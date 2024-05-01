Rob Houchen to Make Solo Concert Debut at Chelsea Table + Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the New York solo concert debut of West End leading man Rob Houchen on Monday June 10 at 7:00 PM. Best known for his roles in Les Misérables, South Pacific, The Light in the Piazza, and City of Angels, Houchen brings unique and versatile voice to his favourite songs from pop and theatre, interlaced with stories of his life and love for performing. According to Charles McNulty of The Los Angeles Times, Houchen has “announced himself as a meteoric star.” The evening will feature Emma Kingston. Sam Young serves as music director. Tickets are $20-$40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20 each. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Rob Houchen's theater credits include: Alfie Boe & Friends (Tokyo Theatre Orb), Sondheim's Old Friends (Sondheim Theatre and Universal), South Pacific (Chichester Festival Theatre, Sadlers Wells and UK Tour), Marry Me a Little (The Barn Theatre), City of Angels (Garrick Theatre), The Light in the Piazza (Royal Festival Hall and Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, Lyric Opera in Chicago), Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (Gielgud Theatre), Eugenius! (The Other Palace), Broken Wings (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Titanic (Charing Cross Theatre), The 12 Tenors (World Wide Events), Godspell in concert (The Lyric Theatre), Candide in concert (Cadogan Hall), Peter Pan (Harlow Playhouse). His television and film credits include “Tony” in “West Side Stories: The Making of a Classic” (BBC) and Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (Universal). Rob's original music can be found on all major streaming platforms. Twitter and Instagram: @robhouchen

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theater bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage

Play Broadway Games