Sally Wilfert and Steve Marzullo to Present STOP THIS TRAIN at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Broadway songstress Sally Wilfert and Broadway music director and composer Steve Marzullo in their new show “Stop This Train” on Monday, June 24 at 7:00 PM. “Stop This Train” features songs from Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lucinda Williams, and Burt Bacharach, along with original tunes by Steve, including Sally singing the premiere of a brand-spanking new Marzullo song.

“Steve and I are friends and frequent collaborators,” says Wilfert. “We've known each other through theatre and recording projects over the past 20 years and have always wanted to do an evening together. We started working to that end prior to the pandemic, so we're very excited to finally be bringing this show to a live audience at The Green Room 42!”

Sally Wilfert has graced theatrical and concert stages around the world and is praised by The New York Times as “sublime, touching and moving” and singled-out by Theater Pizzazz for her “shimmering soprano with a lighthearted belt and just a touch of pathos.” Sally has appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning production of Assassins, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and King David. She also toured in the first national tour of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off-Broadway, her credits include Trevor, A New Musical, See Rock City, The Mistress Cycle, and The Prince & The Pauper. At Carnegie Hall she has appeared in Cole Porter's Jubilee, South Pacific in Concert (starring Reba McEntire), and Sondheim: A Tribute, all for PBS. Wilfert has performed throughout the country, including shows at the La Jolla Playhouse, Cincinnati Playhouse, Baltimore Center Stage, The Cape Playhouse, and more. Sally has appeared with conductor Rob Kapilow in What Makes it Great? around the country, celebrating the songs of Arlen, Gershwin, Cole Porter, Rodgers, Sondheim, Lerner & Lowe and Bernstein. Other concert credits include I Happen to Like New York (with Joseph Thalken), All The Girls (with Rebecca Luker and Joseph Thalken), Sally Wilfert: It's Time, and William Finn's Songs of Innocence and Experience. In 2022 Ms. Wilfert was awarded a Bistro Award for “Outstanding Achievement for Vocal Excellence.” Her recording credits include All the Girls (with Rebecca Luker), One Voice (with Natalie Weiss), Sweet Little Devil, See Rock City, Make Me A Song, Assassins, King David, The Prince & the Pauper, A Christmas Survival Guide and Row (Williamstown Theatre Festival – Audible Original). Her television credits include Trevor: The Musical (Disney+), “The Blacklist” (NBC), “Law & Order Criminal Intent” (NBC), “The Ameri-cans” (Comedy Central), “Loving” (ABC), “Submissions Only” (Web Series), and “Row.” @SallyWilfert www.sallywilfert.com

Steve Marzullo is a music director and composer whose New York credits include: music direction for Disaster!, Once on This Island (Original Broadway Cast), associate conductor for Mamma Mia!, Seussical, Grease (1994 Revival), Saturday Night, Floyd Collins, and A Little Night Music (E.L.T.) Pianist/keyboards for Ragtime (Original Broadway Cast ), Sweeney Todd (1989 Revival), Smile, Olympus on My Mind, as well as the concert versions of Dreamgirls, Funny Girl, Chess, On the 20th Century, They're Playing Our Song, and Company (original 1970 cast). His film credits include: pianist for Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, and Fox's Anastasia. Regional and touring credits include: music direction for I Do, I Do (Cape Playhouse), Cinderella (MUNY), Tell Me On a Sunday (Kennedy Center, starring Alice Ripley), Paper Moon (Paper Mill), Nude, Nude, Totally Nude (Canon Theater, starring Andrea Martin). He music directed and arranged the solo albums Andrea Burns' A Deeper Shade Of Red and Andrea McArdle's 70s and Sunny. Composer credits include: Songs From an Unmade Bed (New York Theater Workshop), The Audience (Transport Group) and for Audra McDonald: “Burning the Sauce” (Seven Deadly Sins), “Some Days” and “I Hid My Love” (Nonesuch Records). His songs have been recorded on solo albums by Stephanie J. Block, Andrea Burns, Andrea McArdle, Matt Zarley, and Rebecca Luker. He has two albums of his music, Show Some Beauty and Kiss Me While We Have the Chance, with vocals by Judy Blazer, Ann Harada, Julia Murney, Heidi Blickenstaff, Annie Golden, Terri Klausner.

Sally Wilfert and Steve Marzullo will perform “Stop This Train” on Monday, June 24 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



