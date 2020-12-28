Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos Announces NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Show

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos is continuing their online programming! They have announced their New Year's ROCKIN' Eve show - live-streaming on multiple platforms STRAIGHT TO YOU!

The all-request, fully interactive way to say SEE YA to 2020, and ring in 2021! 12/31 10pm - the full price ticket includes a care package of everything you'll need to get your own party started (a signature champagne flute, a mini bottle of champagne for their midnight toast, a scented candle to set the mood, and your VIP ticket to their exclusive BOOM BOOM ZOOM ROOM party, PLUS your first song request INCLUDED!). bit.ly/SRRshows for tickets!

We're continuing their successful Dueling Pianos LIVE, IN YOUR HOUSE shows - every SATURDAY Night 8pm EDT

With THOUSANDS of viewers tuning in every week, from around the world and across the country, it's a fun way to stay connected!

The same, fun, interactive, all-request rock n roll party that Shake Rattle & Roll has been known for, for over 10 years!

And now, they are putting their ticketed customers ONSCREEN with us, in their BOOM-BOOM ZOOM ROOM!

Never the same twice!

Tickets/Song Requests - bit.ly/SRRshows

AND, they also have - PIANO BINGO - Wednesday nights at 7pm EDT

A new kind of game, fusing the interactive, all-request fun of your favorite piano show, with the competitive spirit of BINGO.

Every song checks a box - every game has a winner!

Last week they had almost 100 bingo cards in play!

$100 in prizes every week!

bit.ly/SRRshows for game cards

Both shows broadcasting on facebook.com/SRRPianos and youtube.com/asongulove

We've also teamed up with POGO EVENTS to offer NAME THAT TUNE games. Their game will run every Tuesday 8pm, with different themes every week - and $50 in cash & prizes!

Dec. 22 - winter wonderland, 29 - 2020 in review, Jan. 5 - 2010s, 12 -Animals, 19 - One Hit Wonders, 26 - Stalker Songs!