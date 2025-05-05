SETH RUDETSKY'S 5TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS WATCH PARTY Returns In June In-Person and Online

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seth Rudetsky will be returning to The Triad NYC (158 W 72nd St.) with a special 5th annual Tony Awards Watch Party and celebration on June 8.

The festivities begin at 6:15pm at The Triad, and 6:45pm online. In past years, fans have had a blast asking Seth questions, hearing all the greatest stories Broadway has to offer, and winning prizes from Broadway trivia. Don't miss the best way to watch The Tony Awards this year, and help Seth celebrate 5 years of laughs.

You can be in person with Seth, or watch Seth on a livestream*. Prizes this year include tickets to Broadway, Off-Broadway, and a special grand prize to the person who predicts the most accurate results.

*Livestream viewers are also eligible for select prizes, and can chat with Seth live during the show. Livesteam viewers must have their own way of watching the Tony Awards alongside the Livestream. The Tony Awards will not be broadcast on the livestream. But you will be able to hear and see Seth.

