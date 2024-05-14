Honey Cone to Present NOW, THEN & FOREVER At 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Honey Cone, the timeless hit-making group and members of the Soul Music Hall of Fame, will make their 54 Below debut in Honey Cone: Now, Then & Forever. Named the "Best Female Vocal Group" by the National Association of Television and Radio Announcers, Honey Cone (co-founding member Shelly Clark, with Kathy Merrick and Wendy Smith-Brune) will take the audience on a thrilling journey through their celebrated music catalog, featuring the Top 10 Billboard hits "Girls It Ain't Easy" and "One Monkey Don't Stop No Show," as well as their #1 R&B/Pop "Stick-Up" and the worldwide hit record "Want Ads."

Along with Tony Boyd (musical director, bass guitar), Selan Lerner (keyboards), Leroy Lefty Thompson (drums), and Rich Bomzer (saxophone), Honey Cone will sing their greatest hits, as well as selections from Motown to NYC and favorites from inspirations and friends, including Teena Marie, Donna Summer, and Tina Turner.

The music of Honey Cone ushered in a new, more assertive era lyrically for girl groups. They are first act to appear on the iconic television show "Soul Train." Honey Cone was formed in 1968 by lead singer Edna Wright, formerly of the gospel group The Cogics, along with Carolyn Willis formerly of Bobby Sox & Blue Jeans and Shelly Clark of The Ikettes. They were three phenomenal entertainers in their own right, but together, they formed a legendary group with a unique sound and unstoppable

energy that still brings audiences to their feet.

Throughout the years, Honey Cone has performed with some of music's most celebrated artists, including Parliament Funkadelic, the O'Jays, Charlie Wilson, and the legendary George Burns. With such artists as Jay Z, Joss Stone, Common, Taylor Dayne, and Dusty Springfield covering or sampling their recordings, Honey Cone's influence is very much alive and part of the fabric of our lives. For their trailblazing style, timeless songs and commitment to their craft on and off stage, Honey Cone was recently inducted into the Soul Music Hall of Fame.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Honey Cone in "Now, Then & Forever" plays 54 Below (254 West 54 th Street) July 13, 2024. Cover

charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $106 (includes $11 in

fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at

www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646)

476-3551.

