Sally Mayes to Return to The Green Room 42 With NOW AND THEN: THE GREAT BIG HUGE BROADWAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Tony Award-nominated Broadway favorite Sally Mayes in “Now and Then: The Great Big Huge Broadway,” the conclusion of her acclaimed concert series, on Thursday, June 20 at 7:00 PM. Mayes is pulling all the stops out for her last show of the series this year, coming in with her Broadway repertoire and as she describes it, “lock the doors, it’s gonna be a crazy night!!!” Known best for her Tony nominated performance in the Roundabout Theatre Company revival of She Loves Me, People Magazine describes Mayes as “the kind of rich theatrical voice that elevates a show tune.” The original Keely of the cult musical Pete ‘n’ Keely realized she has a lot of great arrangements, a plethora of stories, and a desire to sing ALL of them. She has run the gamut with her theatrical concerts and recordings from Broadway, jazz, and country, to pop and the American Songbook. She will be joined by music director Tedd Firth on piano, David Finck on bass, Jessica Wright on violin and vocals, and Carolyn Montgomery on vocals.

Sally Mayes made her Broadway debut in Cy Coleman’s Welcome to the Club. Her performance won critical praise along with a Theatre World Award and an Outer Critics Circle nomination as one of Broadway’s Outstanding Newcomers. On Broadway, Sally is perhaps best known for her performance in the Roundabout Theater revival of She Loves Me, for which she won Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations. Sally appeared as Aunt Corene in Urban Cowboy (Drama Desk nomination). She drew raves as Mae West in the national tour of Dirty Blonde and also appeared in the Broadway revival of Steel Magnolias. Her film and television credits include “Alpha House,” “City Hall,” “Double Parked,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Sex and the City,” and “The Job.” Sally also appears on countless cast recordings, including Closer Than Ever, She Loves Me, Das Barbecu, Bye Bye Birdie, Lost in Boston, Unsung Musicals, Unsung Sondheim, and The Night of the Hunter. Sally has five solo albums: The Dorothy Fields Songbook, Our Private World: The Comden & Green Songbook, The Story Hour, Boys and Girls Like You and Me, and Valentine. Sally’s much-anticipated nightclub appearances have garnered her rave reviews from coast-to-coast; she has been nominated for 12 MAC Awards, and has won two Bistro Awards for excellence in cabaret and recordings.



Sally Mayes will perform “Now and Then: The Great Big Huge Broadway” on Thursday, June 20 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.



Comments