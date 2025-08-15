STAGE TIME Reveals August Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage Time Studios will present a slate of live events blending Broadway talent, burlesque, indie artistry, and queer nightlife this month. Led by Broadway actor PJ Adzima, Stage Time continues its summer run with Stage Time Sessions, Summer Nights, and Stage Time Secret.

Adzima, who recently spoke with WBNC’s Adam Kuperstein about using his Broadway paycheck to support emerging artists, has built Stage Time into what the company calls a “modern-day vaudeville” experience. Each event this month offers its own spin on live performance—whether through intimate concerts, glitter-soaked dance parties, or invite-only gatherings.

STAGE TIME SESSIONS – AUGUST 15

Stage Time Sessions spotlights singer-songwriters and bands in a “Tiny Desk-style” setting with a distinctly queer twist. This month’s featured act, EnSPirits, will perform in front of a live audience while cameras capture the set for Stage Time’s digital channel. Past Sessions have showcased Broadway veterans, viral artists, and up-and-coming talent.

SUMMER NIGHTS – AUGUST 23

Go-Go queen Summer Reign will host this high-energy night of music, dance, and variety acts. The event is billed as “part rave, part variety show, all chaos,” with performances and visuals designed to keep the audience on its feet.

STAGE TIME SECRET – AUGUST 28

An after-hours, invite-only salon, Stage Time Secret strips the performance back to its most intimate form. Attendees can expect a curated lineup, unexpected appearances, and an insider atmosphere.

Stage Time is accepting performer applications year-round and also offers customized entertainment for corporate events and private gatherings.

For RSVPs, ticket links, and invitations, visit www.stagetimenyc.com.