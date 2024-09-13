See Nina West & More Next Week at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

THEIR PRONOUNS ARE ÉL/ ELLE/ ELLA: CELEBRATING TRANS LATINE PERFORMERS – SEPTEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

This show is part of our Genesis Project, a new program designed to nurture and showcase emerging cabaret artists that is supported by a generous gift from Hybrid Films, Daniel Elias, and David Houts.

¡Oye! Welcome to Their Pronouns Are Él/ Elle/ Ella, a concert all about trans Latine performers playing their dream roles! Starring performers from all over the gender spectrum and Latin America, this concert aims to uplift and inspire audiences to open their minds to what is possible on stage… and off! You won’t want to miss this kick off to Hispanic Heritage Month!

Produced by Cesario Tirado-Ortiz [they/he/it].

Music direction by Omar Camps-Kamrin [he/him] (Winner of Best Original Score at Hudson Film Fest 2023).

Featuring Yan-Carlos Diaz [any pronouns], Blanca Del Loco [she/they], Luz [he/they], Sofia R.C. Melendez [she/they], Flower Estefana Rios [she/her], Cesario Tirado-Ortiz [they/he/it], Spencer J. Vigil [he/they], and JQ Welch [she/they].

A special Hispanic Heritage Month menu has been created. It features dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by our kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more. For the full Hispanic Heritage Month menu, click here.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIONEL COLE: THE BEAUTIFUL SOULS & EMOTIONS – SEPTEMBER 17 AT 7PM

There’ll be a new kind of studio on 54th between 8th and Broadway!

Lionel Cole – The Beautiful Souls & Emotion pulls together the vast talent of Oceania, the small towns of the South Pacific and brings it, with love, to the Big Apple. In this night out, Lionel Cole teams up with The Beautiful Souls & Emotion, and Australian mentor program working with First Nations and South Pacific Islanders, and Beautiful Souls Collective, an Australian R&B/soul music group. Coupled with a stunning multimedia presentation and a groovy world premiere of new material, the show will be a melting pot of music and culture that spans from South Pacific soul to New York City, so be prepared for a heartfelt tribute to the universal language of music that will bring the “Down Under” to Broadway.

Providing an immersive experience with soul-stirring visual art from various Pacific Island traditions, displayed across multiple screens and featuring 15-year-old Filipino dynamo Matthew Dino and others, this Seven Nation soul squad is proud to share their culture, stories, all-time classic songs, along with some brand-new music as a gift. So come on out and experience a night of stories from a Brooklyn-born smooth baritone boy who has traveled from standing in the shadows of the greats, to strutting his stuff in the limelight, to discovering dynamic and beautifully diverse treasures while on his walkabout in the land down under.

With over 300 original works under his belt, Lionel Cole has performed with countless musical heavyweights such as Mariah Carey (having co-written her platinum song “Through The Rain”), Randy Jackson, and Joss Stone as well as producing numerous television and film compositions. Lionel has also been featured as part of Robert Downey Jr’s band. Lionel is the host of the show, “Center Stage” for American Airlines with over 17 million listeners a month that has included guests such as Aloe Blacc, Laufey, Noah Kahan, Alfredo Rodriguez, and Dropkick Murphy to name a few. In 2007, Lionel arranged the Grammy Award-winning recording, “Family Affair,” with Vocals by John Legend, Joss Stone, and Van Hunt.

Featuring drummer Dimple Bani Jr (Torres Strait Islander), vocalist Jack Bani (Torres Strait Island), vocalist Bebe (Papuans/Nauruan), vocalist/guitarist Bobz (Malaysian Peranakan), vocalist/guitarist Candy (Singaporean), vocalist Matthew Dino (Filipino), vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Dave Dow (Torres Strait Islander), trombonist Big Duck (Australian), vocalist/guitarist Tito Ghee (Torres Strait Islander/Aboriginal), vocalist/videographer Asahel Halstead (Nauruan), vocalist Kaybee (Kuku Yalanji), guitarist Stan Stone (Greek/Finnish), keyboardist Lester Vaele (Samoan), and keyboardist George Waqairagata (Fijian).

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TO THE FAIREST: A NEW MUSICAL BY MILES MESSIER – SEPTEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for an epic evening of the hilarious new musical, To the Fairest! Come along with Achilles, our war-hero-turned-rockstar-pianist in a look back at what really started the Trojan War! Complete with a trio of bickering goddesses, the most beautiful woman in the world, and the wedding of the century (done Mount Olympus-style), it’s Hadestown meets “Krapopolis.”

To the Fairest is a product of Showpeople Theatre Collective’s annual workshop where artists write and stage a musical in less than a week. After the Collective fleshed out the story, the New York Theatre Festival produced To the Fairest for its Fall/Winter 2023 Festival.

To the Fairest by Miles Messier and Showpeople Theatre Collective.

Music supervision by Miles Messier.

Book supervision by Brighton Horan.

Featuring Zeke Bardash, Annika Beth, Cameron Burrill, Ariana Caldwell, Dylan Cote, Mary Grace Epps, Miles Messier, Amanda Lee Morrill, Adam Richardson, Brandon Santos, Autumn Eliza Sheffy, Nick Sienkiewicz, Nicole Visco, and Chloë Wendler.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SOPH & MAD TAKE NEW YORK! – SEPTEMBER 18 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Internationally recognized touring musicians, Sophie Amelkin and Mad Gallica make their 54 Below debut in their long-awaited NYC duo performance Soph & Mad Take New York! This powerhouse female duo has worked Off-Broadway, regionally, and internationally – performing together in a Grammy award-winning band opening for Metallica, Ozzy, and other rock industry heavy hitters across the globe and headlining some of the largest music festivals in the world. Soph & Mad invite the audience to embark on a journey that celebrates the importance and power of deep bonds between women through the music that has inspired and driven them since they first started their artistic collaboration at the age of 18. The program features original music from Mad Gallica’s highly-anticipated debut EP Enter The Vortex: Act I, a rock opera recorded with the Prague Symphony, as well as solo and duo performances of classic pop/rock and musical theater favorites. For one night only, join this high-energy duo debut for a musical evening that will leave you equally moved and enthralled!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THANK GOODNESS!: AN EVENING OF ACT II OPENERS – SEPTEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

Ever since Rodgers and Hammerstein cracked the code with Oklahoma!’s “The Farmer and the Cowman,” Act II Openers have been putting in the work every single night on Broadway, but who has ever given them the spotlight they deserve? A SHARP Theater Collective is ready to showcase these musical masterpieces here at 54 Below with an entire evening of our favorite Act II Openers from some of your favorite musical theater shows. You’ll hear music from shows such as Wicked, Waitress, She Loves Me, Carousel, and more! Join this incredible cast as they tackle the most energetic, unexpected, and memorable numbers in the musical theater canon that deserve their day in the spotlight.

Produced by Anthony Allocca.

Music direction by Cullen Curth.

Featuring Travis Anderson, Bella Bosco, Sabrina Brush, Cara Rose DiPietro, Adam Forward, Amanda Gomes, Cynthia Kauffman, KyraLongenecker, Caleb McCarroll, Sarah Pansing, Kayla Rush, and Jayke Workman.

Joined by Jack Beal on bass and Jack Smith on percussion.

A SHARP Theater Collective is based in New York City; producing pieces of theater, comedy, and more that strive to reimagine the theater-going experience. This collective of young artists in NYC hope to shake up the tradition of going to the theater and make it more accessible to all. They want people to experience theater in a way that allows them to see the inherent theatricality in everyday life. They embrace the inherent immersivity and camp that is naturally infused into a theatrical production- leaving audience members with a transformative experience that won’t fall “FLAT.”

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NINA WEST IS THE VERY QUEEN! – SEPTEMBER 19 & 20 AT 7PM

Nina West, star of television, stage, and film makes her 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut in a brand new show called Nina West is The Very Queen! Through story and song, Nina will take you on a journey of the moments that have made her career one to watch. Featuring selections from Broadway’s Hairspray, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Into the Woods, along with many of her own personal favorites, she’ll dazzle you with her wit and sparkling personality. All together, the music and stories shared will reveal why Nina is, in fact, The Very Queen. “Of what,” you may ask? Maybe we’ll all find out together. Bring your best “Judy” and join us for this fun and fascinating night of entertainment.

Nina West (he/him/they/them) is a veritable “every-queen” – an actor, singer/songwriter, producer, author, host, and activist who won the title of Miss Congeniality on the 11th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and recently competed on “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 9.” Nina rose to international acclaim in 2019 on season 11 of VH1’s hit show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” placing sixth and receiving the coveted title of Miss Congeniality. She returned to the show in 2021 as a guest and was anointed “America’s Sweetheart” by RuPaul. Nina made history at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2019 as the first person to walk the carpet in full drag, in support of her season; that year, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” won five Primetime Emmy Awards, including Best Reality Competition Show.

In the world of music, Nina has released three EPs: John Goodman, a musical comedy EP, which reached no. 2 on the Billboard Comedy Charts; Drag Is Magic, a children’s music album, which reached no. 9 on the Billboard Children’s Charts; and The West Christmas Ever, featuring Disney legend Jim Cummings, which debuted at no. 5 on the Billboard Comedy Charts. She has also released a handful of singles along the way including acclaimed Halloween favorites “Slayer” featuring Taran Killam and “Lisa Frankenstein” featuring Bobby Moynihan.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees) - $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! HANGOVER SQUARE BY BAKER & RYALL – SEPTEMBER 19 AT 9:30PM

This show is part of our Genesis Project, a new program designed to nurture and showcase emerging cabaret artists that is supported by a generous gift from Hybrid Films, Daniel Elias, and David Houts.

Be transported at 54 Below to London, 1939, for an unforgettable evening featuring the songs of Hangover Square, a new musical adapted from the novel by Patrick Hamilton, written by up-and-coming UK writing team Baker & Ryall. Hangover Square follows George Harvey Bone in his hopeless infatuation with the cool, unobtainable Netta. As he fights against loneliness, alcoholism, and the unflinching march of the world towards war, can anything put a stop to George’s spiral into darkness? Subtitled “A Tale of Darkest Earls Court,” Hangover Square peers into the murky depths of what it is to be human and at war with oneself, whilst exploring the bars, pubs, hostelries, and characters inhabiting the seedy London underworld at the very moment the world as we knew it changed forever.

With a score and lyrics by Olivier Award-nominated Richard Baker (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Mischief Movie Night) and book and lyrics by Charlie Ryall, whose “multi-layered script is the star of this show” (The Spectator for Tasting Notes), you’re sure to witness history in the making.

Music direction by Richard Baker.

Featuring Bartley Booz, Shane David-Joseph, Phoebe-Loveday Raymond, Alan Richardson, Charlie Ryall, and Rhys Tees.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! FEAT. CHRISTOPHER SIEBER – SEPTEMBER 20 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards® meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway’s Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway’s Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

Emceed by Greg Triggs, with music direction and piano by Gary Adler.

Featuring presenters/improvisers Heidi Gleichauf, Deb Rabbai, Stefan Schick, and Rob Schiffmann.

Joined by special guest Tony Award® nominee Christopher Sieber.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PATRICK PAGE AND PERLA BATALLA: LOOKING FOR LEONARD – SEPTEMBER 21 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join the captivating duo of Patrick Page and Perla Batalla as they ignite the stage with an electrifying celebration of Leonard Cohen’s enduring legacy. In a soul-stirring evening of music, poetry, and personal anecdotes, they honor the profound impact of Cohen’s genius on their lives and careers.

Grammy-nominated powerhouse Perla Batalla, once a cherished member of Leonard Cohen’s inner circle, enchants audiences with her velvety vocals and intimate reflections. Having blossomed from Cohen’s backing vocalist to a globally acclaimed artist with seven albums in her own right, Batalla’s concert-homage to her mentor, In the House of Cohen, continues to captivate sold-out crowds worldwide. Her second album devoted to Cohen’s repertoire will be released this year.

Meanwhile, Grammy-winning virtuoso Patrick Page, celebrated for his magnetic performances on Broadway, infuses Cohen’s melodies with a poignant depth born from his own reverence for the iconic troubadour. Known for his Tony®-nominated portrayal of Hades in Hadestown and his multifaceted roles across 15 Broadway productions and numerous films and television shows, Page’s voice has frequently been compared to Cohen’s.

In Looking for Leonard Page and Batalla tenderly navigate through a tapestry of personal anecdotes and cherished memories, uniting with a dynamic ensemble to deliver soul-stirring renditions of Cohen classics like “Hallelujah,” “Bird on a Wire,” “I’m Your Man,” “Suzanne,” and “So Long, Marianne.”

This premiere event marks the beginning of a journey destined to traverse the globe, offering an unforgettable experience for devotees of Leonard Cohen, Patrick Page, and Perla Batalla alike. Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the timeless magic of Cohen’s legacy brought to life by two extraordinary talents.

A special Hispanic Heritage Month menu has been created. It features dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by our kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more. For the full Hispanic Heritage Month menu, click here.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – SEPTEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Gabrielle Baker, Alexandra Bryant, John Easterlin, Marina Jurica, Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, Nyjair Wilkerson, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JAIME LOZANO & FLORENCIA CUENCA’S BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH: ALBUM RELEASE CELEBRATION, FEAT. MARIACHI REAL & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 22 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Florencia Cuenca’s soaring Spanglish cover of Burn is one of my favorite renditions of the song. She has that lagrima in her voice, and it is perfect for conveying Eliza’s heartbreak.” – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“It is the greatest gift when extraordinary artists take a song that you’ve written and bring their own gorgeous artistry to it. Listening to Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca’s beautiful new interpretation of I Miss the Mountains, I am moved by all the rich tonalities they have captured on this beautiful recording. It is a recording that I will always cherish, and it is an honor that it will live on this exquisite collection of songs.” – Tom Kitt

Husband and wife duo Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca are back at 54 Below with their acclaimed project Broadway en Spanglish to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the upcoming release of their anticipated album by Concord Theatricals Recordings. Featuring live accompaniment from the renowned Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce, the show includes some of musical theater’s most iconic contemporary tunes with a Mexican twist. You’ll hear songs from shows such as Hamilton, Waitress, Disney’s Frozen, and others, along with exciting new arrangements by Lozano.

Featuring special guest performer, Mayelah Barrera!

A special Hispanic Heritage Month menu has been created. It features dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by our kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more. For the full Hispanic Heritage Month menu, click here.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF “FRIENDS” – SEPTEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

“How you doin?’” Join 54 Below as we celebrate the thirtieth anniversary and ten seasons of the iconic 1990s/early 2000s sitcom, “Friends!” Expect to hear songs like the famous theme song, “I’ll Be There For You” as well as hit songs featured in the series like “Wicked Game,” “With Or Without You,” “Copacabana (At The Copa),” and “Space Oddity” reimagined for the 54 Below stage. Curl up with a cup of coffee from Central Perk as you listen to some of Phoebe Buffay’s originals, such as “Smelly Cat.” Make sure to bring your friends and your lobster for this fantastic night of music!

Produced by Thomas Carley.

Music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Harley Barton, Hannah Bonnett, Juliana Chimenti, Dillon Knight Drozdz, Colin Hodgkin, Matt Kelley, Taylor Lloyd, Andi Maroney, Kendall Morgan, Moana Poyer, Jack Roden, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Jonah Barnett on guitar, Toby Borzekowski on sax, Thomas E. Carley on bass, Sarah Fazendin on violin, Canaan J. Harris on piano, and Tim Schneider on drums.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

