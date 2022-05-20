Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Singer-Songwriters Anya Turner And Robert Grusecki Celebrate Their New CD At Don't Tell Mama, May 29

The album, In This Raggedy Time, is a musical collage of fifteen new songs written during and around the pandemic.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

May. 20, 2022  

Singer-Songwriters Anya Turner And Robert Grusecki Celebrate Their New CD At Don't Tell Mama, May 29

Off-Broadway and cabaret singer-songwriters Anya Turner and Robert Grusecki have issued their eighth studio album, In This Raggedy Time, which they'll celebrate at Don't Tell Mama on Sunday, May 29; Saturday, June 18; and Tuesday July 19, all at 7 PM.

The album is a musical collage of fifteen new songs written during and around the pandemic. The recording features guitarist John Putnam (Madonna, Kinky Boots) bassist Tod Hedrick (West Side Story) and drummer/percussionist John Redsecker (Barbara Cook, Aladdin) with orchestrations by Robert Grusecki.

The CD expresses the deepest feelings of the songwriters about living and loving in this raggedy time-a time of feeling slightly scruffy and tattered and showing signs of wear and tear, yet with great hope for the future.

Signed CDs with liner notes and a six-page color lyric booklet are $30 each (including shipping) and are available directly from AnyaRobertMusic.com. Digital downloads are available at Apple Music and Amazon.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th Street , NYC, 212-757-0788, www.donttellmamanyc.com

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Orchestre De L'Agora Presents Gala De La Terre - For Our Children And The Environment
  • Constantinople Launches 20th Album in Canada
  • Marie Chouinard, Red Sky Performance & More to be Featured in Danse Danse 25th Anniversary Season
  • ABBA: THE MOVIE - FAN EVENT Coming To Movie Theaters On May 12 & 14