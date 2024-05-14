Davenport's To Present CELEBRATIONS: An Encore Evening Of Original Music With The Jeannie Tanner Quartet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CELEBRATIONS will be a night of feel-good, upbeat original music written by acclaimed singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Jeannie Tanner. Songs range from jazz, to pop, to blues & soulful R&B.

"When I listen to Jeannie Tanner's music, I'm reminded of what we call standards. That's not just Tin Pan Alley with your Gershwins, Porter, your Rodgers and Hart; I also hear Brill Building influences like Mann & Weil, King & Goffin and Bacharach & David," said Jason Marck, of WBEZ / NPR Chicago. Jeannie's music can be heard in many television shows and movies, with recordings that feature her quartet: Lisa McQueen (piano); Cory Biggerstaff (bass); and Darren Scorza (drums) and joining her at this concert.

This special performance will take place at Davenport's, 1383 N Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. Showtime is 8pm. There is a $30.00 cover charge with two-drink minimum. Tickets are available now.

"Jeannie Tanner is a triple-threat Chicago singer-trumpeter-composer - Tanner probably couldn't play an unmusical phrase if she wanted to," praised the Chicago Tribune. Jeannie is an award-winning composer with 8 Grammy considered albums, 5 ASCAP composer awards and was elected to the Chicago Grammy Board of Directors in 2023. She has composed many scores including Bong Zombies on Amazon Prime (directed by Mick Napier), documentaries for the Art Institute, YWCA, Preservation Chicago and the film "The Hike."

Jeannie's music has been used for many TV/film projects including Single Ladies (VH1 - produced by Queen Latifah), Real Wives of Beverly Hills (BRAVO), NFL Kickoff (FOX), Days of Our Lives (NBC) and The Young and the Restless (CBS). Her music has been featured in many Hallmark movies including A Christmas Duet and Christmas Cookies; in Lifetime's Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story; and in Dolly Parton's Netflix series Heartstrings.

