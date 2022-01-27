See Judy Kuhn, Ricky Rojas & More at The Green Room 42 in February

The Green Room 42 has announced their February line-up for in-person performances. Additionally, The Green Room 42 is excited to launch 5/5/5 Tickets - in celebration of their 5th Anniversary, five $5 tickets will be available for every show from February 15, 2022, through February 14, 2023.



As recently announced, The Green Room 42 will celebrate their 5th Anniversary with special concerts from four-time Tony Award, two-time Olivier Award, and Grammy Award nominee Judy Kuhn and Grammy Award nominee Alexandra Silber, on Valentine's Day, Monday, February 14, 2022.



All live in-person shows will also be live-streamed, enabling guests who may feel uncomfortable, have been exposed, are experiencing symptoms, or have tested positive to watch from the comfort of their homes until this wave passes.



Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.

reWINEd WITH THE GREEN ROOM 42



Rewatch some of our favorite live performances!

Broadway stars in your own home



It's okay if you're not feeling up to leaving your house because of CoVid-19. That doesn't mean you should miss some of our favorite recent shows that have happened on The Green Room 42 stage! Bring the laughs, the tears, the belting, the bands, the talent, and the heart right into your own living room by streaming massive hits at The Green Room 42.

To make it even more enjoyable and interactive, we asked each show which type of wine would go best with their show.



January 27th @ 7pm - The Broadway Beltress Power Hour

Paired best with a rosé



January 27th at 9:30pm - The World to Come

Paired best with cabernet sauvignon



January 31st @ 7pm - Fripp: Homeward Bound

Paired best with a cosmo



...and more shows to be announced soon.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 27





ReWINEd

THE BROADWAY BELTRESS POWER HOUR

7:00pm / Tickets $19



Paired best with a rosé



CHRISTOPHER METZGER-TIMSON's hit series, The Beltress Power Hour is the drinking game for musical theatre nerds everywhere. The classic college drinking game comes to life in The Beltress Power Hour as NYC's fiercest divas get one minute to belt into the rafters! When the time is up, the divas switch, and we drink! Streaming one of their most popular performances, this edition features the most exciting moments of your favorite Broadway anthems: from "Blow, Gabriel, Blow!" to "Defying Gravity" and everything in between. Instagram sensation, @THE.BROADWAY.HOTDOG, is along for the ride in this hilarious multimedia extravaganza. So grab a bottle of rosé and sing and drink along with us at home!





ReWINEd

THE WORLD TO COME

9:30pm / Tickets $19



Paired best with cabernet sauvignon



The Songs of Fiveboro marks the world premiere live performance of music from the hit Audio Series, THE WORLD TO COME, which was created and recorded remotely during the quarantimes. Music, Arrangements and Music Direction by ANDY PETERSON (Tootsie; Atomic), Lyrics by ERIK RANSOM (Offie Award winner for Best Musical, GRINDR the Opera), Direction by RACHEL KLEIN (Red Roses, Green Gold; Around the World in 80 Days). Produced by the ICONOCLAST THEATRE COLLECTIVE, with DAVID TREATMAN CREATIVE (Angels in America; Be More Chill)





-----------------------------------



FRIDAY, JANUARY 28





TODD BUONOPANE

Back by poular demand!

"All Washed Up"



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



In 2020, TODD BUONOPANE (Broadway's Cinderella, Chicago, Grease, & Spelling Bee) taught us how to survive a quarantine by singing lady songs in his bathtub. Bathtub Theatre became an internet sensation, about which Broadway.com's Paul Wontorek claimed "it makes me want to see him in every show!" Well, Todd is out of the tub and back onstage at Green Room 42! Under the music direction of KEVIN DAVID THOMAS (Broadway's Les Miz, A Little Night Music), Todd is singing songs and medleys of the grand dames of the Broadway stage that will set your gay heart ablaze! Don't miss the show that Adam Feldman from TimeOutNY called a "Delight from beginning to end" and Provincetown critics called a "Musical Theatre Orgasm"!





WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT

Featuring Emmy Winner KEVIN SPIRTAS from "Days Of Our Lives"

Hosted by Patrick Oliver Jones



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



PATRICK OLIVER JONES is an actor and host of the Top 25 Theater podcast Why I'll Never Make It, and this will be the first live presentation of the show. It's a night of songs and conversation with KEVIN SPIRTAS as they discuss three important moments from his work on stage and screen, including his time as Hugh Jackman's standby in The Boy from Oz and long tenure in the daytime drama "Days of Our Lives". They'll also dive into personal setbacks and professional challenges Kevin has faced as both an actor and producer. It'll be a rare but honest behind-the-scenes look into the life of a talented artist sharing experiences and thoughts from the heart on what it really means to "make it" in this business.

Why I'll Never Make It podcast was created in 2017 to explore the reasons actors and creative professionals don't succeed and foster honest conversations of the day-to-day struggles in the entertainment industry. Interviews range from such notables as *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Caitlin Kinnunen from Broadway's The Prom to everyday actors, composers, directors, and teachers. They all share a common theme of how hard this business can be, yet each of them share their passion for the arts and what keeps them going through all the ups and downs. As the old song goes, "There's no people like show people, they smile when they are low." Listeners will certainly find laughter and inspiration from the stories and experiences shared on this podcast.





-----------------------------------



SATURDAY, JANUARY 29





KAISHA HUGULEY

Viral TikTok Star @KAISHACREATES in

A One-Woman Showcial



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



@kaishacreates, A One Woman Showcial is a theatrical cabaret act that is truly a first of its kind by the show's integration of live performance and social media. While this show is an opportunity to spend an hour away from your favorite digital sidekick, you will be called upon to use your cell phone to help create this live performance experience. This "showcial" explores Kaisha's use of social media as an artist and as a content creator giving audiences the opportunity to see behind the curtain and how the magic really happens.





FULLY RECOOPERATED

A New Musical in Concert



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



Fully ReCOOPERated is a brand new musical with a story that everyone can relate to. It follows the journey of Cooper, a young 20 something who in attempting to flee a manipulative ex boyfriend, moves to London to attend fashion school. Whilst putting relationships to the test, starting over seems impossible. Throughout his story, Cooper, surrounded and inspired by the people in his life, attempts to answer questions about his true values, and is faced with the task of determining his own self worth.

Cast includes DILLAN SMITH, BILLY SWENSON, JACKIE COLLINS, RASHEEM FORD, ALLIE TAMBURELLO, OLIVIA GRIFFIN, MEAGAN LEE HODSON, ANDY KEAR, MCKENZIE CUSTIN, VICTORIA SUMMER, AARON JAMES MCKENZIE, LIAM FITZPATRICK, TAYLOR ARMSTRONG, and EMILY PERRAULT. Directed by BILLY SWENSON. Line Produced by STEPHANIE TODD. Musical Direction by DILLAN SMITH. Musical Supervision by JACKIE COLLINS.





-----------------------------------



SUNDAY, JANUARY 30





BRUNCH BLESSINGS WITH BRITA FILTER!

From "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Weekly Brunch Show at GR42



1:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



"RuPaul's Drag Race"'s BRITA FILTER takes you to church with this soulful hilarious brunch. Come enjoy the delicious sacrament and confess your sins in this new high energy interactive production show. From Broadway to the back alley, you'll leave feeling blessed and highly favored, ready to take on the week ahead by NYC's finest entertainer. Brita has developed her signature "anything but pure" style, putting a naughty twist on otherwise innocent topics. This curvy fierce entertainer fuses campy drag with uptown funk. Brita has appeared on "Broad City", "SNL" with Katy Perry, Fusion's "Shade: Queens of NYC", and "The Daily Show".





AYLA SCHWARTZ

From Broadway's Frozen

"Every I Learned, I Learned by Growing 2 Inches"



7:00pm / Tickets from $19



We can all relate to having big dreams, but what happens when you reach those dreams at 10 years old.... and then grow 2 inches? Child actors on Broadway are thrust into an exciting world of rehearsals, press, and the most extraordinary relationships. What happens when you "age out" and have to "let it all go"? Broadway's original Young Elsa from Frozen the Musical will reveal the raw side of being a child performer and will share some of the ups and downs she faced, and continues to face, in the industry. After a full house on November 6th and rave reviews, AYLA SCHWARTZ is back for an encore performance of her solo show. Singing both Pop and Broadway favorites, Ayla will share some of the many life lessons she learned during her exciting Broadway journey. The evening will once again be directed by ELLYN MARSH and Musical Direction by BRIAN USIFER.



Ayla Schwartz is a 14 year old performer best known for originating the role of Young Elsa in the world-premiere, pre-Broadway production of Disney's Frozen the Musical at the Buell Theatre in Denver, CO and subsequently originated the role when it moved to Broadway at the St. James Theatre (2018). Regional: The Miracle Worker/Helen Keller (Queen's Theatre), Into the Woods/Little Red Riding Hood (In-Concert at the Patchogue Theatre), Mr. Magoo's, A Christmas Carol/Martha Cratchit (an Actor's Fund benefit). Cast Recording: Frozen The Broadway Musical. Voice Overs: Disney (Frozen2- Elsa Into the Unknown Doll), Nick Jr (digital games), Nickelodeon (Butterbean's Café). Ayla made her TV debut in Hunters on Amazon Prime. Instagram @ayla.schwartz

All proceeds to benefit The Center For Reproductive Rights.





EVA NOBLEZADA

"So This Is Love"

Star of Hadestown, Miss Saigon, in a Record-Breaking Residency



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



Welcome back! EVA NOBLEZADA is so excited to be returning to the Green Room 42 stage. It's a very simple show. She sings songs. Everyone laughs. And we all remember how much we missed live performances. Oh, and there may be a game involving audience participation and tequila shots (if you're of age). See you there, friend.



Eva recently starred in the title role for director Diane Paragas in the award-winning Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She'll next be seen starring in Amblin's Easter Sunday. She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was her second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role in Miss Saigon in 2017. She previously starred in Hadestown at the National Theatre in London after being a lead in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Miserables. Noblezada was a high school student when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in NYC.





-----------------------------------



MONDAY, JANUARY 31





ReWINEd

FRIPP: HOMEWARD BOUND

7:00pm / Tickets $19



Paired best with a cosmoIn the not-so-distant future, on an awfully distant planet, a new visitor arrives. The landing is pretty rough actually and he wakes up with a few ouchies and booboos. How ever will he get home? Can he even survive on this Jovian rock? Will his two new uncanny companions prove to be allies... or adversaries? The only way to learn, the only way to persist through this harsh foreign hellscape... is to sing. Featuring FRIPP, MAHAYLA LAURENCE, LIVVY MARCUS. Director: LILLIAN MEREDITH. Arrangements by: JAKE LANDAU. Cello: ANTHIME MILLER. Percussion: MANNY LASMANOS.





-----------------------------------



WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2





TOTALED: A NEW MUSICAL

By Richard Eyler, Tyler McCall, and Janeen Garcia



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Totaled was originally conceptualized by ex-averno creator RICHARD EYLER (Averno's Bittersummer) who wrote the lyrics and book with music by TYLER MCCALL (Swan Lake Rock Opera). The piece follows the last night Clay saw his long time ex-friend and ex-partner Paige as they hang out together in their hometown of Pluto, PA for the first time in four years. Their desperation was enough to bring them back to one another, but is it enough to keep them from falling apart all over again? The piece explores queer identity from the perspective of someone who embraces it and someone who hides from it; ultimately peeling back the layers of what it means to be a young queer person in modern day America with a supernatural twist.



Produced by RICHARD EYLER and ALI REGAN. Director - DANIELLA CAGGIANO. Musical Director - NEIL MCLINDEN. TYLER MCCALL - "Clay", Music. RICHARD EYLER - "Paige" Librettist & Lyricist. LIZA-ANNE FRANCISCO - "Marisol". LISSA CARANDANG SWEENEY - "Angelica". JUSTINE VERHEUL - "Jenny" Femme Vocalist. Pianist - KYLE ERIC BOARDMAN. Guitarist - NEIL MCLINDEN.





-----------------------------------



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3





JANE BRUCE

"I'm Available"

An Evening of JLP, Originals, and Broadway Should-Coulda-Woulda's



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Following the untimely Covid closure of Jagged Little Pill, Jane takes the opportunity to celebrate the understudy material she never got the chance to perform, as well as songs from other shows past, present and future that Jane is now ~very available~ to do! Sure to be an intimate evening full of laughs, storytelling, and maybe some communal manifesting.



JANE BRUCE is a Broadway actor as well as an acclaimed singer-songwriter. Theater credits include the Original Broadway Cast of Jagged Little Pill, The Other Josh Cohen (Off-Broadway), Original Sound (Cherry Lane, Drama Desk Nom Best Original Music in a Play), The Ballad of Little Jo (Two River, Original Cast Recording), and The Theory of Relativity (Goodspeed). Her debut EP It's You was released in 2017, and her singles "Best of Me", "Too Late" and "Song About You" have been featured in Holler Country, Flood Magazine and The Bluegrass Situation leading up to the release of her album My Bed, coming February 11th. Jane is an alum of The Johnny Mercer Songwriter's Project, and currently working on an original musical being commissioned by South Coast Rep. She frequently collaborates with her honey, Elliah Heifetz and can be heard on his previously released singles and upcoming album First Generation American (out April 1). Jane is a proud graduate of The University of Michigan.





-----------------------------------



FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4





ARIELLA SERUR & SAV SOUZA

"We Start in Manhattan"

A New Queer Musical in Concert



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Join performers and real life couple ARIELLA SERUR and SAV SOUZA as they debut select tunes from their new queer musical, We Start In Manhattan. Filled with humor and heart, this musical tells the story of a one night stand turned month-long road trip, exploring the beauty of relationships that aren't destined to last a lifetime. (Like if Once and The Last Five Years had a slutty, gay child!) So grab your Tinder date and keys to the U-haul, and join us for an exciting evening of original pop/folk music, adventure, and queer love!



ARIELLA SERUR (she/her) is an actor, singer, writer, traveler, and coach dedicated to helping the queer experience be seen, valued, and understood onstage and off. In addition to performing, Ariella is also a Graduate Advanced Certificate student at Columbia University in Sexuality, Women, and Gender, and started her own business as the Queer Dating Coach, where she develops courses and teaches queer folks how to date or date better! Select theatrical credits include RENT (Redhouse Theatre), Grand Concourse (Theatre Horizon), Gypsy (Hangar Theatre), and numerous concerts and collaborations on new musicals with contemporary composers such as: Zack Zadek, Jamie Jarrett, Drew Gasparini, MTF, BMI, NYMF, and NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. Keep in touch @ariellaserur, ariellaserur.com - and @queerdatingcoach if you're looking for help in your love life ;)



SAV SOUZA (they/them) is queer and trans performer and musical theatre writer breaking apart the binary in the New York theatre scene. They are a Barrymore Nominated actor, writer, and trans advocate, working to amplify the voices of the trans community in their work. Select performance credits include: 1776 (A.R.T./Roundabout; upcoming); Lempicka (Williamstown Theatre Festival); The Elementary Spacetime Show (Philly Fringe, Playwrights Downtown); Normativity, and The Material World (The Polyphone Festival). Up next, Sav will be joining the cast of Other World (Delaware Theatre Company) before making their Broadway debut in the A.R.T./Roundabout revival production of 1776. Stay up to date with Sav at by following them @saaaavv or www.savsouza.com





-----------------------------------



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5





NICHOLAS KAMINSKI IN CONCERT

National Tour of Cabaret

New York's Hot New Composer



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



NICHOLAS KAMINSKI is a rising musical theatre composer/lyricist whose songs are profoundly funny, witty, and poignant. With genres ranging from disco to rock to golden age musical theatre sendoffs, his music explores themes of love and connection in a modern world. It also asks questions like: "Will I ever be the person I've wanted to be?", "Am I ready to step into the unknown?", "Was taking my Equity card a good idea?", and "Is it just me, or is Santa Claus kinda hot?"



Featuring... AARON RAMEY (Bridges of Madison County), KEVIN SMITH KIRKWOOD (Kinky Boots), and BART SHATTO (War Paint). The evening will also feature STACI JO JOHNSTON (Cabaret Nat'l Tour), BAILEY MCCALL (Waitress Nat'l Tour), HANNAH BONNETT (The Big Bang Theory: a Pop/Rock Musical), WILLIAM ANGEL BAILEY (Lady Gay: All of Me), and KELSEY KAUFMAN.





DREW HOPE

"Living Out Loud"

The Voice from Within



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



DREW HOPE makes their debut at The Green Room 42. Living Out Loud: The Voice from Within narrates significant & redefining roles & moments of their career that have contributed towards their personal life as a young non-binary, Asian-American student & artist. Vocal selections consist of titles from composers such as Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz, Pasek & Paul. Join Hope for a night of familiar fan-favorites as they bring you along their eccentrically diverse world & experience. With Musical Direction by ADAM COLE KLEPPER (he/him/his). Featuring DREW HOPE, BRIONNA TRILLING, and ALLY ABONADOR.





-----------------------------------



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6





EMILY WALTON

"I Really Hope You All Think This is Funny"

From Come From Away and Peter & The Starcatcher



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



EMILY WALTON, currently in the Broadway cast of Come From Away, presents I Really Hope You All Think This is Funny, a night of original music in her solo debut at The Green Room 42. From innocent crushes to Donald Trump, Christmas to open relationships, these comedy songs cover a lot of ground. Celebrate the start of 2022 with some laughter, cheer, and a bit of offensive language.



Emily Walton, a singer-songwriter and actor, is currently in the Broadway company of Come From Away. Other Broadway credits: Peter and the Starcatcher and August: Osage County. Her Off-Broadway credits include: Darling Grenadine (Roundabout Theatre Company), Women Without Men (The Mint), The Shaggs (Playwrights Horizons), Ride the Cyclone (MCC), and Eager to Lose (Ars Nova). Film/TV: Search Party (HBOMax), "Submission," "5 Doctors." Her debut album, Little Longings, is available to stream on Spotify!





THE READING SERIES

Samantha Pauly (Six), Janine DiVita (Jagged Little Pill) and more

In Concert



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



The Reading Series is a virtual play reading group that was created in response to the pandemic in January of 2021 by Alison Tanney, Kerrie Bond, Erin Leddy and Tim Realbuto. Over the past 13 months, the group has produced 12 virtual readings of published plays and new works, giving Broadway performers an opportunity to continue sharing their art during the shutdown while raising money for such organizations as The Actor's Fund and BCEFA.



Now that we can FINALLY perform in-person again, we're flipping the script and doing what we were never able to virtually: SING! Cast members from our readings are being given carte blanche to perform songs they've always wanted to sing. (And, quite possibly, for the very first time!) Join our star-studded ensemble as we bid a final farewell to the virtual life of The Reading Series. All proceeds from this event will, once again, benefit The Actor's Fund. Featuring SAMANTHA PAULY, ANDREW KOBER, JANINE DAVITA, CHRISTINE DWYER, NICK GASWIRTH, TALLY SESSIONS, and more!



Co-Director: ALISON TANNEY. Co-Director/Producer: ERIN S. LEDDY. Stage Manager/Producer: KERRIE BOND. Producer: TIM REALBUTO. Musical Director/Piano: CHARLES SANTORO. Drums: LIAM MCGEARY.





-----------------------------------



WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9





DANA GOLDBERG LIVE!

"Relax... I'm Just Joking"

From ABC, TBS, Last Comic Standing, LOGO, and more!



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



As seen on TBS, ABC, LOGO, and "Last Comic Standing", veteran comedian DANA GOLDBERG is a force of nature on stage. With performances at the San Francisco International Comedy Competition, The Comedy Festival produced by TBS and HBO, and the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland; her quick wit and playful stage presence have her earning loyal fans across the country and abroad. A crowd favorite, Goldberg has become a triple threat combining her comedy, hosting, and live auction talents to become one of the most sought-after entertainers on the circuit. Voted one of the "Top Five Funniest Lesbians In America," Curve magazine raves, "Goldberg is one of the brightest lights in a stellar comedy landscape." Advocate.com named Goldberg one of the top three LGBT comedians in the nation. In addition to headlining clubs, theaters and festivals around the country, Goldberg has performed at and emceed dozens of high-profile events and has shared the national stage with luminaries such as President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Meryl Streep, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez, Carol Burnett, Sir Elton John, Mariah Carey, Shonda Rhimes, and many more. Combining her gift of humor with humanitarian efforts, Goldberg has raised over 30 million dollars for non-profits around the country in the fight for marriage equality, LGBT rights, women's health, and HIV and AIDS education and prevention. Dana is currently the host of Out in Left Field and Co-Host of the Daily Beans Podcast. As the youngest child in a single parent household run by a Jewish mother in which two of three kids are gay, Goldberg helps keep most of the comedy venues and half of the psychotherapists in the country in business.





MARIAH LYTTLE

"For Women, By Women"

From The Color Purple. Celebrating Female Musical Performers



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



MARIAH LYTTLE (she/her) returns to The Green Room 42 for her first solo concert - For Women, By Women. The Color Purple star explores the music of the female pioneers that have paved the way for her, and many others in her community. From artists like Whitney Houston, to Chaka Khan, and of course - her namesake, Mariah Carey, Mariah pays homage to those who came before her, and has made her into the budding artist that she is today. An evening of laughter, joy, and celebration that you do not want to miss!

Produced by JACOB STUCKELMAN. Musical Direction by REBEKAH BRUCE PARKER. Directed by TAYLOR A. BLACKMAN.





-----------------------------------



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10





SIMPLY BARBRA... LOVE IS THE ANSWER

Starring Steven Brinberg

A Valentine's Show



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



The award-winning internationally acclaimed impressionist brings back his Barbra Streisand homage just in time for Valentine's Day offering a program including love songs, Streisand hits, and a Sondheim tribute. Guest star NIKITA BURSHTEYN star of the new musical Romeo and Bernadette will join "Barbra" for a duet as well. CHRISTOPHER DENNY is the musical director.



STEVEN BRINBERG has been doing his live vocal and comic impression of Barbra Streisand for two decades around the world The first Simply Barbra show began in his native New York where it ran for three years and has since played across the US, in London's West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta, Toronto... more cities than the real Barbra. Steven spent 11 years touring with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestra as a special guest star. Stephen Sondheim requested his appearance at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress. Terrence McNally wrote narration for him to read as Barbra at a concert at Lincoln Center. He has also performed at special events for such notables as Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli



The constantly updated Simply Barbra show has earned two MAC awards, a bistro award and was nominated for a 2018 ROBBY award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles. Off-Broadway Steven has appeared in Ivanov (Jewish Rep), The Wind Up Toys (Lambs Theatre), and Ken Page's Musical Nightlife at the Westbeth and Manhattan Theatre Club. He appeared on Broadway in the concert version of Funny Girl featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Kristin Chenoweth. TV appearances include "Blue Bloods" on CBS, Rosie O'Donnell, Jerry Springer, Sally Jessy Raphael, and "Good Day Australia". Films include Camp, Heavenly Peace, Boys Life, and the upcoming Thirsty. Steven has released two CDs Live in London and Simply Barbra Duets.





-----------------------------------



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12





TEMPTING MR. LINCOLN

Abe Lincoln is a Gay Icon

An Original Romanic Musical



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Abe Lincoln is a gay icon. Tonight, he celebrates his 213th birthday at The Green Room 42 in New York City with the concert premiere of TEMPTING MR. LINCOLN, an original romantic musical comedy of gay historical fan fiction, loosely inspired by the filmography of Julia Roberts. Written by the American Theatre Wing's Jonathan Larson Grant and MAC Award-winning JOEL B. NEW (Undertaking Christmas, Monkey Trouble Unleashed!) and starring GABE VIOLETT (The Broadway Boys, NBC's The Voice), Tempting Mr. Lincoln is a deliberately stupid, sweet, historically inaccurate, and queer AF hit musical in the making.





RACHEL WRIGHT: ONE NIGHT STAND

Celebrated Sex and Mental Health Therapist

A Musical Talk Show for a Healthier and Sexier Broadway



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



Audience members must be 18+



Our sexual selves are often ignored when we talk about loving our full selves. Whether you're a performer or a theatre kid turned sex therapist like me, our sexuality is a critical part of our existence and work. We wanted to start a night of conversation, performance, and health tips from professionals, where people can become connected with themselves. Oh, also, we'll be giving away a few sexual wellness products and toys.



Psychotherapist RACHEL WRIGHT (she/her) is recognized as one of the freshest voices on modern relationships, mental health, and sex. She is an experienced speaker, group facilitator, educator, therapist, coach, and on-camera mental health and relationship expert. With a Master's Degree in clinical psychology, Rachel Wright has worked with thousands of humans worldwide, helping them scream less and screw more. She has brought her message to stages across the globe, was SHAPE Magazine's Sex + Relationships Coach, and creator of the virtual workshop series What You Wish You Learned in School: Sex Ed and is currently one of mindbodygreen's article review experts. Rachel has been featured widely in the media, including on Cheddar TV, as a regular contributor to SHAPE, INSIDER, mbg, and InStyle, plus Cosmopolitan Magazine, PIX 11 (NYC), InStyle, Women's Health, NBC News Radio, Huffington Post, CTV (Canada), and hundreds of other outlets.



Special guests include LORALEE GAYER, DR. HEATHER IROBUNDA, MD, FACOG, and more!





-----------------------------------



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13





NATHAN FOSBINDER

The Third Annual Very Valentine's Cabaret



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



What began in 2019 as a rouse for Nathan's friend Jimmy to propose to his (now wife) Sarah has become an annual tradition. Join Nathan and some of his most talented friends as they celebrate and perhaps bemoan the most romantic holiday of the year. Featuring all new music by NATHAN FOSBINDER, the night will include enemies to lovers, Greek God love triangles, and at least one song about the trash television spectacular "Love is Blind".



Featuring NATHAN FOSBINDER, MORGAN KIRNER (Hello Dolly! Tour), GABRIELLE CARRUBBA (Dear Evan Hansen), JOHN CARDOZA (Jagged Little Pill), KATIE JOHANTGEN (Ratatouille) and more! Directed by NATHAN FOSBINDER. Musical direction by MATTHEW LOWY.



THE GREEN ROOM 42 CELEBRATES ITS 5 YEAR ANNIVERSARY



MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14





JUDY KUHN

"Love to Me"



7:00pm / In-person begin at $49, Livestream tickets $19



Broadway legend JUDY KUHN makes her debut on The Green Room 42 stage, marking our 5-year anniversary. The show, Love to Me, which falls on Valentine's Day explores different aspects of relationships: romance, heartbreak, and of course... love. Join us for an incredible evening of song and keep your eyes peeled for an announcement of a special guest!



Four time Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn most recently appeared in John Doyle's production of Stephen Sondheim & John Weidman's Assassins at Classic Stage Company. In 2018/19 she starred in the critically acclaimed Trevor Nunn directed production of Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and in London's West End for which she received her 2nd Olivier Award nomination. On Broadway she starred as Helen Bechdel in Fun Home (Tony & Drama League Award Nominations) a role she created in the original Public Theater production for which she won the 2014 Lucille Lortel Award. Other Broadway includes the 2016 revival of Fiddler on the Roof; the Roundabout's hit revival of She Loves Me (Tony Nomination); and the original Broadway productions of Chess (Tony & Drama Desk Nomination); Les Miserables (Tony & Drama Desk Nomination); Rags (Drama Desk Nomination); Two Shakespearean Actors (Lincoln Center Theatre), Alan Menken & Tim Rice's King David; and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Other select theater includes: The Visit by John Kander, Fred Ebb & Terrance McNally at The Williamstown Theater Festival; Fosca in the much-lauded production of Stephen Sondheim & James Lapine's Passion directed by John Doyle at the Classic Stage Co. (Drama League Award nomination); the inaugural season of Encores! Off-Center in The Cradle Will Rock directed by Sam Gold; Three Sisters adapted by Craig Lucas and directed by Bartlett Sher (Intiman); U.S. premiere of Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles; Ricky Ian Gordon's Sycamore Trees (Helen Hayes Award/Signature Theater); Eli's Comin' (Vineyard Theatre/Obie Award); The Ballad of Little Jo (Steppenwolf Theatre Co./Jeff Award Nomination); As Thousands Cheer (Drama Dept.); Tina Landau and Ricky Ian Gordon's Dream True (Vineyard Theatre); The Glass Menagerie (McCarter Theatre), Martin Guerre (Hartford Stage), and Martha Clarke's Endangered Species (BAM). In London's West End she starred in Metropolis (Olivier Award Nomination). Judy sang the title role in Disney's Pocahontas as well as the in the sequel Pocahontas II: Journey To A New World. Other film and television appearances include: tick, tick, boom (directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda); Enchanted; "Elementary" (CBS); "Hope & Faith" (ABC), "Law & Order" (NBC), "All My Children"(ABC), The Secret Life of Mary Margaret... (HBO), My Favorite Broadway: The Leading Ladies (PBS), The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS), The Les Miserables 10th Anniversary Concert (PBS), In Performance At The White House (PBS), and the independent feature Day on Fire in which she costarred and performed the soundtrack with John Medeski. Judy has performed on concert stages around the world including appearances at Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Feinstein's at The Regency, The Hollywood Bowl, The Philly Pops Orchestra as well as The Royal Albert Hall and The Hippodrome in London. She can be heard on numerous original cast recordings as well as four solo CD's: Rodgers, Rodgers & Guettel (PS Classics); All This Happiness; Serious Playground: The Songs of Laura Nyro (Sh-K-Boom), and Just In Time: Judy Kuhn Sings Jule Styne.





ALEXANDRA SILBER

"So In Love"



9:30pm / In-person begin at $49, Livestream tickets $19



It's The Most Wonderful Time In The Year. Right? Wrong. It's not only deepest winter, it is February, there's a pandemic, and in walks the weirdest "holiday" of them all: Valentine's Day. Who wouldn't want to grab a drugstore box of chocolates and scream-cry in their sweatpants?



NOT THIS YEAR.



You don't need a significant other to snuggle up to your cocktail and spend an intimate evening with the Grammy Award nominee ALEXANDRA SILBER as she celebrates, makes fun of, mourns, and idealizes all things romance.

With songs.

And jokes.

And special guests.

And maybe even a QUIZ...with prizes.



Join Alexandra February 14th and experience a unique and intimate performance that combines Silber's signature mixture of depth, wit and musicality.



And who knows? Maybe you'll even score your very own box of chocolates.



With musical direction by BEN MOSS and ZACK ZAROMATIDIS on guitar, featuring ALEC SILVER.



Alexandra Silber is an international actress, Grammy-nominated singer, and author. In London's West End she played starring roles Indecent, The Woman in White, Fiddler on the Roof, Kiss Me Kate, and Carousel. In New York, she's appeared in Hello Again, Master Class, Einstein's Dreams, Song of Norway, Arlington, and the 2016 Broadway revival Fiddler on the Roof. Alexandra is a Grammy-nominee for her portrayal of Maria in the symphonic recording of West Side Story, with San Francisco Symphony. Her debut novel After Anatevka, and memoir White Hot Grief Parade are both published by Pegasus Books and also available on Audible.com. She trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.



WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16





BROADWAY SINGS SONDHEIM

Featuring your favorite Broadway performers!

Celebrating the legendary Stephen Sondheim



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Celebrate Broadway's most legendary composer Stephen Sondheim in this incredibly popular series, Broadway Sings! Cast to be announced shortly, so stay tuned.



-----------------------------------





THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17





INDIE | POP | JEKYLL | HYDE

Jekyll and Hyde Reimagined



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



This is the Moment to hear your favorite songs from Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll and Hyde rearranged like never before. Imagine if Phoebe Bridgers and Frank Wildhorn had a love child...Indie I Pop I Jekyll I Hyde would be born.



Cast to be announced soon. Musical direction by JACOB FJELDHEIM. Direction by MAX FRIEDMAN. Produced by JORDAN SILVER and MICHAEL KUSHNER.





KEV BERRY IS DIANA THE MUSICAL



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



In KEV BERRY IS DIANA THE MUSICAL, the titular Berry performs his love letter to the biggest surprise of 2021, the titular Musical, in the only way he knows how: with a chaotic British-ish accent. Revel in the demented lunacy as he tries to avoid a cease-and-desist from Jeanna de Waal and tell the story of Lady Diana Spencer, as it really happened, using the songs of Diana the Musical.



KEV BERRY is a New York-based playwright, performer, and life of the party. His work, both as a writer and a performer, has been seen at The Tank, Joe's Pub, Feinstein's/54 Below, 3-Legged Dog, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Judson Memorial Church, HERE Arts Center, New York Live Arts, the New Ohio Theatre, The Duplex, the Dramatists Guild Foundation, Dixon Place, The Brick Theater, Access Theater, Littlefield, The 9 Studios, Otto's Shrunken Head, The Cobra Club, Skidmore College, and across the harsh North Country of upstate New York. Kev is an Associate Artist at The Tank, the September 2018 Artist-in-Residence at Judson Memorial Church, a 2017 Artist-in-Residence with Fresh Ground Pepper, a January 2019 resident with Hot Bread, a 2019-2020 INKubator Resident Playwright at Art House Productions, and the former Artistic Associate at 3LD. He was an inaugural member of the Fresh Ground Pepper Process Accountability Lab. Alongside his collaborative partner and director Alex Tobey, he was a 2019-2020 Full Access Resident Artist with Access Theater. Kev formerly served as the curator and producer of the series Fast and Furious: Rapid Responses to Current Events at The Tank. His play Peter was a Semi-Finalist for the Princess Grace Award in 2019, and a Semi-Finalist for the Playwrights Realm Writing Fellowship in 2020. He was the recipient of a Pet Project Grant from Jeremy O. Harris and The Bushwick Starr. In 2021, he was a recipient of a NYFA City Artist Corps Grant.





-----------------------------------





SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19





VASTHY & FRIENDS

Interactive children's entertainment featuring music, dance, and joy!

Featuring your favorite Broadway stars!



12:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



VASTHY MOMPOINT and her amazingly talented friends are proud to bring their one-of-a-kind brand of interactive children's entertainment to The Green Room 42! Produced by Vasthy Mompoint and Mason Granger, Vasthy & Friends is like "Sesame Street" meets Broadway... it's Mr. Rogers meets musical theater... it's music, dance, poetry, and fun for the whole family (including grown ups!) Featuring so many Broadway stars, Vasthy & Friends is a brunch time musical theater adventure series combining live performance with virtual production for kids to engage with the arts in a way like no other. Join us for what will surely become your family's favorite Saturday afternoon! Special guests to be announced soon!





THE BROADWAY REWIND

The Songs of Whitney Houston

The Green Room 42 Residency



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Whitney Houston's "Queen of The Night" will kick off Volume I of The Broadway Rewind, paying homage to the motion picture film The Bodyguard as it celebrates its thrilling twentieth anniversary. Queen of the Night will feature songs such as "I'm Every Woman", "I Have Nothing", "I Will Always Love You", "Where Do Broken Hearts Go", "Queen of the Night" and many more! Whitney Houston's "Queen of the Night" will play The Green Room 42 for a limited engagement on Saturday, February 19th at 7:00pm.





-----------------------------------







SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20





CHRISTINE PEDI

"A Pedi Party"

Musical Comedy, Conversations and Cocktails with this SiriusXM "On Broadway" Host



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Come to Christine's monthly cabaret party! A shaker of sass, satire, sweet & silly songs shaken up with a touch of talk and garnished with a drop in guest now and then. MATTHEW MARTIN WARD at the piano.



CHRISTINE PEDI the "Lady of 1000 Voices" first discovered her talent for multiple personalities (Merman, Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters etc) thru her long association with the legendary off Broadway revue Forbidden Broadway having performed in companies all over the world including London's West End, Japan, Los Angeles, NYC, Singapore & DEEtroit. She received a Drama Desk nomination for her work in Forbidden Hollywood (Liza, Rosie Perez, Judi Dench, Sharon Stone etc) as well as an LA Ovation & NAACP Award. She also brought her collection of Divas to off B'ways long running Newsical the Musical and recently starred in and co-produced Spamilton: An American Parody written by Forbidden Broadway's creator Gerard Allessandrini. On Broadway she played Mama Morton (yes just one character...all night) in the 2nd Chicago (THE longest running AMERICAN musical BTW). Her Broadway debut was in Little Me with Martin Short & Faith Prince, directed by Rob Marshall and she played several peculiar callers (again with the voices) opposite Liev Schreiber (well not opposite ... she was in the basement of the Longacre Theatre talking into a microphone while he was acting and smoking on stage but it was dynamic) in Eric Bogosian's Talk Radio directed by Robert Falls. Speaking of radio she is the daily host of SiriusXM Radio's "On Broadway" channel playing music of the stage & screen and interviewing Show Biz legends (Mon-Fri 9am-3pm ch 72). On Saturdays, she and the "aMAHzing" Seth Rudetsky co-host the "Dueling Divas". Fans of Howard Stern can hear her provide the occasional celebrity voice on his Sirius morning show. Off Broadway she played the title role in Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, and Marriage and A Broadway Diva Christmas. At The York Theatre she performed in Jerry's Girls and the coveted (yes COVETED!) Joann Worley track in The Mad Show as well as the Lanie Kazan role in My Favorite Year. She's appeared in many incarnations of The A Train Plays, The 24 Hour Plays, and many glorious Project Shaws. Her cabaret show Great Dames has won the New York Bistro & Nitelife Awards and has played NYC, Los Angeles, London, South Africa & beyond. There's No Bizness Like Snow Bizness her holiday show has been a seasonal staple in NYC since 2008. She's performed in that "cutie patootie" John McD's Cabaret Corner on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" and sung in many major NYC venues & cruiseships including Birdland, Feinsteins/54 Below, The Iridium, The Metropolitan Room, The Algonquin, The Laurie Beechman, Avery Fisher Hall, Don't Tell Mamas...and the QE2...AND she's performed for President & Mrs. Clinton (playing a singing Hillary!). Fans of "The Sopranos" may recognize her as Mrs. Bobby Baccala (4 scenes, 5 lines ... dead. BUT he loved her so much he couldn't defrost her ziti!). She has many popular comic videos on YouTube including some posted by drunk fans filming with iPhones on nights that she wasn't "camera ready" but she forgives them because it's all about the looooooooove... and the musical comedy. dammit. Her "Shit Liza Says" videos are widely popular.





-----------------------------------







MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21





FPAC IN NYC

Featuring Broadway's Tyler Hanes, Emily Koch, Clay Rice-Thompson, and more!

Celebrating the Franklin Performing Arts Company



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Join FPAC performers, alums, and guests including TYLER HANES, SARA JEAN FORD, EMILY KOCH, JIM HOGAN, CLAY RICE-THOMSON, and more as they celebrate the Franklin Performing Arts Company! Hosted by your Broadway buddy BEN CAMERON and directed by FPAC Artistic Director RAYE LYNN MERCER.





RICKY ROJAS LIVE

Currently in Moulin Rouge on Broadway!

An intimate LIVE IN PERSON version of Ricky Rojas' weekly stream featuring special guests



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



Ricky Live: LIVE! is an extension of the popular Ricky Rojas Instagram Live stream called "Ricky: Live" which started out as a weekly warm-up in between shows on a two show day direct from the Al Hirschfeld Theatre with Ricky on his guitar. What began as a solo stream is now an insight into life backstage at the Moulin Rouge on Broadway. Featuring regular appearances by Robyn Hurder, Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Aaron Tveit, and whoever else may be walking past Ricky's dressing room!



RICKY ROJAS is currently in Moulin Rouge on Broadway. Chilean-born, Australian-raised. Works include Burn the Floor (Longacre), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Colonial), Sister Act The Musical, Tonight's the Night: Rod Stewart Musical, Grease, Burn the Floor (Shaftesbury), Flashdance The Musical, The Pirates of Penzance, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Adelphi), Fame: The Musical (Aldwych), and The Buddy Holly Story (Novello).





-----------------------------------







TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22





CADY HUFFMAN & MARY ANN McSWEENEY

It Was a Very Good Year: Songs Inspired By a Pandemic



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Old friends, CADY HUFFMAN (Tony winner for The Producers) and MARY ANN McSWEENEY (award winning jazz bassist, Girl From the North Country) come together to investigate music during the pandemic. Combining voice with bass, and whatever else strikes their fancy, the duo will pirouette from Peggy Lee to Jimi Hendrix, with a promise that nothing is off-limits!



CADY HUFFMAN started playing the Euphonium in 3rd grade, eventually putting it aside in favor of high kicks and belting out show tunes. In recent years she has taught herself the ukulele, couching the high kicks and refining her vocals to include her softer side. Influenced by Ella, Peggy and Blossom Dearie, she infuses her music with her huge heart, humor and megawatt smile.



MARY ANN McSWEENEY has played with jazz legends Dizzy Gillespie, Joanne Brackeen, Lee Konitz, Gil Goldstein and Bucky Pizzarelli. She has played for famous conductors, Leonard Bernstein, Lalo Schifrin, and John Williams. She has performed with jazz greats; Ken Peplowski, Dennis Mackrel, Lewis Nash and Larry Goldings. Her quintet has appeared at the Sexial Jazz Festival in Portugal and the Mary Lou Williams Jazz Festival at the Kennedy Center. She continues to compose and arrange music for her "Urban Fado" project.





-----------------------------------







WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23





BARE OPERA GALA CONCERT

Winner of 360 of Opera 2020 "Best Independent Company" Award

An evening of classical and contemporary song to fundraise for Bare Opera's 2022 season



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



To celebrate their return to live, in-person performances, BARE OPERA kicks off its 2022 season with a gala concert to reunite their musical community. With an engaging concert previewing pieces from Thomas Cabaniss' "FireSongs", Bare Opera's upcoming world premiere, the evening will be a cabaret of contemporary song, silent auction, a chat with the composer, and musical togetherness. Food and drink can be ordered to your tables before the show. All money raised through ticket sales, the silent auction, and donations will go directly toward Bare Opera's world premiere of acclaimed composer Thomas Cabaniss' "FireSongs" in June 2022 and the company's ongoing youth outreach and mentoring program, Bare Youth.



Stage Director and Creative Director of Bare Opera, MALENA DAYEN, will direct the evening and perform. A few teasers of Thomas Cabaniss' music in "FireSongs" will be featured and sung by artists who will perform in the world premiere. Composer THOMAS CABANISS will talk with the audience about "FireSongs" and the world premiere set for June 2022.

Bare Opera reimagines opera for today's audience by producing immersive and online performances that challenge old stereotypes, cultivate the next generation of opera singers, and inspire love for the art form. Bare Opera is an alternative opera company in New York City reinventing the opera experience. Founded in 2014 by three women - Min Lew, Laetitia Ruccolo, and Kirsten Scott - the company has only evolved its mission and broadened its artistic base. With minimalist, modern aesthetics, our exceptional emerging and established artists bring you the bare essentials of opera-a candid, innovative and immersive theatrical experience with breathtakingly beautiful music at its core. Taking place in unconventional spaces like galleries and warehouses, we strive to strip opera of its clichés and create a visceral and intimate experience for audiences, experienced and new alike. Bare Opera is keeping opera alive in the 21st century, one fresh production at a time.

Featuring THOMAS CABANISS, MALENA DAYEN, MARIA BREA, JOY JAN JONES, CHANAN BEN SIMONE, and ANTHONY P. MCGLAUN.





-----------------------------------







FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25



SONGS FROM "IN THE SHADE"

A play with music by Daniel Egger & Tom Laverack



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



The real story of the writers Jean Stafford, Elizabeth Hardwick, and Lady Caroline Blackwood, and how each survived their marriage to the poet Robert Lowell. A show about creativity, solidarity, parenting, mental illness, love and marriage.



Performed by TOM LAVERACK, PEARL RHEIN, and CAROLINE STRANGE, with more casting to be announced soon! Music Direction by MARK AMBROSINO.





POETRY/CABARET

Hosted by Thomas March



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



DARREL ALEJANDRO HOLNES joins host and curator THOMAS MARCH for this special edition of NYC's "Variety Salon" as we celebrate the launch of Darrel's first full-length poetry collection Stepmotherland-"a tour-de-force debut collection about coming of age, coming out, and coming to America." Darrel and Thomas will offer a new take on being "in conversation" as they guide the audience through an evening of poetry, song, and comedy celebrating the themes of Stepmotherland. Emotionally intense and volatile as always, the show will feature comedy, musical performances, and readings from PEGGY ROBLES-ALVARADO, CHRISTIN CATO, BRYAN TERRELL CLARK, GENESIS ADELIA COLLADO, MICHAEL MANZI, NICOLE VANESSA ORTIZ, ANDRES SANTIAGO PINA, PAVAR SNIPE, GARRETT TURNER, LYRA VEGA, and more! Music Director DREW WUTKE will once again be keeping things lively and smooth.



THOMAS MARCH, curator and host of "Poetry/Cabaret," is a poet, performer, and essayist. OUT Magazine described his poetry collection, Aftermath, as "a stimulating, if sober, tonic for our times." He is a Contributing Editor for Grand, the journal of One Grand Books. With painter Valerie Mendelson, he is the co-creator of A Good Mixer, a text and visual hybrid project that imagines a virtual cocktail party in the form of paintings of people's cocktails and poems representing the thoughts and desires of their drinkers. In recent years, he has written and performed his "tragi-comic" monologues at a number of venues in New York City, including Ars Nova, The Duplex, Joe's Pub, The Peoples Improv Theater, and Sid Gold's Request Room.





-----------------------------------







SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26





PHIL SLOVES

From SpongeBob on Broadway

"Stepping Out Of The Friendzone"



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Come see Broadway performer PHIL SLOVES (SpongeBob SquarePants) make his solo concert debut, on his 30th birthday, in his autobiographical concert, titled "Stepping Out Of The Friendzone". Often playing "the best friend", Phil is ready to prove that he is more than a comedian! Hear songs and medleys from popular Broadway shows sung by Phil and special guests! Step out of your apartment and join Phil as he steps into his next decade of life!



With special guests JENN MAURER, JON REINHOLD, and others to be announced shortly! Musical Direction by CHARLES SANTORO





-----------------------------------







MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28





MICHAEL McCORRY ROSE

From Broadway's Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, and 'Fiyero' in Wicked!

"Take Me Home"



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Grammy nominated actor and singer MICHAEL McCORRY ROSE (Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder and Wicked) returns to Green Room 42 in his concert Take Me Home. Featuring songs by Garth Brooks, The Carter Family, Chris Stapleton, Trisha Yearwood, Cat Stevens, Bonnie Raitt, Ray LaMontagne and more. Rose returns to his roots with a set of unforgettable folk and country songs that shaped him as a singer. Backed by CATE COZZENS and a red-hot country band led by music director JOSHUA ZECHER-ROSS and ELI ZOLLER, join Rose for a night of rollicking, toe-tapping and soulful tunes as he looks back and heads home.





LINDSAY LAVIN



The Beatles Unplugged

Here, There, and Everywhere



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



Join LINDSAY LAVIN as she returns to The Green Room 42 and achieves a huge item on her bucket list: A solo show of all Beatles songs. Like so many, Lindsay grew up listening to the Beatles and they have influenced her life and career in many ways. Come together for an evening of stripped down acoustic Beatles songs and let her take you down a long and winding road of personal anecdotes and stories of the Fab Four. Musical Director: JODY SHELTON. Guitarist: TIM BASOM.



Lindsay Lavin, originally from Miami, FL, has a B.M. In vocal performance and songwriting from Berklee College of Music. Lindsay performs regularly around NYC in various concerts and cabarets including her show It's A Man's World which she co-created. Lindsay has sung Background Vocals for some amazing artists including Barry Manilow, Sara Bareilles and Cynthia Erivo. Other credits: Truffles (off-broadway), Titanique, RENT (Maureen), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Rachel). Lindsay is also a makeup artist and works with many other amazing performers and photographers in the city.

The Green Room 42 COVID-19 Policy

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter our venue. For help providing proof of vaccination, we recommend NY State Excelsior Pass, linked here. Our staff is required to be masked and they are fully vaccinated whenever possible.



Food & Beverage Voucher

While food or beverages service is now provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City.