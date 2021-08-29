Serge Clivio Returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in October

An Evening with Serge Clivio ...(and Friends)! Vol. 2 is set for October 15th in Broadway's Basement!

After over a year of cancellations, Serge Clivio triumphantly returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for a 4th time. Originally, being scheduled for May of 2020, Clivio and cast will now headline Feinstein's/54 Below on Friday, October 15h at 9:30pm. This show marks a follow-up to Clivio's successful An Evening with Serge Clivio ...(and Friends)! that premiered at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2019. Serge and Friends is centered around Clivio's upbringing through music of different genres. This specific installment will include some selections off of his debut EP, YOU, which is set to be released on October 8th.

When asked about the new date, Clivio sounded positive stating, "We are so excited to honor this show in the proper way. It feels like we have seriously prevailed against all odds to get here. So much has happened over the past year and a half, that it has allowed us to make the show even stronger than it would've been last May. And for that, I'm grateful for the time off. The audience will be in for a special treat!" The shift of date does bring in some new and exciting guests to the already jam-packed show. Serge will be joined by Molly Keane-Dreyer and Alexa Lebersfeld as the band's back-up vocalists and also special guests. Clivio's other "friends" and special guests include: Drew Arisco (Something Rotten! National Tour), Alia Hodge (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical National Tour), Jessica Kundla (Huntington Theatre's Merrily We Roll Along), Daniel Scott Walton and Michael Mahady. Mike Stapleton returns as Serge's Music Director for their 8th live show together, proving nothing will be stopping this dynamic young duo. Backing up Clivio and Stapleton will be Berklee College of Music graduates, Eric Derwallis (drums), Youngchae Jeong (bass) and Matt Sewell (guitar).

Don't miss An Evening with Serge Clivio ...(and Friends)! Vol. 2 on October 15th at 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below. For tickets and more info, visit www.54below.com. To keep up to date with Serge's latest news, visit his website at www.SergeClivio.com, or follow him on social media @serge_clivio. Serge's most recent single, "Kiss Me One More Time" (feat. Allie Seibold), is available for download on all major digital music streaming platforms.