Sean Stephens Debuts Solo Show REDEMPTION OF A 90'S KID at 54 Below March 3rd

Sean Stephens

IN

REDEMPTION OF A 90'S KID

STAR OF OFF-BROADWAY'S CAMP MORNING WOOD MAKES HIS SOLO DEBUT

MARCH 3, 2022, 9:45 pm

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Sean Stephens achieved critical acclaim in Off-Broadway's Camp Morning Wood in 2019 and the revival in 2021. After COVID canceled his first attempt, he is thrilled to finally be making his New York City solo show debut. Travel to summer 1997, crack open a Surge and take a journey of loss and discovery with the songs Sean typically belts out in his own home. Sean's Redemption of a 90's Kid will showcase this inspiring fresh performer at his most vulnerable with songs from Reba McEntire, Annie Lennox, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and a full-out Goofy Movie showstopper. Featuring Marti Gould Cummings, Sean Doherty, Walter Graham, Emerson Steele, Ashley Baier, Najee Gabay, Beda Spindola, and Wesley Bourland. Musical Direction by Mason Griffin. Additional direction by Robbie Rozelle.

Sean Stephens in Redemption of a 90's Kid plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 3, 2022. There is a $25 - $35 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available HERE. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Sean Stephens

Sean Stephens was last seen in Off-Broadway's Camp Morning Wood at The Asylum as Kincaid, the Britney-inspired gay sugar baby wannabe, for which he earned a nomination for the Broadway World Award for Best Actor in an Off-Broadway Musical. Over the last 5 years, Sean has performed in numerous cabarets in New York, including 54 Sings Kesha, The Howard Ashman Celebration, and An Evening With Dolly Parton. Redemption of a 90's Kid is his solo show debut.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members, show proof of vaccination to enter the premises.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambiance is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper