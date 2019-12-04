SOUL IN YOUR STOCKING Comes to Joe's Pub

Soul in Your Stocking, the R&B Holiday Revue returns to Joe's Pub December 19th at 9:30pm!

Award-winning New York singers Ladonna Burns and Kwame Remy transform their favorite haunt into an Assembly of Good Vibes and add some rhythm to their Winter Blues. Together with an ensemble of phenomenal voices, Burns and Remy lead a night of musical confessions in an all-embracing, all-inclusive revival. Featuring Holiday soul classics as rendered by Otis Redding, Charles Brown, the Temptations and others.

Special guests this year will include Annie Golden, diva of screen ("Norma" in Orange is the New Black, Hair, Cheers) and stage (The Full Monty, Assassins, On the Town, Violet, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Hair, etc). Also, celebrating 70 years in show biz, legendary soul artist Jimmy Guilford, who started his career in 1949 singing with the world-famous Ink Spots. After stints with Doo Wop groups like the Lamplighters, the Sharps, the Orioles, the Ravens, the Dominoes, and his own group, the Four Sounds, Guilford became a solo artist with the Thelma and Wheelsville labels, recording "Misery Street," "Nobody Loves Me Like My Baby," "Heartbreaker," and "I Wanna Be Your Baby." Guilford was the inspiration for Rhythm and Blues musical Great Googley Moo.

Conceived and Music Directed by Michael Thomas Murray (Forever Dusty, 50 Shades! The Musical, Echoes of Etta) A Jukebox Factory production.

Tickets available at www.joespub.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You