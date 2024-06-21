Shanna Sharp to Perform at The Green Room 42 in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present singer/songwriter and recording artist Shanna Sharp, in her final New York City performance before she embarks on her new journey to Europe, on Tuesday, July 9 at 7:00 PM. This is your chance to experience the emotional, heartfelt lyrics and soulful, beautiful voice of an artist hailed as a legend in the making. A former NYC piano bar maven, Shanna brings her signature blend of original music and captivating storytelling to the stage, accompanied by her long-time musical partner Brian J. Nash on piano. Together, they promise a night filled with moving melodies, cherished memories, laughter, and a few heartfelt tears. Be part of a beautiful evening that celebrates her journey, artistry, and the incredible bond she shares with her audience.



Shanna Sharp, the New York-based singer-songwriter, brings a touch of country charm to an alternative pop vibe. With her unique sound, Shanna effortlessly blends her roots, travels, and the vibrant energy of the places she's called home, creating an unforgettable musical experience. Hailing from Alabama, Shanna’s journey as a singer-songwriter has taken her from the raucous West Village piano bar scene in downtown NYC to stages around the world. Her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics have captivated audiences across continents, and her original music has garnered international radio play and been featured on various MTV programming, solidifying her status as a rising star. Headlining renowned venues such as Joe’s Pub, The Bitter End, Birdland, and Stonewall Inn, Shanna has proven time and again that her talent knows no bounds. Combining her Southern roots with her cosmopolitan influences, Shanna brings a dynamic energy to her shows, effortlessly connecting with her audience and creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration. Whether she's belting out heartfelt ballads or infusing catchy hooks into her infectious pop tunes, Shanna's performances are filled with passion, authenticity, and a dash of country twang.



Brian J. Nash is an award-winning pianist, singer, musical director, orchestrator, and producer who has been based in New York since 2002. Brian has been the music director of many Off-Broadway and regional musicals, and works in concert with Jennifer Holliday, Deborah Cox, Andy Bell (Erasure), Countess Luann, Ana Gasteyer, Laura Benanti, Tiffany, Shoshana Bean, Natalie Joy Johnson, Ada Vox, Christina Bianco, and many others. Brian recently sold out a run at the Sydney Cabaret Festival, performs around the world as both a solo artist and music director, and from March 2020 to September 2022 performed a weekly series of streaming all-request shows. As a record producer, he has produced and played on pop and rock records for Justin Tranter, Shanna Sharp, Boys Like Girls, Peppermint, and Stacy Allyn Baker, and many cabaret and cast albums. Brian is also the entertainment coordinator and resident MD for Atlantis Events, the world’s largest LGBT+ travel organization. He holds a degree in opera performance from Boston Conservatory and has taught master classes in song interpretation all over the world. His collaboration with Natalie Joy Johnson has resulted in two multi-year residencies in NYC and recordings with their band, Miss Natalie. His solo album, Forever/After, is available on iTunes. BrianJNash.com.



Shanna Sharp will perform on Tuesday, July 9 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

Comments