See Linda Eder & More Next Week at 54 Below

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

IF/THEN: CELEBRATING THE SONGS WITH MEMBERS OF THE ORIGINAL BROADWAY COMPANY – JUNE 24 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Let your “Map of New York” lead you to 54 Below for a celebration of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning team of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's 2014 Broadway musical IF/THEN. Join original Broadway cast members as they share memories from the production, as well as sing from the beautiful Tony Award-nominated score once again for New York audiences. The evening is produced by Brent McCreary and directed by IF/THEN Associate Director David Alpert. Music direction by Carmel Dean.

Featuring Miguel Cervantes, Jenn Colella (9:30pm only), Marc De La Cruz, Curtis Holbrook, Stephanie Klemons, Janet Krupin, Tyler McGee, Joseph Morales, Emily Rogers, Gabrielle Ruiz, and James Snyder.

Joined by Damien Bassman on drums, Alec Berlin on guitar, and Brian Hamm on bass.

Music by Tom Kitt.

Book & Lyrics by Brian Yorkey.

Originally Produced on Broadway by

David Stone

James L. Nederlander Barbara Whitman Patrick Catullo

Nancy Nagel Gibbs Fox Theatricals

Marc Platt

Orchestrations by Michael Starobin

Vocal Arrangements by AnnMarie Milazzo

If/Then is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

For the 7pm performance: $117 cover charge (includes $12 in fees). $176.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $78.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $122.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder – JUNE 25 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's living room.

$161 cover charge (includes $16 in fees). $216.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ONCE UPON A TIME AT 54 BELOW – JUNE 25 AT 9:30PM

Get ready to put on your glass slippers and call your carriage, it's time to attend the ball and listen to songs from your favorite childhood fairytale films and musicals! But, surpise! There's a little magical twist. We will be singing the songs from your favorite sequels, prequels, TV shows, and musicals! We are excited for you to “Watch What Happens” as we go “Into The Woods” and sing some of our favorite tunes that are “Beyond Our Wildest Dreams!” Produced by Alyssa Jaffe, get ready to hear songs from musicals such as Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Anastasia, Shrek the Musical, The Wizard of Oz, Disney's Newsies, along with sequels/TV shows such as Disney's “Tangled: The Series,” Disney's Mulan 2, and more!

Music direction by Noah Turner (Jersey Boys national tour, The Sound of Music global tour)

Featuring Ezekiel Andrew, RJ Christian, Joshua Coates, Alyssa Jaffe, Sophie Jones, Molly Kavanaugh, Jacob Tyler Kent, Chloe Savit, Samantha Sherman, Tory Vagasy, and Brittany Zeinstra.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christine Andreas: PARIS TO BROADWAY – JUNE 26 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Christine Andreas returns to 54 Below with her critically acclaimed show: Paris to Broadway. With songs by Piaf, Charles Trenet, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Kern, Porter, Berlin, Bacharach and David, Lerner and Loewe, and Silvestri, you will be transported from wherever you are, to the City of Light, Paris… to the Champs Elysees… to a Parisian café… to the streets of Pigalle that gave the world Edith Piaf….then back again, trans-Atlantic to the glittering lights of Manhattan and onto the Broadway stages that Christine and Martin Silvestri know so well! It will be an evening to remember. Featuring Martin Silvestri on piano and accordion.

Christine Andreas' shows at 54 Below, Love Is Good, be-Mused, Cafe Society, and most recently PIAF – No Regrets, received unanimous raves, leaving The New York Times “thunderstruck” and audiences “electrified!” Ms. Andreas is a multiple award-winning singer, actress, two-time Tony Award nominee and recipient of the Mabel Mercer, Bistro & Donald F. Smith Lifetime Achievement Awards. She won theatre-goers' hearts on Broadway as Eliza in the 20th anniversary production of My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award), Oklahoma! (Tony Award nomination) and On Your Toes (Tony Award nomination). She created the role of Marguerite St. Just in The Scarlet Pimpernel and starred as Jacqueline in La Cage aux Folles with Kelsey Grammer. Concerts in NY's finest cabaret rooms to The White House to Carnegie Hall were the basis for her award-winning CDs: Love is Good, Here's to the Ladies, The Carlyle Set, and PIAF – No Regrets. Intrigued…..? Visit christineandreas.com

$39 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $99 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS CHAPPELL ROAN – JUNE 26 AT 9:30PM

Chappell Roan will not appear at this performance.

In honor of Pride Month, Callista Jade and Andrea Grossi-Benitez and their Pink Pony Club members are proud to celebrate the beloved, gen-Z, queer legend-in-the-making, Chappell Roan at 54 Below! Directed and produced by Jade and Grossi-Benitez, 54 Sings Chappell Roan is an ode to the Midwest Pop Princess, her eccentric 80s influences, and her tellings of what it means to be a queer woman in this day and age. Featuring hits “Good Luck, Babe!” and “Red Wine Supernova,” these girls, gays, and theys will make you “HOT TO GO!” to this show!

Featuring Botanica, John El-Jor, Andrea Grossi-Benitez, Mia Cherise Hall, Callista Jade, Trey Jolly, Molly Kavanaugh, Sarah Pansing, Ren Parker, Alex Shunnarah, and Zoe Smith.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BADA SWING! – JUNE 27 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an uproarious evening featuring the songs of Bada Swing! In an unforgettable celebration of Bobby Bingus and Tommy Linguini's illustrious careers, experience a lounge-jazz musical about two disgusting old men like you've never seen before! Featuring the two legendary 1960's crooners, this reunion concert is directed by Emily Olcott, produced by Dana Kreitz with music direction by Andy Bell.

Starring Michelle Chan Bennett and Josh Nasser.

Joined by Andy Bell on piano, Kevin Hailey on bass, Amanda Monaco on guitar, Guy Paz on drums, and Cole Stone-Frisina on sax.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jackie Evancho: MY STORY – JUNE 28 & 29 AT 7PM

The performance on June 29 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join Jackie Evancho as she takes you on her musical journey from being a 10-year-old “America's Got Talent” phenomenon to becoming a chart-topping platinum selling artist.

Having amassed more accolades than artists twice her age, Jackie, accompanied by her musical director and pianist, will fill the evening with memorable stories and songs that have made her the star that she is today. From “O Mio Babino Caro” to her new hit “Behind My Eyes”, witness Jackie's transformation from child prodigy to music industry veteran in a beautiful, intimate setting.

A worldwide sensation when she was only ten years old, Jackie Evancho has moved past the exuberant promise of a child prodigy, becoming a mature young adult who has released a string of platinum and gold albums, racking up millions of sales and accolades around the world. Billboard twice (in 2010 and 2012) named Jackie Evancho one of their “music movers-and-shakers under the age of 21.” Now a veteran of the concert stage, Ms. Evancho performs to sold out audiences around the world. Jackie Evancho has performed with the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, National Symphony, and Boston Pops.

$39 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $99 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! – JUNE 28 AT 9:30PM

Now That's What I Call Broadway! at 54 Below brings you everyone's favorite hits from Tony Award-winning shows of the past 30 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan's rising stars.

Rocking out to the fan-favorite numbers from Hairspray, Wicked, RENT, Legally Blonde, and more, you'll be singing along for days to follow. Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won't forget!

Hosted by Emily Garven and Zach Kelley.

Featuring Yael Chanukov, Brittany Dyer, Alex Fullerton, Lindsay Joan, Nicole Franklin Kelley, Kyra Linekin, Logan Marks, Katryna Marttala, John McElroy, Douglas Morgan, Moana Poyer, Andrew Purdy, Sarah Tuohy, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE “DO NOT SING” LIST: PRIDE EDITION – JUNE 29 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join New York City's rising artists at 54 Below as we celebrate Pride month with *our* take on Broadway music that we all know and love… maybe a little too much! Directed and produced by Annie Brown, 54 Sings The “Do Not Sing” List: PRIDE EDITION is bound to be a night of pride and joy as we dive into some musical theater classics reimagined and share the power they hold to tell different stories in this new age. You won't want to miss this celebration of love and queer joy!

Music direction by Mike Vigilante, with Joshua Turchin on piano. Assistant production by Lydia Cox.

Featuring Rachel Arianna, Dawson Blackburn, Oliver Blythe, Addison Clover, Emery Cunningham, Ty Evans, Julia Fankhauser, Bella Ferber, Bella Fisher, Milena Gravante, Melvin Gray Jr, Delaney Horton, Katie Howard, Toni Huegel, Elodie Jason, Paige Lord, Katryna Marttala, Bea Mienik, Maeve Nielsen, Kaden Potak, Maddie Quart, Jake Reinstein, Chloe Selavka, Nikki Stitak, and Keith Weiss.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ISN'T IT QUEER? SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED CELEBRATES PRIDE, FEAT. Jeff Blumenkrantz & MORE! – JUNE 30 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Isn't It Queer? Sondheim Unplugged Celebrates Pride.

It's that time of year for feeling pretty and witty and gay! For the second time in its illustrious history, Sondheim Unplugged will be celebrating Pride month featuring a Company made up entirely of LGBTQ+ performers. Just how queer is Stephen Sondheim's music? Host Rob Maitner (who got gay married right here at 54 Below) will explain it all to you as music director John Fischer accompanies some of today's most fabulous out performers. It's the best thing that ever could have happened! Now more than ever it's time to remind people that we're still here!

Featuring special guest Jeff Blumenkrantz.

Starring Lauren Blackman, Lucas Bouk, Natalie Joy Johnson, Miss Evita Loca, Rob Maitner, Soara-Joye Ross, and Jason Veasey.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A TRIBUTE TO THE HIT SONGS OF Whitney Houston – JUNE 30 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

If you love the unforgettable hit songs of the legendary Whitney Houston, then this is the tribute concert for you!

A Tribute to the Hit Songs of Whitney Houston: I Learned From The Best will feature powerhouse vocals from performers from Broadway and television, with credits including “The Voice,” Hamilton, “Law & Order,” Summer, Disney's The Lion King, and more. Enjoy Whitney songs including “I'm Your Baby Tonight,” “Saving All My Love For You,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I'm Every Woman,” “Run To You,” and others, in tribute to the legend. This group of incredible artists will bring the house down with their voices and storytelling, from solos to duets to group numbers- and the amazing band will have you up and out of your seats!

Directed and produced by LaDawn Taylor, this show is one you will not want to miss, so join us this summer at 54 Below! The show will include music direction by Matthew Hayden, joined by a band including Jay Kidd on bass, Joseph Miller on saxophone, Michael Montanez on percussion, and Rusha Oldacre on bass.

Featuring Jahmaul Bakare, Gabrielle Beckford, Blu, Enjelique, Dante Hawkins, K Jones, Naomi Latta, Sandie Lee, Caitlin Otto, LaDawn Taylor, Denise Ward, Kevin Watson, Jr., A.D. Weaver, and Alexander Wright.

Media content creation by Samantha Byam.

Technical direction by Taje Crumbie.

SM coordination by Emani Simpson.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Jackie Evancho: MY STORY June 29 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

54 SINGS THE “DO NOT SING” LIST: PRIDE EDITION June 29 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

ISN'T IT QUEER? SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED CELEBRATES PRIDE June 30 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

A TRIBUTE TO THE HIT SONGS OF Whitney Houston June 30 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

