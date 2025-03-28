Samantha Roberts and Ndanu Mutisya to Star in BATTLE ROYALE at Chelsea Table + Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CHELSEA TABLE AND STAGE will present a rockin’ cast in “Battle Royale”. Hosted by Samantha Roberts, this electrifying night will showcase the power of music. Get ready for an electrifying night of drama, harmony, and iconic rivalries! Battle Royale: Infamous Musical Feuds brings the most legendary clashes in music history to life. From onstage rivalries to backstage brawls, this high-energy cabaret features powerhouse performances of the songs that defined the battles. Experience the fiery tension between artists who turned competition into chart-topping hits. From rock legends and pop divas to theatrical icons, the show dives deep into the stories behind the feuds while celebrating the unforgettable music they inspired.

With a killer lineup of theatre’s best talent and a rock-inspired vibe, this is a night you won’t want to miss. Join us at Chelsea Table and Stage for a showdown of epic proportions—because sometimes the best music comes from a little conflict!

This event is produced by Something Better Productions and Mutisya Media with Lighting Design by Stephon Legere and Direction and arrangements by Samantha Roberts.

Battle Royale features a fabulous cast including: Bradley Betros, Alberto Blanco, Grace Gustino, Savannah Lasalle, Raheem KD. Lee, Ndanu Mutisya, Katie Sacks, Taylor Simon, Mitchell Turner, and Griffin Wilkins. Joining the cast onstage will be an incredible four-piece band led by Nick Guerro (conductor/piano), featuring Gregg Verutes (bass), Zac Swanner (drums), and Adam Howard Schneider (guitar).

The performance will take place on March 30th, 2025, at 7:00 PM. Tickets and information are available at Chelsea Table and Stage Tickets.

