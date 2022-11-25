Sidney Myer, Rachelle Garniez & More to Perform at Pangea in December

Pangea's holiday tree will be all a-blaze with garlands of mirthful Downtown artistry this Christmas and New Year's Eve. The beloved cabaret star Sidney Myer returns to host Pangea's intimate New Year's Eve soirée for the fourth time, on Saturday December 31 at 8pm (one show only). Filling Pangea's ultra-romantic Cabaret Room with good cheer on Christmas Eve will be the Chicago-based jazz vocal sensation Tammy McCann, on Saturday December 24 at 7pm.

Kicking off the year's finale week on Friday December 23 will be the vocal stunner Roz White, who is currently appearing in the national tour of "Tina - The Tina Turner Musica" as Tina's complicated mother Zelma Bullock. White's "Merry Christmas Baby...A Soulful Christmas" marks her Pangea debut. Fri Dec 23 at 9:30pm Cover $20

The run-up to New Year's features the boistereously funny singer-songwriter Rachelle Garniez, who is back from the dead for the sixth edition of her year-end countdown of the amazing musicians and personalities who left us in 2022. With bassist Derek Nievergelt and violinist Karen Waltuch at her side, the Bistro Award-winning multi-instrumentalist is beloved for these often trippy musical sceances, and for being part of the Tom Waits girl-band Vicki Kristina Barcelona. Thurs Dec 29 at 7pm and resurrected on Fri Jan 6, also at 7pm Cover $20

Also blowing out the year in style are the co-conspirators extraordinaire Amber Martin & Brett Every, who will transform the Front Lounge into a delightfully decadent piano bar party trailing into the wee hours. Thur Dec 29 at 9pm Cover $10. Limited seats!

SIDNEY MYER NEW SHOW AND USER-FRIENDLY NEW YEAR'S EVE 2023

Sidney Myer, who's been called "a beloved latter-day vaudevillian" by The NY Times, is still basking in the glow of his sold-out Pangea runs in 2018, 2019 and 2021. In December he premieres a new show, ostentatiously titled "Sidney Myer," with the invincible Tracy Stark on piano, on Mondays Dec 5 and 19 and Thur Dec 22, all at 7pm Cover $25.

The New Year's Eve show - based on "Sidney Myer," with a few choice additions -- is titled "Sidney Myer Appearing." Evocative of a smart-set party host from another era, Myer, who's been called "the heart of the cabaret community" by Stephen Mosher of Broadwayworld.com, headlines what we wager is the most user-friendly New Year's Eve concoction in town... Not only is the ticket price astonishingly low ($35), but the no-rush pacing (seating starts at 6pm, show time at 8pm with no end-time) means that the a-la-carte menu and drinks (there is $75 food and drink minimum) can be enjoyed with leisurely civility.

If you have yet to experience Sidney Myer, whom Myra Chanin, writing in The Huffington Post, calls "a cross between Noel Coward and Fanny Brice [who'll have you] roaring with laughter one moment and wiping away tears a few seconds later" now is the the time! Capacity in the jewel-box Cabaret Room is limited, so early ticket purchases are highly recommended. Tickets go on sale today at www.pangeanyc.com ! Sat Dec 31 at 8pm Special Cover only $35)

AND IN THE FRONT LOUNGE... Outwit NYE FOMO (fear-of-missing-out!) by cozying up with friends and loved ones in our Front Lounge for a bewitching night of music and merriment hosted by Natasha Thweatt, beginning at 10pm. One of our favorite emerging stars, Thweatt, with pianist Nicki Adams, counts down to 2023 with festive, eclectic jazz in "What Are You DOING, New Year's Eve?" Sat Dec 31, 10pm Cover $30 (NO MINIMUM!)

THE RUN-UP TO NEW YEAR'S EVE

Hot off her eye-popping Pangea debut in September, the world-famous spento soprano Amanda Reckonwith is a shock and awe cocktail of talents, some improved with age and others remarkably preserved. Assisted by her aMANuensis David Sabella who encouraged her to return to the stage after raising five ungrateful children nearly wrecked her, Reckonwith reminds us exactly what she was like on Broadway and on opera stages around the world, her talent undimmed after a 25-year hiatus! Two nights -- Saturdays Dec 3 and 10, both at 7pm Cover $25

Pangea's cherished signature artist, the singing sorceress Carol Lipnik, is back for one night in "Never Not Broken," a show of originals and covers of reflection, spirit, hope and healing. The multi-octave singer and soothsayer accompanies herself on baritone ukulele, and is joined by Michael Visceglia on bass, music director Mark Bonder on piano and synths, and special guest John Kruth on banshee mandolin. Part of TWEED TheaterWorks "Sundays @ 7" series curated by Kevin Malony. Sun Dec 4, 7pm Cover $20

Called by Time OutNY the "LGBT influencer you need to know," Salty Brine has been wowing audiences and critics in New York with his Living Record Collection in which he spins yarns mashing up seminal albums and highly personal stories (often inspired by seminal literary classics). Tonight Salty transforms Laura Nyro's dynamic knockout "Eli and the Thirteenth Confession" into a vaudeville extravaganza that will make your eyes pop and your jaw drop. Brine's indescribably multi-sensory immersion spectacles, now numbering more than 20, have been developed at Pangea followed by primetime runs at Joe's Pub. "You'll Never Get to Heaven: The Laura Nyro Show." Fri and Mon Dec 9 and 12 at 7pm Cover $25

In their highly anticipated Pangea debut it's Justin Elizabeth Sayer! This late-night Saturday dish by the playwright and performer whom Michael Musto once dubbed "Oscar Wilde meets Whoopi Goldberg," is piping hot. Currently in residence at Joe's Pub at The Public with their new variety show "Assorted Fruit," Sayer is joined her by Tracy Stark at the keys in this brand new show, "The Jazz Set." Sat Dec 10 at 10pm Cover $25

Good thing the clay hasn't dried. "Claywoman," the incredible 500 million-year-old chip off the old block, embodied by in-character improviser Michael Cavadias returns from the farthest reaches of the the Milky Way to visit planet Earth for the holidays and to interview SNL cast member Sarah Sherman. Why does she like it here so much, and why does she come back whenever she can? You'll be amazed to know! Satirical-improv of the highest order, presented by Kevin Malony's TWEED Theaterworks. Sun Dec 11, 7pm. Cover $25

Zora Rasmussen continues to build a following of prominent scene makers and celebrities from across the City -- all drawn by Zora's incandescent personality and volcanic talent as a singer and entertainer. Her songs span Nick Drake and the Eurythmics, all the way to Kurt Weill, Laura Nyro and Quincy Jones... with Bette Sussman on piano and Zev Katz on bass. "The Return of Zora" presented by Kevin Malony's TWEED Theaterworks, is on Thur Dec 15 at 7pm Cover $25

ON-GOING SERIES!

Curated and hosted by noted columnist, teacher and director Gerry Geddes, "Fabulous First Fridays," is a new monthly variety show on the first Friday of the month showcasing some of the best new talent on the scene. Gerry's upcoming show, bursting with insights, breakthroughs and good cheer "Celebrates Jimmy Webb" Fri Dec 2, all at 9:30pm Cover $25

Sue Matsuki's "Jazz Brunch Open Mic" on the second Sunday of the month features music director Gregory Toroian on piano and Skip Ward on bass. Referred to as "an embarrassment of riches" by Stephen Mosher in Broadwayworld.com, this unique format mixes audience and guest artists and a full set by Matsuki. Sun Dec 11, 1pm-3pm. Reservations required, No Cover.

HELD OVER IN THE FRONT LOUNGE

In the Front Lounge, let Karen Mack and Elliot Roth entertain you with a high octane mix of great songs, lurid tales and fun shenanigans. Their regular pairing continues Tue Dec 6 at 8:30pm no cover

Entertainment family style means gigantic portions of fun. We bring the horses to water with the "Family Liquid Dinner" piano bar fun in the Front Lounge. T

A vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, Pangea presents a diverse mix of its favorite signature artists and a handful of newbies in December.

A near-business fatality of the pandemic, Pangea earned the prestigious Village Award, presented by Village Preservation, in June 2021 as it prepared to welcome back audiences after a hiatus that started in March 2020. Since introducing music and performance in January 2015, Pangea has become a hub for the burgeoning alt-cabaret movement. Mixing spirited downtown hospitality with a deliciously priced Italian-Mediterranean menu, Pangea "has vaulted to the forefront of the alt-cabaret scene!" according to Elisabeth Vincentelli of The NY Times.