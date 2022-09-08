Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STRANGER SINGS! Releases Exclusive Digital Collectible With Special Invite To Upcoming Final Dress Rehearsal

Each collectible includes a video message from the show's creators and access to the final dress, scheduled for Sunday, September 11.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

STRANGER SINGS! Releases Exclusive Digital Collectible With Special Invite To Upcoming Final Dress Rehearsal

The Broadway Exchange and Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical announce the drop of the limited-edition collectible "Final Dress or Die", with only 100 available at a cost of $50.00 each.

Each collectible includes a video message from the show's creators and access to the final dress, scheduled for Sunday, September 11. The exclusive digital collectibles are available for purchase here: https://marketplace.bwayx.com/p/drops/43251c71-4767-4e25-8776-55d8b1307d95/view

The Broadway Exchange, the premiere digital collectibles marketplace for theatre fans, and Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, a send-up of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, plan on dropping an exclusive series of digital collectibles over the next several months following the release of "Final Dress or Die".

Performances of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical are set to begin on Monday, September 12, ahead of opening night on Thursday, September 22 at Playhouse 46 at St Luke's (308 W. 46th Street). Tickets for Stranger Sings can be purchased here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36599/production/1129624

"We're excited to give our fans the opportunity to connect with our show in a very modern and unique way," said the musical's writer, Jonathan Hogue. "Our fans not only get to take home a digital collectible as a memento, but they can also enjoy the exclusive experience of seeing the show prior to opening. We think they'll love it."

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy '80s glory. The musical takes a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana in 1983, when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures.

The Broadway Exchange builds on the tradition of theatre merchandise by creating authorized digital collectibles crafted from the IP of production partners. Each collection is unique, drawing on the scenes, songs, costumes and set designs of partner shows.

"The Broadway Exchange merges live theatre IP and technology to tell stories and engage audiences," said Ron Guirguis, CEO of MuseWorks Labs, the parent company of The Broadway Exchange. "Partnering with Stranger Sings! to create this unique digital asset combined with a behind the scenes look at the production is an excellent way to celebrate the show-and celebrate its fans."

For more information about The Broadway Exchange, please contact Maddie Sweeney at Madelyn.sweeney@museworkslabs.io.

The Broadway Exchange is a digital collectibles marketplace dedicated to helping live theatre thrive in the digital economy so that everyone benefits. We partner with the theatre community to create, promote and sell compelling digital collectibles and amazing experiences that build deeper connections between fans and creators.

Winner of seven 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards including 'Best New Musical', Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical had its world premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 13, 2018. The show subsequently received a smash hit Off-Broadway run at The Players Theatre in Summer 2021. The production released an Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording in Fall 2021, available on all major platforms. Performances are set to begin on Monday, September 12th, ahead of an Opening Night on Thursday, September 22nd.

For tickets and overall information, please visit StrangerSings.com or Playhouse46.org.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Knitting Factory Management's Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 to perform at Sony Music Hall
September 8, 2022

For the first time in years, legendary Afrobeat artist and Kuti family scion SEUN KUTI & EGYPT 80 are relentlessly touring the globe with their ongoing US, UK, and European tour, hitting stops at major festivals and unique venues along the way. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 will be performing classic anthems and songs from their catalogue—including the most recent Grammy®-nominated album Black Times—alongside new material.
Celebrate Carol Sue Gershman's Big Birthday At The Green Room 42, October 13Celebrate Carol Sue Gershman's Big Birthday At The Green Room 42, October 13
September 7, 2022

Singer Carol Sue Gershman is back! Help her celebrate her 87th birthday as she presents A Reminiscence on Thursday, October 13 at 7 PM at the Green Room 42. Special guests Wendy tap dances and Terri sings. Music director is Dan Furman, with Carol Sudhalter on sax, Iris Orning on bass and David Silliman on drums. The show is directed by Lennie Watts.
Jeffrey Vause Returns To Don't Tell Mama With ALOHA OY!, September 10 & 24Jeffrey Vause Returns To Don't Tell Mama With ALOHA OY!, September 10 & 24
September 7, 2022

Proud Image Theatre Company's Jeffrey Vause returns to Don't Tell Mama with Aloha Oy! The Cabaret on Saturdays, September 10 and 24, both at 5 PM. Music director is John Bowen.
Matha Bartz to Make The Green Room 42 Debut With OFF THE CHARTS WITH MARTHA BARTZMatha Bartz to Make The Green Room 42 Debut With OFF THE CHARTS WITH MARTHA BARTZ
September 7, 2022

Vocalist Martha Bartz will make her New York City Green Room 42 debut with Off the Charts on Friday, September 30, playing again on Friday, October 21; both shows are at 7 PM. Dr. Mory Ortman is music director and the multi-award winning Jeff Harnar is Bartz's director.
HERE'S TO YOU, TAYLOR SWIFT is Coming To The Union Theatre This MonthHERE'S TO YOU, TAYLOR SWIFT is Coming To The Union Theatre This Month
September 7, 2022

Following a sold-out show 'Sad Girl Summer: A Pop Cabaret', Sad Girl Shows brings you an evening in celebration of the work of Taylor Swift. Love Musicals? Love Taylor Swift but can't wait for blondie to drop the next tour dates? This one is for you!