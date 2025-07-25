Sasha Velour Will Celebrate 10th Anniversary of NIGHTGOWNS at La MaMa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sasha Velour will celebrate the 10th anniversary of NightGowns at La MaMa this September. Performances will run August 27 - September 1, 2025.

First launched in August 2015 at Bizarre Bushwick in Brooklyn, Sasha Velour’s NightGowns has grown into an internationally acclaimed drag performance revue. From the beginning, Velour created the all-inclusive show in the hopes of giving performers a space to bring their best and most daring work.

This August, join us at La Mama ETC, New York City’s iconic destination for experimental theater, as we celebrate a decade of boundary-pushing drag with some of the artists whose work has made NightGowns what it is today.

