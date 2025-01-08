Robbie Rozelle to Present CITATION NEEDED at 54 Below in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present Robbie Rozelle in “Citation Needed” on May 23, 2025 at 9:30pm. Robbie Rozelle has it all… almost. Known internationally as a cabaret icon, a cast album maven, and a devoted husband, the only thing he’s missing is seemingly the most crucial: his own Wikipedia entry. It has become clear that he has to take matters into his own hands.

The celebrated creator of Songs From Inside My Locker will take you on a hilarious all-encompassing romp through everything from “Early Life” to “Career” to “Discography” and beyond with his new show, Citation Needed.

Featuring songs and stories from his nearly 30 years in show business, and his requisite razor- sharp wit, signature medleys, snazzy special guests and his merry band The Two Drink Minimum, led by Drama Desk nominee Yasuhiko Fukuoka. Be there as he hits “publish” on the most important Wikipedia entry of all time.

Citation Needed is written and performed by Robbie Rozelle, with music direction and

arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka Robbie Rozelle in “Citation Needed” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 23, 2025 at 9:30pm. Tickets and information are available at Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Robbie Rozelle

Robbie Rozelle, a celebrated entertainer, director, writer and producer. Frequently playing to sold out crowds across Manhattan, his show “Songs From Inside My Locker” was recorded live and released in 2020 to much acclaim. In 2019-2020, he had a seven-month residency at 54 Below.

In 2021, he re-opened the club with the new show “Back in the Basement” (selling out in 24 minutes), and later headlined the famed nightclub Birdland with “The Next One” and “Bring Me Giants.” He returned to 54 Below in 2023 with “Contractually Obligated”. He has also played London’s Crazy Coqs. As a writer and director, he has frequently collaborated with two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony award nominee Melissa Errico, Broadway stars Nikka Graff Lanzarone and Nathan Salstone. His frequent collaborations with 15th Anniversary Elphaba Jessica Vosk culminated in her debut album “Wild and Free,” which debuted on four Billboard charts. By day, he is the A&R Director of the newly-formed Center Stage Records. As an album producer, he has shepherded album by Patti Murin & Colin Donnell, Jessica Vosk, Mauricio Martínez, Robert Bannon, Sean Patrick Murtagh, Ari Axelrod and songwriter Michael Finke, in addition to his own solo efforts.



