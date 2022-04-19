Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL Comes To Bloomfield This May

Corinna Sowers Adler, stars in Something Beautiful, which debuted in Jazz at Lincoln Center's majestic Appel Room.

Apr. 19, 2022  

SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL Comes To Bloomfield This May

NiCori Studios & Productions in conjunction with the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green proudly presents singer Corinna Sowers Adler in "Something Beautiful" on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 4pm.

Corinna Sowers Adler, stars in Something Beautiful, which debuted in Jazz at Lincoln Center's majestic Appel Room. Filled with songs by Billy Joel, Ahrens and Flaherty, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Elton John, Stephen Schwartz, and others, Corinna Sowers Adler will mesmerize and delight while packing an emotional punch with the songs of "Something Beautiful".

Corinna, a TONY Award nominee for Excellence in Theatre Education and multi-award nominated professional Cabaret singer will include a chorus of NiCori Studios' Ensemble singers and Members of the Church on the Green Chapel Choir in "Something Beautiful".

"Something Beautiful" features James Horan on piano, Wilhelmus Sapanaro on bass and Michael Advensky on drums. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door (cash only). Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green is located at 147 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ. Visit NiCoriStudios.com or click HERE for tickets.

Photo Credit: Helene Blumfield

