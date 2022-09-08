STRANGER SINGS! Releases Exclusive Digital Collectible With Special Invite To Upcoming Final Dress Rehearsal

The Broadway Exchange and Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical announce the drop of the limited-edition collectible "Final Dress or Die", with only 100 available at a cost of $50.00 each.

Each collectible includes a video message from the show's creators and access to the final dress, scheduled for Sunday, September 11. The exclusive digital collectibles are available for purchase here: https://marketplace.bwayx.com/p/drops/43251c71-4767-4e25-8776-55d8b1307d95/view

The Broadway Exchange, the premiere digital collectibles marketplace for theatre fans, and Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, a send-up of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, plan on dropping an exclusive series of digital collectibles over the next several months following the release of "Final Dress or Die".

Performances of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical are set to begin on Monday, September 12, ahead of opening night on Thursday, September 22 at Playhouse 46 at St Luke's (308 W. 46th Street). Tickets for Stranger Sings can be purchased here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36599/production/1129624

"We're excited to give our fans the opportunity to connect with our show in a very modern and unique way," said the musical's writer, Jonathan Hogue. "Our fans not only get to take home a digital collectible as a memento, but they can also enjoy the exclusive experience of seeing the show prior to opening. We think they'll love it."

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy '80s glory. The musical takes a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana in 1983, when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures.

The Broadway Exchange builds on the tradition of theatre merchandise by creating authorized digital collectibles crafted from the IP of production partners. Each collection is unique, drawing on the scenes, songs, costumes and set designs of partner shows.

"The Broadway Exchange merges live theatre IP and technology to tell stories and engage audiences," said Ron Guirguis, CEO of MuseWorks Labs, the parent company of The Broadway Exchange. "Partnering with Stranger Sings! to create this unique digital asset combined with a behind the scenes look at the production is an excellent way to celebrate the show-and celebrate its fans."

For more information about The Broadway Exchange, please contact Maddie Sweeney at Madelyn.sweeney@museworkslabs.io.

The Broadway Exchange is a digital collectibles marketplace dedicated to helping live theatre thrive in the digital economy so that everyone benefits. We partner with the theatre community to create, promote and sell compelling digital collectibles and amazing experiences that build deeper connections between fans and creators.

Winner of seven 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards including 'Best New Musical', Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical had its world premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 13, 2018. The show subsequently received a smash hit Off-Broadway run at The Players Theatre in Summer 2021. The production released an Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording in Fall 2021, available on all major platforms. Performances are set to begin on Monday, September 12th, ahead of an Opening Night on Thursday, September 22nd.

For tickets and overall information, please visit StrangerSings.com or Playhouse46.org.