Ryan McCartan, Brian Stokes Mitchell and More at Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Ryan McCartan FT. Taylor Iman Jones, Brittney Johnson, AND MORE!, NOVEMBER 11, & DECEMBER 9 AT 7:00PM

Ryan McCartan, star of Wicked, Heathers, and Disney Channel's "Liv and Maddie," makes his solo show debut in New York City. A singer-songwriter, Broadway performer, pop music producer, and guitarist, McCartan has been creating art all over the world since the age of 8, in many different forms. This intimate evening will display his passion for many musical disciplines, ranging from clever acoustic covers of musical theater fan-favorites from his career on stage and screen, to pop classics and originals. Join us for a relaxed evening as McCartan attempts to answer the question he is most frequently asked: How did you get here in the first place?

Ryan will be joined by special guests: Taylor Iman Jones (Scotland, PA, Head Over Heels) and Brittney Johnson (Wicked).

$55-$65 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Maroon 5 WITH Stark Sands, Nathan Salstone, AND MORE!, NOVEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM

Maroon 5 WILL NOT BE APPEARING AT THIS CONCERT.

"She Will Be Loved," "Girls Like You," "Payphone," "This Love," "Sunday Morning," "Sugar," "Moves Like Jagger" - the music of three-time Grammy award-winning pop rock band, Maroon 5, comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! Join over a dozen Broadway performers and rising stars as we celebrate the two decade long career of one of this generation's most trailblazing artists: Maroon 5.

The band will include Megan Talay on guitar, Billy Smolen on bass, Joshua Roberts on drums, Russell McCook on cello, and music director Luke Williams on piano.

Music Directed by Luke Williams

Produced by Benjamin Nissen

Featuring: Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Nick Case (Hands on a Hardbody), Bryan Fenkart (Memphis), Kerri George (OSCAR at the Crown), Jason Goldston (Becoming Nancy), Jim Hogan (Waitress), Marcus Paul James (Rent, Ain't Too Proud), Jenna Najjar (54 Sings Ed SHeeran), Morgan Reilly (Singer-Songwriter/Recording Artist), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Two-time Tony Award® nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots, American Idiot), Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Max Sheldon (West Side Story), Christian Thompson (Ain't Too Proud), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies), Alan Wiggins (Pretty Woman: The Musical), and more to be announced!

Casting is subject to change.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Brian Stokes Mitchell PLAYS WITH MUSIC - HOLIDAY!, NOVEMBER 12 - 23 AT 7:00PM

Tony Award® winner Brian Stokes Mitchell returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a new Plays With Music - Holiday! concert, celebrating both the holidays and the release of his new album, Plays with Music.

Featuring classic holiday favorites with fresh arrangements along with some non-traditional surprises, the show is a delightful evening with one of Broadway's most charismatic and versatile leading men.

Stokes is a veteran of 10 Broadway shows that include Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, Kiss Me Kate and Shuffle Along. His performances have garnered him a slew of awards including two Tonys and induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame. Stokes has been dubbed Broadway's "Last Leading Man" by The New York Times, adding that he "brings an unprecedented fusion of theatrical heroism, pop-jazz sizzle and emotional vulnerability ... Emotional risks abound ... (his) performances sustain a mood of vaulting exhilaration."

$105-$135 cover charge. $140-$160 VIP seating. $170-$195 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TUESDAYS AT 54... WITH Robbie Rozelle!, NOVEMBER 12, 19, & 26 AT 9:30PM

Feinstein's/54 Below announces the new series Tuesdays at 54... with Robbie Rozelle! Equal parts late-night talk show, variety show, game show, and open mic, Tuesdays at 54 is hosted by BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner Robbie Rozelle, a "fabulous entertainer" (Cabaret Scenes) whose solo shows have been hailed as "brilliant" by BroadwayRadio. Theatre Pizzazz raves "there's no doubt you'll laugh, cry, and ultimately love every minute of it!" But this isn't just about Robbie... the show will feature guests from the worlds of theatre, cabaret, comedy and more as a madcap evening of song, stories, and games ensue, with delicious signature cocktails! Expect big stars, an open mic where you might discover the next big star, and lots of surprises!

Luke Williams will join Robbie as the resident accompanist for the shows!

Past shows have featured Matt Doyle, Ethan Slater, Justin Guarini, Billy Recce, Caitlin Kinnunen, Bonnie Milligan, Kyle Taylor Parker, Natalie Walker, Micaela Diamond, Nathan Saltone, Jonathan Reid Gealt, Shoshana Bean, Alexander Sage Oyen, Dan DeLuca, Julia Murney, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Jason Danieley, Kyle Dean Massey, Joel B. New, Donna Lynne Champlin, Hailey Kilgore, Samantha Massell, F. Michael Haynie, John Miller, and many more stars.

Featuring on November 12: Elena Shaddow (The King and I, The Bridges of Madison County), Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady, Hello Dolly!), Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812).

Featuring on November 19: Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo, Pretty Woman).

On November 26 join in on Robbie's birthday extravaganza! Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet) and more to be announced!

$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. 2 item food & beverage minimum from our special 9:30pm menu.

ON HOLLYWOOD AND WEIMAR: KARYN LEVITT PERFORMS THE SONGS OF EUROPEAN COMPOSERS FROM THE GOLDEN AGE OF FILM, NOVEMBER 13 AT 9:30PM

Much of Hollywood's greatest film music was written by émigré and exiled composers who fled Nazi Europe for Southern California. Kurt Weill, Max Steiner, Erich Korngold, Dimitri Tiomkin, Miklós Rózsa, and other European composers brought from their respective homelands the highest level of culture, which they poured into American movies. On Hollywood and Weimar celebrates the blending of the old world and the new to produce the uniquely hybrid sound of Hollywood's Golden Age. From dusty westerns and sweeping romances to the thrillers of Alfred Hitchcock, soprano Karyn Levitt and pianist Jed Distler perform songs ranging in style from Weimar cabaret, musical theater, and country-western to operetta, art song, and jazz... from "Falling in Love Again" to "Green Dolphin Street," from "San Francisco" and "Cosi Cosa" to "Spellbound," from "Rawhide" and "(High Noon) Do Not Forsake Me" to Kurt Weill's "Song of Ruth," selections from Hanns Eisler's Hollywood Songbook, and more!

Karyn Levitt is a leading interpreter of this impressive repertoire. She curated all the songs and wrote the narration, which together make the program a perfect homage to the Golden Age of Hollywood. As a distinguished artist/producer, Ms. Levitt is known for her historic collaboration with the foremost Brecht translator, Eric Bentley - whose centennial tribute (hosted by Michael Riedel and featuring Tony Kushner, Austin Pendleton, and other theater luminaries) she produced at The Town Hall and whose work she performs in concert and recorded on her CD, Eric Bentley's Brecht-Eisler Song Book.

Music Director/Pianist: Jed Distler

Directed by Michael Unger

Written, curated, and produced by Karyn Levitt

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

FALLING IN LOVE WITH LOVE: AN EVENING OF RODGERS AND HART CLASSICS, NOVEMBER 14 AT 9:30PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for Falling in Love with Love: An Evening of Rodgers and Hart Classics! In an unforgettable celebration of Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers, experience classic songs from Babes in Arms, Pal Joey, The Boys from Syracuse, Spring is Here, and more! This tribute celebrates two of the most influential, innovative, and unstoppable duos of all time! Featuring a cast with some of NYC's rising stars, this concert is produced and directed by Nicole Lippey and A Work of Heart Productions!

Featuring: Courtney Allen, Pablo Barajas, Melanie Beck, Dylan Bivings, Jimmy Cochran, Kelliann DeCarlo, Alexandra Doman, Nicole Fragala, Aja Goes, Ally Hern, Laura Laureano, Nicole Lippey, Lexi Lyric, Jonathan Miller, Taylor Patno, Natalie Powers, Johnny Ross, and Sarah Talbot.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

WHAT WE SHOULD BE DOING FEATURING Morgan Reilly, MARIS MCCULLEY, AND MORE!, NOVEMBER 14 AT 11:30PM

The world of theater is full of "what-ifs" like, "What if I had booked that one role?" or "What if that one casting director had seen me?" What We Should Be Doing showcases the other side of that thought. Come hear powerhouse talent from all over the city, singing songs from the roles they probably should be playing. It features tunes from your favorite, currently running and touring shows like Mean Girls, Beetlejuice, Waitress, and more.

What We Should Be Doing is directed and produced by Joe Lucot and Brad Bailey, and featuring performances by Andee Buccheri (Legally Blonde Tour), Sarah Bishop (Cabaret Tour), Maris McCulley (Legally Blonde Tour), Jacob Melssen (Legally Blonde Tour), James Oblak (Legally Blonde Tour), Sarah Warrick, and Morgan Reilly. Come out to Feinstein's/54 Below and see some fierce performances from an even fiercer cast!

$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

ISABELLE GEORGES - OH LÀ LÀ, NOVEMBER 15 AT 9:30PM

Oh Là Là! Fantastique and féline, Parisian cabaret star Isabelle Georges makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut. With her trademark soaring vocals, theatrical delivery, and a stunning five-piece band, she'll lead you on a passionate journey through the French repertoire and beyond. The show features the songs of Brel, Bécaud, Piaf, Aznavour, and more in an unbeatable mixture of jazz, cabaret, and pop.

This is sure to be a night you won't want to miss!

$40-$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SARAH WYATT, NOVEMBER 15 AT 11:30PM

Sarah Wyatt (Rocktopia, Where Angels Fear To Tread Off-Broadway) makes her solo debut at Feinstein's/54 Below in On A New York Timeline, which will feature songs from Wicked, Meet Me in St. Louis, and The Last Five Years. Expect to hear some of your favorite jazz standards like "Summertime" and "Fever," plus pop and new works from composers Heitzman & Reid and Douglas & Oberfield. You don't want to miss this one-woman show with special guest star appearances. This is your everyday small town girl, on her not so typical, journey in the Big Apple.

Music Director: Daniel Mertzlufft

Special Guests: Grace Bernardo (Bedlam's Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet, Pygmalion) and Sarah Gardner (American Academy of Dramatic Arts).

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

54 LOVES CAST ALBUMS, FEATURING Anita Gillette, Penny Fuller, AND MORE!, NOVEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

People love cast albums, and the artists, audiences, and staff of Feinstein's/54 Below are no exception. Join us as we offer songs from more than half a century's worth of musicals, sung by the very artists who recorded them on the albums we adore, in an event that will also showcase rising stars. Our company includes Anita Gillette (All American, Mr. President, Kelly, Jimmy), Penny Fuller (Applause, Rex), Bill Hutton (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Martin Vidnovic (Oklahoma! 1979), Tyler William Milliron (Spamilton), and Matthew Drinkwater (West Side Story 60th Anniversary Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below).

The evening is presented in conjunction with the official launch of castalbumreviews.com, a website featuring reviews of thousands of recordings of hundreds of musicals from the dawn of the art form to the latest entries. 54 Loves Cast Albums! is produced and hosted by theater journalist Michael Portantiere, with Michael "Sheets" Lavine as musical director/pianist.

$30-$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS: CELEBRATING THE MASTERPIECES OF SIR Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John AND Sir Paul McCartney, FEAT. CAROLE J. BUFFORD, Jessica Hendy, Blaine Krauss, AND MORE!, NOVEMBER 17 AT 7:00PM

Spot-On Entertainment proudly presents a thrilling musical celebration of three of Britain's legendary songwriters.

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney are not only knights - they also happen to be three of the most successful songwriters of all time with careers that span decades. Music of the Knights® honors their lasting musical influence with songs like "Memory,""I Don't Know How to Love Him,""Don't Cry for Me, Argentina,""The Phantom of the Opera,""Circle of Life,""Can You Feel the Love Tonight,""Your Song,""Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me,""Yesterday,""Hey Jude" and many more!

Featuring: Carole J. Bufford (You Don't Own Me), Victoria Cook (Into the Woods), Scott Coulter (Emmy nominee for American Song), Natalie Douglas (The People Vs Mona, MAC Award Winner), Alex Getlin (Anything Can Happen in the Theatre), Jessica Hendy (Cats, Aida), Blaine Krauss (Kinky Boots, The Cher Show), Fay Ann Lee (Miss Saigon), Lorinda Lisitza (Triumphant Baby), Devin Roberts (The Lion King), Justin Talkington (Turn the Beat Around), and Brian Wilson (Cats, The King: The Music of Elvis). Also featuring a three-piece band!

$45-$55 cover charge. $70 VIP seating. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LET ME TRY THAT AGAIN: TAKE 7, NOVEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

Broadway stars Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel, Erika Henningsen, and Ethan Slater relive their most embarrassing onstage moments and then try to redeem themselves by recreating that moment live in Let Me Try That Again: Take 7 on November 17th. At the end of the evening, the audience votes on the star performer who most redeemed themselves through their efforts that night. More performers will be added in the coming weeks.

This annual fundraiser for The Performing Arts Project (TPAP) is to remind us all that we all have failed at some point in our lives. But it's also to remind us about persistence, and focus, and moving forward. And about recognizing how important it is to not take ourselves too seriously. It will be a crazy fun night.

About The Performing Arts Project: TPAP is a not-for-profit organization that provides vibrant theatrical training to a generation of young performers through dynamic and constantly evolving programming, the cornerstone of which are summer intensives Blueprint, Compass, and Panorama. Funds raised during this benefit will go directly towards scholarships and student programming. For more information, visit https://www.performingartsproject.com/.

$50-$75 cover charge. $100 VIP seating. $150 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy





