Karen Mason and Louis Rosen Return Home To Chicago Davenports This Week

Who says you can't return home? Over 40 years after leaving the Windy City for great acclaim in the Big Apple, vocalist Karen Mason, (who went onto Broadway acclaim in Mamma Mia!, Sunset Boulevard and Hairspray! along with live performances and recordings that have earned her numerous MAC and Backstage Bistro Awards) and celebrated composer, musician and recording artist Louis Rosen (whose works have earned him praise across the musical genres from jazz and theater and film) will return home to Chicago in 2 special live performances.

AGES SINCE THE LAST TIME with Karen Mason and Louis Rosen, reunite for a celebration of nearly 50 years of collaboration and friendship, which started back in their hometown of Chicago. This show includes Louis' songs and a few selections by their dear mutual friend, Karen's original musical director, the late Brian Lasser. This evening highlights some of their favorite songs by the brilliant Louis Rosen: LOVE OF SONG, AGES SINCE THE LAST TIME, I NEED YOU; and also a few songs by Karen's long-time Music Director, Brian Lasser, including LIVING LOVING YOU.

This will be an evening of two exciting talents and friends coming together to celebrate their music! You don't want to miss this! Ages Since The Last Time will have 2 performances at Davenport's, 1383 N. Milwaukee, Chicago on Saturday, May 18 at 8pm and Sunday May 19th at 7pm. There is a $37.50 cover charge with two-drink minimum. Tickets are available online at DavenportsPianoBar.com.

Karen first met Louis in 1976 through her late, former musical director Brian Lasser. Going their separate ways musical they reunited in New York this summer at a concert and decided to collaborate together and bring it home to where they started their careers. Mostly performing Louis' material, they will also be doing some of their friend Lasser's amazing songs as a special homage.

Both Mason's and Rosen's recordings are available on Amazon.com, iTunes, Spotify and other streaming platforms.

