

Off-Broadway and cabaret singer-songwriters Anya Turner and Robert Grusecki have issued their eighth studio album, In This Raggedy Time, which they'll celebrate at Don't Tell Mama on Sunday, May 29; Saturday, June 18; and Tuesday July 19, all at 7 PM.

The album is a musical collage of fifteen new songs written during and around the pandemic. The recording features guitarist John Putnam (Madonna, Kinky Boots) bassist Tod Hedrick (West Side Story) and drummer/percussionist John Redsecker (Barbara Cook, Aladdin) with orchestrations by Robert Grusecki.

The CD expresses the deepest feelings of the songwriters about living and loving in this raggedy time-a time of feeling slightly scruffy and tattered and showing signs of wear and tear, yet with great hope for the future.

Signed CDs with liner notes and a six-page color lyric booklet are $30 each (including shipping) and are available directly from AnyaRobertMusic.com. Digital downloads are available at Apple Music and Amazon.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th Street , NYC, 212-757-0788, www.donttellmamanyc.com