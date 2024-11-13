Sherz Aletaha, Donna Vivino And More Join THE SPELL OF RED RIVER At 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, November 17th at 7 PM, 54 Below will host an evening featuring the songs of THE SPELL OF RED RIVER, a new musical by Richard Rodgers Award winning writers' EllaRose Chary and Brando(n) James Gwinn (TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix, The Seance Machine, Place and Time album).

The concert is produced and hosted by celebrated Nashville comedian and advocate Sarah Fye and directed by the writers. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Abortion Care for Tennessee, a Tennessee based abortion fund that covers procedural costs for Tennesseans traveling to access abortion and provides block grants to partner clinics, who distribute the funds to patients.

“Given our current political moment and the stated agenda of the incoming Republican administration, we are more committed than ever to make sure that all Americans can access the healthcare they need,” said writer EllaRose Chary, “I'm proud that as we tell a story about generations of strong, powerful Tennessee women we can amplify and support an organization working hard to give all pregnant people in Tennessee the ability to choose the lives they want to live.”

Producer Sarah Fye is also acutely aware of the need for this benefit in this moment, saying “as a native Tennessean who has also lived in New York City for many years, I understand why the southern stereotype exists. I also think it is divisive and of course, misleading. The south is a vast place full of many different types of folx from all different backgrounds. Tennesseans are, not always, but often times, the victims of their circumstances, and are widely unrepresented by the state government. Like all people across the USA, we are merely trying to survive, and we wish to live freely. Southerners are not the oppressor. They are the oppressed.”

Fye continued, “Most people know gerrymandering, big money in politics, and the divisiveness of the media are problems we contend with nationwide. In the midst of the drama of an election year, many forget that we are all victims of a broken system intentionally made and kept intact by our tyrannical government. This is always true, but is especially true during this unprecedented time in history when we seem to be backsliding from the progress we've made as a people. In everything I do, I make a point to choose love. I want to turn towards the light and turn the light on for those who are in the dark. My hope with this concert is to uplift the downtrodden in a time of great need.”

Brandon, EllaRose and Sarah have been working with Abortion Care Tennessee's Development and Operations Manager Julia Gobin and Co-Executive Director Jules Edwards since earlier this year to bring the special evening to life. When asked about why they are excited to partner with these artists on this project, Jules and Julia replied “Abortion Care Tennessee (ACT)'s work focuses on providing financial assistance to Tennessee abortion-seekers by directly funding procedural costs for those in need. Abortion is completely banned in Tennessee, with only one narrow exception for the pregnant person's life. Tennesseans are now required to travel out of the state in order to access the abortion care they need, meaning the financial barriers to access have only continued to increase for Tennessee patients. This incredible need for financial support for abortion makes ACT's work crucial to the community we serve. By directly reducing the financial barriers that disproportionately affect marginalized communities, ACT actively combats the systemic inequities exacerbated by restrictive legislation, upholding reproductive rights and empowering folks to make decisions about their own bodies.That's why we're beyond excited to partner with The Spell of Red River, a one-of-a-kind witchy, intergenerational tale about family, grief, and finding your own magic. This concert is not only the New York City debut of these beautiful songs, but also a fundraiser to support ACT's work back home.”

Abortion is legal in New York City and New York State and in the recent election, New Yorkers just passed proposition 1, which enshrines the right in the state constitution. Given that abortion access is clearly an issue New Yorkers care about, this concert is another way to protect access to care. Gobin and Edwards continued, “for those of you in access states like New York, this is your chance to make a real impact on the people who need your time, attention, care, and support the most. By supporting ACT, you're helping people in Tennessee who otherwise might not get the care they need. Every dollar raised at this show brings us closer to a future where abortion care is available to everyone, regardless of where they're rooted. Join us for an unforgettable night of music, magic, and making a difference!”

The concert features an all-star cast of Broadway women and non-binary talent as well as students from the original production at Millikin University in the spring of 2024. Millikin also commissioned and developed the musical. The cast includes Sherz Aletaha (Merrily We Roll Along, Netflix's “The First Wives Club”), Ally Bonino (Suffs), Britney Coleman (Company, Beetlejuice, Tootsie, Beautiful and Sunset Boulevard), Lauren Hartley (original cast of The Spell of Red River at Millikin University), Naomi Latta (Millikin University, Sunken Cathedral: Off-Broadway Concert), Angel Lin (Once (national tour), Memorial (Off-Bway, Pan Asian Rep), Mr. Holland's Opus (Ogunquit, World Premiere)), Gia Marino (original cast of The Spell of Red River at Millikin University), Jaygee Macapugay (Broadway (Original Companies): Suffs, Here Lies Love, Shucked, School of Rock), Reagan Minnette (original cast of The Spell of Red River at Millikin University), Sydney Patrick (Kinky Boots), Allison Posner (Magnificent Seven, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch), Nora Schell (CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, SPAMILTON), Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique, Hercules), and Donna Vivino (Hell's Kitchen, Wicked).

Rose Van Dyne (Broadway: 1776. Regional: 1776, ART; Interstate, Mixed Blood Theatre; Cambodian Rock Band) music directs leading a band of women+ musicians including Paige Durr, Michi Egger, Jessie Rosso, Camille Vogley-Howes, and Skyler Volpe.

The Spell of Red River plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 17 at 7pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees). Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE SPELL OF RED RIVER:

Because The Spell of Red River is set in Tennessee, which is also composer/co-lyricist Brando(n) James Gwinn's and producer Sarah Fye's home state, and because access to abortion healthcare remains an issue of life or death importance to American women, the producing team is excited to be able to benefit and raise funds for Abortion Care Tennessee. Abortion Care Tennessee is an organization that funds procedural costs for Tennesseans traveling to access abortion. ACT provides block grants to partner clinics, who distribute the funds to patients. ACT is unapologetically pro-abortion and believes in everyone's right to access the care they need, when and where they need it. ACT celebrates bodily autonomy, and the joy of helping each other access our rights.

The Spell of Red River has book and lyrics by EllaRose Chary (she/hers) and music and lyrics by Brando(n) James Gwinn (he/they). Brando(n) and Ella are an award-winning writing team specializing in stories that take a fresh look at the queer community with cutting-edge music. Their musical TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX won a Richard Rodgers Award, was featured at the NAMT Festival, and had its World Premiere in May of 2024. The Original Cast Album was released in October 2024. Additionally, Brandon and Ella have been commissioned and produced by The Civilians at Encores! Off-Center at City Center and Joe's Pub, 54 Below, Theatre C, The Tank, UArts' Polyphone Festival, All For One Theater, Prospect Theater, Millikin University and more. They've been in residence at Roundabout Theatre, Bucks County Playhouse, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre and Catwalk Institute. As Dramatists Guild Fellows, they've been featured many times by the Guild and The Dramatists Guild Foundation, including in The Dramatists Magazine. Their Grammy considered studio album Place and Time, released in 2021, has an all-star Broadway cast and was featured in The Advocate. Brandon is repped by WME, Ella is repped by CAA. You can learn more about them and follow their work at www.brandonandella.com.

Producer Sarah Fye is an award winning actor, dancer, and comedian based in Nashville, Tennessee. In 2018, she was named Nashville's “Stand Up Comic of the Year”. Sarah can be seen in Season 2 of Bettor Days on Hulu. Her stand up special, Completely Inappropriate, premiered in Louisville to rave reviews. Sarah is a member of Nashville's award winning comedy dance troupe CGDC: Chattahoochie Girls Don't Cry. Some regional theatre credits and favorite roles include Lucy in Bright Star, Annie Cannon in Silent Sky, and Amy Lee in Laundry and Bourbon. Sarah has been involved in many ACT benefits and is an advocate for safe and affordable healthcare. You can follow her musings on Instagram @safyeri .

THE SPELL OF RED RIVER was Originally Commissioned and Developed by Millikin University's New Musicals Workshop under the Direction of Lori Bales and Kevin Long. Made possible by a generous donation from Charlene Callison and Larry Balsamo. It has also been developed with Roundabout Theatre's Space Jam and Outer Space (with Bucks County Playhouse) programs.

Comments