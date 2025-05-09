Robert Green to Present ISN'T IT ROMANTIC? At DON'T TELL MAMA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Australian singer Robert Green will make his NYC solo cabaret debut in Isn't It Romantic?, a tribute to Lorenz Hart, one of the 20th century’s great lyricists. Hugely prolific, Hart’s songs endure because they speak to the human condition. Hart’s often bittersweet lyrics, born of his own experience, continue to strike a chord, and his humour and ingenious rhymes still make us laugh.

While Hart’s work endures, the story of his life is not so well known. We all know what happened when Harry met Sally, but what happened when Larry met Dick? How did they become Rodgers and Hart? This tender, light-hearted tribute to Lorenz Hart, the lyricist in this great songwriting partnership with Richard Rodgers, features the songs “My Funny Valentine,” “Blue Moon,” “The Lady Is A Tramp,” and more!

Robert Green has been singing in cabaret for many years. Born in Sydney, he has performed in many of that city’s leading cabaret rooms, including El Rocco, Villa Caprese, the Side On Café, Café de Lane and Pastel’s Coffee Palace. Green’s show Let’s Do It – a salute to two of his specialties, Noël Coward and Cole Porter – played the 2000 Adelaide Fringe Festival. Green has also acted, notably in the Genesian Theatre’s 2011 production of The Fantasticks. His theme song is “Shall We Dance” from The King and I, in a version arranged by the New York-based pianist David Gaines. His training includes the Art of Cabaret course at the Perry Mansfield Performing Arts Camp in Colorado USA in 2006 (with Barry Kleinbort, Andrea Marcovicci, David Gaines, Shelly Markham, Chris Denny and Karen Mason), and an Il Chiostro/Singnasium workshop in Venice in 2023 (with Lenny Watts and Tracy Stark) that led to his NYC cabaret debut in the group show When in Venice… at Don’t Tell Mama in September 2024.

