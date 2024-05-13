Seth Rudetsky To Host 4th Annual Tony Awards Watch Party At The Triad NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seth Rudetsky is returning to The Triad NYC (158 W 72nd St.) with his Tony Awards Watch Party on June 16.

The festivities will begin at 6:30pm at The Triad, and 7PM online. During the in-person show, Seth will take questions, share some of his best Broadway stories, and give out prizes to audience members who bring their A-game to Broadway trivia.

Livestream viewers will be eligible for select prizes, and can chat with Seth live during the show and watch the Tony Awards alongside the livestream. [The Tony Awards will not be broadcast on the livestream.]

About Seth Rudetsky

When Broadway shut down, Seth and his native Texan husband James Wesley started hosting the livestream “Stars In The House” which raises money for The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund). So far, they’ve raised over $1.2 million dollars and recently celebrated their three-year anniversary of the show. Before that, Seth spent many years on Broadway as a pianist and conductor as well as two years as a comedy writer on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” (three Emmy nominations with his co-writers). He is now the afternoon deejay on the Sirius-XM Broadway channel as well as the host of “Seth Speaks.” He performed his show, Deconstructing Broadway, in London, Boston (Irne award), and L.A. (with Barbra Streisand in the audience!). He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! (New York Times’ critics’ pick) on Broadway which was licensed by Music Theater International and is being performed around the country. He’s written the books Seth’s Broadway Diary Volume 1 and 2 (Dress Circle publishing) and has also authored two young adult novels My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan and The Rise and Fall of a Theater Geek (Random House) and the just available Musical Theatre for Dummies. Seth and James co-produced the “What the World Needs Now Is Love” recording with Broadway Records (number one on iTunes) featuring amazing singers like Jessie Mueller, Carole King, Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda and so many more to help the victims and families of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub Shooting. He and James also produce and host the yearly “Voices for the Voiceless” concert to benefit You Gotta Believe which helps older foster kids find families (stars have included Tina Fey and Megan Hilty) as well as producing/hosting 13 Concert For America benefits which help non-profits like National Immigration Law Center and MAACP (stars have included Barry Manilow and Chita Rivera). James and Seth run “Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Cruise” which brings Broadway stars and Broadway lovers together to fabulous destinations! You can learn more about Seth’s cruises and watch his videos at SethRudetsky.com

