SOPH & MAD TAKE NEW YORK! Comes to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will present Sophie Amelkin & Mad Gallica in “Soph & Mad Take New York!” on September 18th, 2024 at 7:00pm. Internationally recognized touring musicians, Sophie Amelkin and Mad Gallica make their 54 Below debut in their long-awaited NYC duo performance Soph & Mad Take New York! This powerhouse female duo has worked Off-Broadway, regionally, and internationally – performing together in a Grammy award-winning band opening for Metallica, Ozzy, and other rock industry heavy hitters across the globe and headlining some of the largest music festivals in the world. Soph & Mad invite the audience to embark on a journey that celebrates the power of deep bonds between women through the music that has inspired and driven them since they first started their artistic collaboration at the age of 18. The program features original music from Mad Gallica’s highly-anticipated debut EP Enter The Vortex: Act I, a rock opera recorded with the Prague Symphony, as well as solo and duo performances of classic pop/rock and musical theater favorites. For one night only, join this high-energy duo debut for a musical evening that will leave you equally moved and enthralled!

Music Director/Arranger: Matthew Goinz (www.matthewgoinz.com)

Guitar/Violin: Alexander Sovronsky (www.alexandersovronsky.com)

Bass: Andrew Ryan (https://1beat.org/people/andrew-donovan-ryan/)

Sophie Amelkin & Mad Gallica in “Soph & Mad Take New York!” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 18th, 2024, 7:00pm. Ticket prices are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees) - $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Comments