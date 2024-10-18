See Beth Leavel, Linda Eder & More at 54 Below Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

LINDA EDER – OCTOBER 21 & 24 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

$150 cover charge (includes $15 in fees). $206.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WELCOME TO DEVIL’S KETTLE, FEAT. JASMINE AMY ROGERS & MORE! – OCTOBER 21 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

This show is part of our Genesis Project, a new program designed to nurture and showcase emerging cabaret artists that is supported by a generous gift from Hybrid Films, Daniel Elias, and David Houts.

It’s the cult classic film you know and love… but this time in musical form!

In 2023, Kiaya Scott (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, “Law and Order: Organized Crime”) began writing music inspired by her all time favorite horror film, Jennifer’s Body. A cautionary tale about what happens when the stunning high school senior, Jennifer, is possessed by a demon, and begins eating the boys of the town. Using a mix of pop punk, rock, and R&B, Welcome to Devil’s Kettle is a love letter to the 2009 cult classic and an exploration of the dichotomy between hyper femininity and violence. Over a year later, with the direction of Sis Thee Doll (“American Horror Story,” Oklahoma! national tour) and arrangements by Asher Denburg, this wicked collection of songs will finally hit the stage. Come and take a bite of this musical high school horror story!

Featuring Marlowe Baker, David Beran, Kris Carrasco, Jeffrey Cornelius, Jackera Davis, Ty Evans, Amanda Gomes, Claire McConnell, Dan Piering, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Steven Thomas, Michea Walls, and Faith Amrapali Williams.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PERSON PLACE THING WITH RANDY COHEN & LEA DELARIA – OCTOBER 22 AT 11AM

Person Place Thing is an interview show based on the idea that people are especially engaging when they speak, not directly about themselves, but something they care about. In this live recording, Randy Cohen will speak with Lea DeLaria about one person, one place, and one thing that are important to her. The result? Surprising stories from a great talker.

Randy Cohen’s first professional work was writing humor pieces, essays, and stories for newspapers and magazines (The New Yorker, Harper’s, The Atlantic, Young Love Comics). His first television work was writing for “Late Night With David Letterman” for which he won three Emmy Awards. His fourth Emmy was for his work on Michael Moore’s “TV Nation.” He received a fifth Emmy as a result of a clerical error, and he kept it. For twelve years he wrote The Ethicist, a weekly column for The New York Times Magazine. He is currently the creator and host of Person Place Thing, a public radio program.

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

Patron Program and 54 Below Members: You must be signed in to your portal to access the submission form or email concierge@54below.org. General Public: Contact our box office at boxoffice@54below.org or (646) 476-3551. Light refreshments will be served.

LINDA PURL: POSSIBILITIES- SONGS OF HOPE, RISK, AND MAYBE – OCTOBER 22 AT 7PM

Linda Purl, best known for “Happy Days,” “Matlock,” and “The Office” returns to 54 Below with Possibilities: Songs of Hope, Risk, and Maybe.

Returning to 54 Below with her brand new show, Linda Purl celebrates the spirit of adventure with songs about dreaming big, leaps of faith, indecision, and the carnival rides of our universal quest for happiness. Under the music direction of Billy Stritch, together they will take on some tunes as I Won’t Dance, Possibilities, Something Happens to Me, and Swingin’ on the Moon to put their sizzle on it for an unforgettable evening!

Joined by Steve Doyle on bass, Ray Marchica on drums, and Billy Stritch on piano.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL – OCTOBER 22 AT 9:30PM

“Twihard! captured something magical, a hilarious, loving, musically gorgeous tribute and riff to a series that means a lot to a lot of people.” –Chicago Tribune

Twihard! A Twilight Unauthorized Parody Musical from Otherworld Theatre is a side-splitting, fangtastic romp that hilariously reimagines the iconic Twilight saga with catchy tunes, uproarious humor, and an unforgettable twist. Twihard! sinks its teeth into the beloved story of Bella and Edward, all while poking fun at the supernatural world we’ve come to adore featuring songs such as “Lion and the Lamb,” “Skin of a Killer,” “Daddy-Off,” “Twihard!,” “It’s the Mullens,” “Sacrifice,” “Hunter,” “Classroom. Angst,” and “Crepusculi.” So hop on, spider monkey, and we’ll see you at 54 Below!

Book and lyrics by director Tiffany Keane Schaefer, with score and music direction by Brian Rasmussen. Produced by Otherworld Theatre.

Featuring Rachel Arianna, Collin Borisenko, Cosmo Coniglio, Casey Huls, Nicholas Ian, Maxwell Peters, Lena Simone, Henry Thrasher, Viv Vaeth, Ginny Weant, and Kyra Young.

Joined by Brian Rasmussen on piano

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARILYN MAYE: BY REQUEST – OCTOBER 23 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway’s Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret.

Following the sold-out shows that celebrated her 96th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Her previous engagements at 54 Below have been critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling her concerts “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$106 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $166.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees) - $171.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS FLEETWOOD MAC, FEAT. AFRA HINES & MORE! – OCTOBER 23 AT 9:30PM

Fleetwood Mac will not appear at this performance

The “Rumors” are true! Come chill in Broadway’s Living Room with us for 54 Sings Fleetwood Mac. We’ll be having the night of our “Dreams” as we sing through just a few of the famous songs in this group’s extraordinary repertoire. Produced by Lauren McCoig and featuring performances from some 54 favorites along with some new faces, this show is not to be missed, “No Questions Asked.” So, keep scrolling, and “Don’t Stop” until you see that BUY TICKETS button!

Music direction by Aidan Wells.

Featuring Sojourner Brown, Kimberly Camacho, Ayanna Charity, Megan Collina, Talia Cutulle, Quinn Dembecki, Cayli Dobbs, Remy Germinario, Mia Cherise Hall, JQ Hennessy, Afra Hines, Michael Kushner, Katryna Marttala, Lauren McCoig, Patrick Newhart, Bryan George Rowell, and Saara Sastry.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DUETS: THE CONCERT SERIES- VOLUME 10, FEAT. ANTONIO CIPRIANO & MORE! – OCTOBER 24 AT 9:30PM

DUETS: The Concert Series is back at 54 Below for the tenth time!

Conceived and produced by Megan Minutillo (in association with thewriteteachers.com), the evening will feature music from across the musical theatre canon, pairing one Broadway singer with one Broadway hopeful. For this special tenth edition, expect a slew of very special performers to be announced…

Music direction by Andrea Yohe (The Outsiders).

Featuring Natalie Choo, Antonio Cipriano, Bryanna Cuthill, Hannah Elless, Ali Ewoldt, Felicia Finley, Katelyn Harold, Sasha Hutchings, Mary Nikols, Mike Shapiro, Emma Valentine, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BETH LEAVEL SINGS SONDHEIM – OCTOBER 25 & 26 AT 7PM

Tony Award winner Beth Leavel is back to light up the stage at 54 Below with a brand new show celebrating the great Stephen Sondheim!

You know Beth and her show-stopping belt from such beloved Broadway hits as The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone. After several sold out 54 Below engagements, Beth is delighted, terrified, and thrilled to now bring Sondheim’s brilliance to 54 Below. Let the storytelling begin.

Beth Leavel was most recently seen on Broadway in Lempicka. She was nominated for a 2019 Tony®, Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle award for her performance in the critically acclaimed Broadway show The Prom. She received Tony®, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle and L.A. Drama Critics Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone. Beth also received Tony®, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby It’s You. Other Broadway roles include Mrs. June Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Donna in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street, Tess in the original company of Crazy For You, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War, Ellie in Hal Prince’s Showboat, and Anytime Annie (her Broadway debut) in 42nd Street. She has numerous Off-Broadway, regional theatre, commercials, and TV credits, including the final episode of “ER” and most recently “The Walking Dead.”

$95 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $161 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! HALLOWEEN EDITION – OCTOBER 25 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Now That’s What I Call Broadway! at 54 Below brings you everyone’s favorite hits from Tony Award®-winning shows of the past 30 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan’s rising stars.

Rocking out to the fan-favorite numbers from Hairspray, Wicked, RENT, Legally Blonde, and more, you’ll be singing along for days to follow. Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won’t forget!

Join us in October for a special Halloween-themed edition of the show, produced/hosted by Zach Kelley and Katherine Schaber.

Music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Bernie Baldassaro, Sarah Coleman, Cara Rose DiPietro, Katie Gray, Collin Hancock, Jataria Heyward, Jesse Rae Jordan, Katryna Marttala, Sean McManus, Alec Nevin, Ivan Cecil Walks, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOSPEL BRUNCH, FEAT. RASHAD MCPHERSON! – OCTOBER 26 AT 1PM

We’re bringing brunch back with a hefty dose of spirit rousing Gospel music here at 54 Below! Join us as we journey through a celebratory Saturday, complete with great food, great music, and an all-around good time. Featuring our brand-new Gospel Brunch House Band led by music director, composer, and arranger Rashad McPherson, you’ll be clamoring for seats as we feature an alternating roster of featured soloists every month. Come out, relax, enjoy yourself, and ensure nourishment for both your body and your soul.

Hosted by Angela Birchett (The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, After Midnight).

Featuring Charity Angél Dawson, Ashley Jenkins, Montria Walker, and Denise Ward.

Joined by Rashad McPherson on piano, Shawn Dustin on drums, Marc Malsegna on guitar, and Criston Oates on bass.

Also joined by supporting vocalists Tyneshia Hill, Chauncey Matthews, Keeara Powell, and Alexis Tidwell.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes classics such as PB&J Stuffed French Toast, Chicken and Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – OCTOBER 26 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Musical direction by Mark Hartman.

Featuring Charity Arianna, John Cardea, Jr., John Easterlin, Garrison Hunt, Ryan Knowles, Macon Prickett, Jay White, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – OCTOBER 27 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We’re Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It’s a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from Mark Hartman, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good!

Starring special guests Ramona Mallory, Liz McCartney, Nicholas Rodriguez, Jennifer Sánchez, and Lucia Spina.

Also featuring Kate Loprest, Rob Maitner, and Michael Maliakel.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

WELCOME TO DEVIL’S KETTLE October 21 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! HALLOWEEN EDITION October 25 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED October 27 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

