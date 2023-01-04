Samantha Pauly to Launch Monthlong Residency at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Samantha Pauly, from the original cast of SIX The Musical on Broadway, who launches a monthly residency on Monday, January 23 at 7:00 PM. The January show will feature special guests Brittney Mack (Six The Musical), Trent Saunders (Hadestown), and Eleri Ward (Acoustic Sondheim). Pauly's concert, which will return on February 27 and March 27, encompasses Broadway, pop, country and more. Tickets are $30-$70, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option for each of Pauly's shows is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Samantha Pauly created the role of Katherine Howard in SIX the Musical (Drama Desk Award). She also appeared on London's West End as Eva Peron in Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's critically acclaimed revival of Evita (Evening Standard Theatre Award, WhatsOnStage Award, Olivier nomination). Her national tour credits include Bat Out of Hell (Valkyrie), and regionally she has appeared in SIX (Joseph Jefferson Award), Evita (Eva Peron), Honeymoon in Vegas (Betsy Nolan), Godspell, Seussical (Marriott Theatre), Hairspray (Amber von Tussle), Elf the Musical (Jovie, Paramount Theatre), Beaches (Teen Ceecee, Drury Lane Theatre), and Evita (Eva Peron, Westport County Playhouse). She has also been seen on NBC-TV's "Chicago PD."

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Saturday, January 7 at 9:30 PM

BRASIL TRIO +1

Co-led by drummer/composer Rodrigo Bonelli and bassist/composer Pier Pappalardo, Brasil Trio + 1 fostered its distinctive sound by performing weekly in NYC. The band's debut album, Brooklyn Sessions, brings the richest elements of Brazilian music to the forefront. A modern Brazilian jazz band, Brasil Trio + 1 navigates through this music's styles never straying away from its strong traditions.

Friday, January 13 at 7:00 PM

An Evening of Blues with

ELI COOK

Eli Cook explodes the Blues horizon. There are no boundaries, no stop signs. With fresh arrangements of classics by Skip James, John Hurt, Elmore James and Jimi Hendrix, as well as his own critically-acclaimed works, Eli opens the door for you to enter a dimension of blues guitar-playing never before seen in the musical world. His adrenalized performance, original compositions, and brilliant guitar playing are revolutionizing the Blues experience. Described as "the best blues singer of his generation" by All Music Guide, and "one of the top three blues soloists worldwide" by Blues Matters Magazine, he is equal master of slide and twelve-string guitar.

Saturday, January 14 at 9:30 PM

TY STEPHENS AND (THE) SOULJAAZZ

Join Ty Stephens for an elegantly funky evening of soulful, uplifting original tunes in the style of Al Jarreau, Donny Hathaway, and George Benson. Stephens also will thrill you with new interpretations of beloved jazz and soul tunes. Ty Stephens has performed with Houston Person, Harry Belafonte, Gregory Hines, Smokey Robinson, and more, and has opened for such superstars as Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett, Alicia Keys, and Steely Dan.

Sunday, January 15 at 7:00 PM

KRISTINA KOLLER - "Cole Porter Reimagined"

Jazz artist Kristina Koller will present her unique musical arrangements of one of her all-time favorite Great American Songbook composers, Cole Porter. Ranging from his well-known compositions such as "I've Got You Under My Skin" and "Just One of Those Things," to a repertoire of never recorded tunes, Porter was known for his bold choices. What better way to honor his boldness with arrangements that bring out the music in a new, contemporary way.

Thursday, January 19 at 7:00 PM

WILSON JERMAINE HEREDIA

with special guest ORFEH

*Livestream Available*

Wilson Jermaine Heredia, the Tony Award-winning star of Broadway's Rent, will offer a night of storytelling and song, taking the audience on a journey from Brooklyn to Broadway and beyond, featuring musical theater standards, some Latin influence, and of course rock. Heredia is best known for winning the 1996 Tony, Drama Desk and Obie Awards, for the role of "Angel" in the Broadway musical Rent. He also garnered an Olivier nomination when he reprised the role in London and played it again in the 2005 film. Heredia returned to Broadway in La Cage Aux Folles, opposite Harvey Fierstein, and recently played the role of Dan in Next to Normal at the Westport Country Playhouse. Other films include Flawless, with Robert De Niro and Philip Seymour Hoffman; The Rainbow Bridge Motel; and Lin-Manuel Miranda's adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick... Boom! for Netflix. On TV, he has guest starred in "Banshee," "Blind Spot," "Without a Trace," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Friday, January 20 at 9:30 PM

YANCYABRIL

Season 2 contestant on "The Voice," Dominicana and Ella Fitzgerald Scholar, vocalist and songwriter, Yancyabril will be performing original songs, R&B favorites, and maybe even some jazz tunes.

Saturday, January 28 at 7:00 PM

NÉLIDA TIRADO FLAMENCO

Acclaimed Flamenco artist Nélida Tirado will return to the venue with a passionate and dynamic evening of traditional Flamenco music and dance through a contemporary lens, melding improvisation, emotion, "duende," singing, and guitar playing. Tickets are $32. Nélida Tirado began her formal training at Ballet Hispanico of New York at the age of six. She was invited to tour the U.S. with José Molina Bailes Españoles and work as a soloist in Carlota Santana's Flamenco Vivo, soloist/ dance captain of Compañia Maria Pages and Compañia Antonio El Pipa, performing at prestigious flamenco festivals and television in Spain and throughout France, Italy, UK, Germany and Japan. She has performed in Carmen with New York's Metropolitan Opera and was the featured flamenco star in Riverdance on Broadway and touring companies.

Saturday, January 28 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow ("Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle ("Isn't it A Shame"), Blood Sweat and Tears ("Blue Street"), Kool & the Gang ("Amore, Amore"), Nelly ("My Place"), and more.

Friday, February 10 at 9:30 PM

JOE PINO QUARTET

The Joe Pino Quintet is a high-energy straight ahead jazz quintet, featuring the group's original compositions and many Bebop classics. Pino is a New York City-based trumpeter who has performed at some of the most elite jazz venues in the city, including the Blue Note, Club Bohemia, Jazz at Kitano, Swing 46 and The Supper Club. His extensive performance career has led him playing with the national Broadway tour of Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway, Elf the Musical at Madison Square Garden, and with the multi Grammy-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage at Central Park Summer Stage.

Thursday, March 2 at 7:00 PM

IZZE STEIN - "The Soul of Amy Winehouse"

*Livestream Available*

New York R&B/Jazz singer Izze Stein commemorates the legacy of one of her greatest influences, Amy Winehouse, in a cabaret-style show featuring Amy's most memorable songs. Joined by a band comprising some of NYC's best jazz musicians, Izze will cover the full range of Amy's songbook, from her comedic contemporary standards to her driving 50s-inspired ballads, and will share lesser known moments and stories about the late singer's life. After studying Musical Theatre at the University of Michigan, Izze moved to New York and began singing at venues throughout the city, including Birdland, the Flatiron Room, Mezzrow, Smalls, and the Apollo Theater as a part of its historic Amateur Night. Just as Amy did, Izze writes her own music; she is currently working on her first original concept album.

Saturday, March 4 at 7:00 PM

LAUREN DAVIDSON

Singer/songwriter and Urban Country recording artist Lauren Davidson has been called "a smooth as silk combination of Lady Antebellum and Kelsea Ballerini, gently mingled with her own powerhouse gusto" by American Songwriter. Davidson is unconventional, inimitable, and unmissable, blending New York City vibes with the rich tones of Contemporary Country. She has made countless radio appearances, played shows with Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, and this year performed at Madison Square Garden as part of PBR's "Unleash the Beast" tour. Davidson created "Urban Country Jam," which presents country music mini-festivals in major cities.

Thursday, March 16 and Sunday, April 30 at 7:00 PM

WENDY SCHERL - "The Sweetness and the Sorrow: Songs of Marvin Hamlisch"

Conceived with her two main collaborators, director Barry Kleinbort and musical director, Christopher Denny, Ms. Scherl takes a vocal joyride through the catalogue of Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winning composer Marvin Hamlisch, offering new takes on standards and rarities culled from his numerous Broadway shows, film scores and early pop songs. Wendy's far-reaching program includes classics like "The Way We Were" and "What I Did For Love" along-side little known gems like "Sweet Alibis" and "Two Boys" (which Hamlisch wrote with the late Peter Allen). Wendy's critically acclaimed debut album, You'll See (Harbinger Records) earned her the 2020 MAC Award for "Recording of the Year" and was named Top 10 Female Vocalist CD for 2019 by Cadence Magazine.