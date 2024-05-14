DORIS DEAR'S 10TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW Now Available for Streaming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DeForest Theatricals has announced the release of the sold out hit show, filmed live, on May 8th "Doris Dear's 10th Anniversary Show" to support the Alzheimer's Association.

Following its rousing success, Doris Dear's milestone celebration is now accessible to everyone who wants to make a difference in the fight against Alzheimer's. By making a donation of AT LEAST $10 to The Alzheimer's Association by clicking HERE and sending your donation receipt to ray@deforesttheatricals.com, you will receive an exclusive link to watch the show, filmed live and streaming for donors on the Doris Dear YouTube channel.

Prepare to be captivated by Doris Dear, America's Perfect Housewife, as she takes you on a journey through a decade of dazzling performances, heartwarming moments, and star-studded surprises. From her enchanting live shows to her captivating interviews with Hollywood's elite on her streaming series, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk," Doris Dear has charmed audiences and left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.

Throughout the evening, a stellar lineup of artists took to the stage to join Doris in celebration. From the likes of movie, TV, and Broadway royalty such as Sandy Duncan and her husband Don Correia, to Sesame Street's Leslie Carrara Rudolph, the roster was a who's who of entertainment royalty. Theatrical mover and shaker Jack Viertel, award-winning singers Meg Flather, Lina Koutrakos, Lisa Yaeger, and the Girl Group "Those Girls" added their own unique flair to the proceedings. Legendary cabaret personality Sidney Myer, along with Scott Barbarino, Terese Genecco (making a return to the NYC scene), and Doris Dear's nephews Cooper daSilva and Connor daSilva, brought their dazzling talents to the stage as well. And not to forget the surprise guest appearance by Rose Messenger, which added an extra layer of excitement to the already star-studded lineup. The show also included special video highlights as only Doris Dear can bring to you.

But this isn't just about watching a show; it's about making a difference. Every donation contributes to vital research, support, and care for those affected by Alzheimer's, a cause close to Doris Dear's heart since Doris Dear was created when Taffy, her mother, was diagnosed with Alzheimers and eventually passed away from the disease. Doris Dear and DeForest Theatricals have already raised over $3000 at the Doris Dear Shows this year, showcasing the power of community and compassion.

Join us in celebrating a decade of magic, memories, and meaningful moments, while also supporting a cause that truly matters. Together, let's make a difference and spread joy to those who need it most.

For more information and to view the online program featuring the stars of the show and more, visit BroadwayWorld's StageMag by clicking https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com/modern/Doris-Dear-s-10-year-Celebration-The-Triad-Theater-43624

Read BroadwayWorld's review of Doris' show here!

About Doris Dear

Doris Dear is a beloved icon of stage and screen, known for her captivating performances and charismatic personality. With a career spanning a decade, Doris Dear has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide through her talent, wit, and charm.

