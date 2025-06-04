SMASH Stars and More Come to Broadway Sessions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ben Cameron’s Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 on Thursday, June 5th! The show will feature cast members from SMASH! The cast will perform directly following their Thursday evening performance.

Smash cast members set to perform include Casey Garvin, Nicholas Matos, Libby Lloyd, J Savage, Ian Liberto, Deanna Cudjoe and more! The evening will also feature performances from the standbys of Off Broadway’s Beau The Musical. Pearl Rhein, Tyler McCall, Seth Eliser and Lauren Jeanne Thomas will perform AND give away tickets to the show!!! The evening will also feature young singers Mia Soleil Sanchez!! Both groups will perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!! And you never know who will show up!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 + fee's which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Latecomers and walk-ins are always welcome.

Comments

Best Touring Production - Live Standings Hadestown - 10% Wicked - 8% Hamilton - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds